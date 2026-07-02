Deprince Race & Zollo Inc. Cuts Holdings in NETSTREIT Corp. $NTST

Deprince Race & Zollo Inc. trimmed its holdings in NETSTREIT Corp. (NYSE:NTST - Free Report) by 21.5% in the 1st quarter, according to its most recent filing with the SEC. The institutional investor owned 1,161,665 shares of the company's stock after selling 318,075 shares during the quarter. Deprince Race & Zollo Inc. owned about 1.19% of NETSTREIT worth $21,874,000 at the end of the most recent reporting period.

Other hedge funds have also added to or reduced their stakes in the company. Intech Investment Management LLC raised its position in shares of NETSTREIT by 1.9% during the 3rd quarter. Intech Investment Management LLC now owns 32,517 shares of the company's stock valued at $587,000 after purchasing an additional 600 shares during the period. CWM LLC lifted its holdings in shares of NETSTREIT by 9.8% in the fourth quarter. CWM LLC now owns 6,841 shares of the company's stock worth $121,000 after buying an additional 608 shares in the last quarter. Mirae Asset Global Investments Co. Ltd. boosted its position in shares of NETSTREIT by 36.3% during the fourth quarter. Mirae Asset Global Investments Co. Ltd. now owns 2,440 shares of the company's stock worth $43,000 after acquiring an additional 650 shares during the last quarter. Amundi boosted its position in shares of NETSTREIT by 1.6% during the first quarter. Amundi now owns 45,361 shares of the company's stock worth $709,000 after acquiring an additional 704 shares during the last quarter. Finally, Mariner LLC grew its stake in NETSTREIT by 3.6% during the fourth quarter. Mariner LLC now owns 20,725 shares of the company's stock valued at $366,000 after acquiring an additional 722 shares in the last quarter.

Get NETSTREIT alerts: Sign Up

NETSTREIT Stock Down 0.2%

NYSE:NTST opened at $21.09 on Thursday. The company has a market cap of $2.05 billion, a PE ratio of 162.26, a P/E/G ratio of 2.72 and a beta of 0.82. The company has a current ratio of 2.84, a quick ratio of 2.84 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.81. NETSTREIT Corp. has a twelve month low of $16.71 and a twelve month high of $21.56. The company's 50 day moving average is $20.35 and its two-hundred day moving average is $19.52.

NETSTREIT (NYSE:NTST - Get Free Report) last released its earnings results on Monday, April 20th. The company reported $0.06 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, missing the consensus estimate of $0.07 by ($0.01). The firm had revenue of $57.06 million during the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $50.09 million. NETSTREIT had a net margin of 5.29% and a return on equity of 0.78%. NETSTREIT has set its FY 2026 guidance at 1.360-1.390 EPS. Analysts anticipate that NETSTREIT Corp. will post 1.31 EPS for the current year.

NETSTREIT Increases Dividend

The firm also recently disclosed a quarterly dividend, which was paid on Monday, June 15th. Stockholders of record on Monday, June 1st were issued a $0.88 dividend. This is an increase from NETSTREIT's previous quarterly dividend of $0.22. The ex-dividend date of this dividend was Monday, June 1st. This represents a $3.52 annualized dividend and a dividend yield of 16.7%. NETSTREIT's payout ratio is currently 676.92%.

Wall Street Analysts Forecast Growth

Several research firms have weighed in on NTST. Raymond James Financial cut NETSTREIT from a "strong-buy" rating to an "outperform" rating and raised their price target for the company from $21.00 to $22.00 in a report on Tuesday, March 17th. Scotiabank cut their price target on shares of NETSTREIT from $23.00 to $22.00 and set a "sector outperform" rating on the stock in a report on Thursday, June 18th. Truist Financial upped their price objective on NETSTREIT from $21.00 to $22.00 and gave the company a "buy" rating in a research report on Monday, May 11th. Citigroup restated a "neutral" rating on shares of NETSTREIT in a research note on Friday, April 24th. Finally, Mizuho raised their price target on NETSTREIT from $19.00 to $23.00 and gave the company an "outperform" rating in a research note on Wednesday, March 11th. Thirteen research analysts have rated the stock with a Buy rating and three have assigned a Hold rating to the company's stock. According to MarketBeat.com, NETSTREIT presently has an average rating of "Moderate Buy" and an average target price of $22.45.

Read Our Latest Analysis on NETSTREIT

Insider Buying and Selling at NETSTREIT

In other news, Director Robin Mcbride Zeigler sold 7,192 shares of the firm's stock in a transaction that occurred on Thursday, April 23rd. The shares were sold at an average price of $20.85, for a total transaction of $149,953.20. Following the sale, the director owned 18,344 shares of the company's stock, valued at $382,472.40. This trade represents a 28.16% decrease in their position. The sale was disclosed in a document filed with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is available through this link. Also, CEO Mark Manheimer acquired 5,000 shares of the business's stock in a transaction on Thursday, June 18th. The stock was purchased at an average cost of $19.19 per share, with a total value of $95,950.00. Following the acquisition, the chief executive officer directly owned 415,260 shares of the company's stock, valued at $7,968,839.40. This represents a 1.22% increase in their position. The disclosure for this purchase is available in the SEC filing. 0.66% of the stock is currently owned by corporate insiders.

NETSTREIT Company Profile

NetSTREIT Corp. is a real estate investment trust that specializes in the acquisition and management of single‐tenant, net lease retail properties across the United States. The company targets assets leased to investment‐grade or creditworthy tenants under long‐term, triple‐net leases, which generally shift property‐level expenses—such as taxes, insurance and maintenance—to the tenant. This business model is designed to generate predictable, stable income streams and to limit landlord responsibilities.

NetSTREIT’s portfolio encompasses a diversified mix of essential retail and service properties, including quick‐service restaurants, convenience stores, banks, automotive service centers and medical clinics.

Featured Articles

This instant news alert was generated by narrative science technology and financial data from MarketBeat in order to provide readers with the fastest reporting and unbiased coverage. Please send any questions or comments about this story to contact@marketbeat.com.

Before you consider NETSTREIT, you'll want to hear this.

MarketBeat keeps track of Wall Street's top-rated and best performing research analysts and the stocks they recommend to their clients on a daily basis. MarketBeat has identified the five stocks that top analysts are quietly whispering to their clients to buy now before the broader market catches on... and NETSTREIT wasn't on the list.

While NETSTREIT currently has a Moderate Buy rating among analysts, top-rated analysts believe these five stocks are better buys.

View The Five Stocks Here