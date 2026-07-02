Deprince Race & Zollo Inc. Buys 334,572 Shares of Schneider National, Inc. $SNDR

Deprince Race & Zollo Inc. increased its stake in Schneider National, Inc. (NYSE:SNDR - Free Report) by 18.3% during the 1st quarter, according to its most recent filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission (SEC). The firm owned 2,160,106 shares of the company's stock after buying an additional 334,572 shares during the period. Schneider National accounts for about 1.1% of Deprince Race & Zollo Inc.'s portfolio, making the stock its 20th largest position. Deprince Race & Zollo Inc. owned 1.23% of Schneider National worth $56,940,000 as of its most recent filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission (SEC).

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A number of other institutional investors and hedge funds also recently added to or reduced their stakes in SNDR. Envestnet Portfolio Solutions Inc. grew its stake in shares of Schneider National by 5.9% during the fourth quarter. Envestnet Portfolio Solutions Inc. now owns 12,009 shares of the company's stock worth $319,000 after acquiring an additional 674 shares during the last quarter. Baker Avenue Asset Management LP boosted its stake in Schneider National by 7.2% in the 4th quarter. Baker Avenue Asset Management LP now owns 11,409 shares of the company's stock worth $303,000 after purchasing an additional 764 shares in the last quarter. Teza Capital Management LLC boosted its stake in Schneider National by 6.2% in the 2nd quarter. Teza Capital Management LLC now owns 13,719 shares of the company's stock worth $331,000 after purchasing an additional 802 shares in the last quarter. Raymond James Financial Inc. grew its position in Schneider National by 0.5% during the 2nd quarter. Raymond James Financial Inc. now owns 183,179 shares of the company's stock worth $4,424,000 after purchasing an additional 835 shares during the last quarter. Finally, Quarry LP grew its position in Schneider National by 36.7% during the 3rd quarter. Quarry LP now owns 3,404 shares of the company's stock worth $72,000 after purchasing an additional 913 shares during the last quarter. Institutional investors own 28.54% of the company's stock.

Insider Activity at Schneider National

In related news, EVP Shaleen Devgun sold 8,352 shares of the business's stock in a transaction on Monday, June 8th. The shares were sold at an average price of $38.59, for a total value of $322,303.68. Following the completion of the transaction, the executive vice president directly owned 38,619 shares in the company, valued at $1,490,307.21. The trade was a 17.78% decrease in their position. The transaction was disclosed in a document filed with the SEC, which is available at the SEC website. Also, VP Magnin Shelly A. Dumas sold 2,425 shares of the stock in a transaction on Wednesday, May 6th. The stock was sold at an average price of $30.90, for a total transaction of $74,932.50. Following the sale, the vice president directly owned 24,697 shares in the company, valued at $763,137.30. This trade represents a 8.94% decrease in their ownership of the stock. The SEC filing for this sale provides additional information. Insiders sold a total of 31,048 shares of company stock worth $1,150,304 in the last three months. Company insiders own 23.64% of the company's stock.

Schneider National Stock Performance

Shares of SNDR stock opened at $36.45 on Thursday. Schneider National, Inc. has a 52-week low of $20.11 and a 52-week high of $39.27. The company has a quick ratio of 1.83, a current ratio of 1.95 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.13. The stock has a market cap of $6.38 billion, a PE ratio of 65.08, a price-to-earnings-growth ratio of 1.02 and a beta of 1.17. The business has a 50-day simple moving average of $34.02 and a 200-day simple moving average of $29.89.

Schneider National (NYSE:SNDR - Get Free Report) last announced its quarterly earnings results on Thursday, April 30th. The company reported $0.12 earnings per share for the quarter, beating the consensus estimate of $0.11 by $0.01. Schneider National had a return on equity of 3.45% and a net margin of 1.73%.The company had revenue of $1.24 billion during the quarter, compared to analysts' expectations of $1.42 billion. During the same period last year, the business earned $0.16 earnings per share. Schneider National's quarterly revenue was down .2% on a year-over-year basis. Schneider National has set its FY 2026 guidance at 0.700-1.00 EPS. On average, equities analysts expect that Schneider National, Inc. will post 0.9 EPS for the current year.

Schneider National Dividend Announcement

The company also recently announced a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Friday, July 10th. Stockholders of record on Friday, June 12th will be issued a dividend of $0.10 per share. This represents a $0.40 annualized dividend and a dividend yield of 1.1%. The ex-dividend date of this dividend is Friday, June 12th. Schneider National's payout ratio is 71.43%.

Analyst Upgrades and Downgrades

A number of research analysts have issued reports on the stock. Morgan Stanley lifted their price objective on shares of Schneider National from $36.00 to $38.00 and gave the stock an "overweight" rating in a research note on Friday, April 17th. UBS Group upped their target price on Schneider National from $25.00 to $27.00 and gave the company a "neutral" rating in a research report on Wednesday, May 13th. TD Cowen raised their target price on Schneider National from $30.00 to $32.00 and gave the stock a "buy" rating in a research note on Friday, May 1st. JPMorgan Chase & Co. raised their target price on Schneider National from $26.00 to $31.00 and gave the stock a "neutral" rating in a research note on Friday, May 1st. Finally, Robert W. Baird boosted their price target on Schneider National from $35.00 to $39.00 and gave the company an "outperform" rating in a research note on Wednesday, June 17th. Six research analysts have rated the stock with a Buy rating and ten have given a Hold rating to the stock. Based on data from MarketBeat.com, Schneider National currently has an average rating of "Hold" and a consensus target price of $32.69.

Check Out Our Latest Report on SNDR

Schneider National Company Profile

Schneider National, Inc is a leading provider of transportation and logistics services in North America. The company offers a full spectrum of solutions, including truckload transportation, intermodal services and dedicated logistics. Through these offerings, Schneider supports the movement of goods ranging from dry van freight to refrigerated and flatbed shipments, while also providing customized supply chain management and warehousing capabilities.

Founded in 1935 by Al Schneider as a single-truck operation in Green Bay, Wisconsin, the company has grown into one of the industry's most recognized carriers.

Further Reading

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