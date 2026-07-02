Deprince Race & Zollo Inc. Has $37.24 Million Holdings in International Flavors & Fragrances Inc. $IFF

Deprince Race & Zollo Inc. trimmed its stake in International Flavors & Fragrances Inc. (NYSE:IFF - Free Report) by 5.8% during the 1st quarter, according to its most recent 13F filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission (SEC). The fund owned 513,376 shares of the specialty chemicals company's stock after selling 31,348 shares during the period. Deprince Race & Zollo Inc. owned about 0.20% of International Flavors & Fragrances worth $37,245,000 as of its most recent SEC filing.

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Several other institutional investors and hedge funds also recently made changes to their positions in IFF. Tran Capital Management L.P. bought a new stake in shares of International Flavors & Fragrances in the 4th quarter worth approximately $21,924,000. First Eagle Investment Management LLC increased its position in shares of International Flavors & Fragrances by 27.5% during the fourth quarter. First Eagle Investment Management LLC now owns 8,831,668 shares of the specialty chemicals company's stock valued at $595,166,000 after purchasing an additional 1,904,598 shares during the period. Icahn Carl C raised its stake in shares of International Flavors & Fragrances by 26.7% in the third quarter. Icahn Carl C now owns 4,750,000 shares of the specialty chemicals company's stock valued at $292,315,000 after purchasing an additional 1,000,000 shares in the last quarter. Dodge & Cox lifted its position in International Flavors & Fragrances by 5.5% in the third quarter. Dodge & Cox now owns 36,972,638 shares of the specialty chemicals company's stock worth $2,275,296,000 after purchasing an additional 1,925,251 shares during the period. Finally, Swiss Life Asset Management Ltd lifted its position in International Flavors & Fragrances by 117.0% in the fourth quarter. Swiss Life Asset Management Ltd now owns 148,377 shares of the specialty chemicals company's stock worth $9,999,000 after purchasing an additional 80,014 shares during the period. Institutional investors own 96.02% of the company's stock.

International Flavors & Fragrances Stock Up 2.5%

Shares of IFF opened at $81.21 on Thursday. The company has a market capitalization of $20.73 billion, a P/E ratio of 24.83, a PEG ratio of 1.84 and a beta of 0.93. International Flavors & Fragrances Inc. has a one year low of $59.14 and a one year high of $84.45. The business's 50 day simple moving average is $75.25 and its 200-day simple moving average is $73.25. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.33, a current ratio of 1.49 and a quick ratio of 0.87.

International Flavors & Fragrances (NYSE:IFF - Get Free Report) last issued its quarterly earnings data on Tuesday, May 5th. The specialty chemicals company reported $1.25 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, beating the consensus estimate of $1.08 by $0.17. The firm had revenue of $2.74 billion during the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $2.64 billion. International Flavors & Fragrances had a return on equity of 7.65% and a net margin of 7.78%.The business's revenue for the quarter was down 3.6% compared to the same quarter last year. During the same quarter in the previous year, the company posted $1.20 EPS. As a group, sell-side analysts predict that International Flavors & Fragrances Inc. will post 4.56 EPS for the current fiscal year.

International Flavors & Fragrances Dividend Announcement

The business also recently declared a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Friday, July 10th. Investors of record on Thursday, June 18th will be given a dividend of $0.40 per share. The ex-dividend date is Thursday, June 18th. This represents a $1.60 annualized dividend and a yield of 2.0%. International Flavors & Fragrances's dividend payout ratio is 48.93%.

Insider Buying and Selling

In related news, Director Paul J. Fribourg acquired 260,000 shares of the firm's stock in a transaction on Monday, June 1st. The shares were purchased at an average price of $74.28 per share, with a total value of $19,312,800.00. Following the acquisition, the director directly owned 2,682,730 shares in the company, valued at $199,273,184.40. The trade was a 10.73% increase in their ownership of the stock. The purchase was disclosed in a filing with the SEC, which is available through this link. 1.07% of the stock is currently owned by corporate insiders.

Wall Street Analyst Weigh In

Several equities research analysts have issued reports on the stock. Oppenheimer boosted their price target on shares of International Flavors & Fragrances from $88.00 to $90.00 and gave the company an "outperform" rating in a report on Thursday, May 7th. Rothschild & Co Redburn reduced their price objective on shares of International Flavors & Fragrances from $74.00 to $71.00 in a report on Friday, May 8th. Berenberg Bank lifted their target price on shares of International Flavors & Fragrances from $83.00 to $84.80 and gave the company a "hold" rating in a research report on Thursday, May 7th. JPMorgan Chase & Co. increased their price target on shares of International Flavors & Fragrances from $90.00 to $92.00 and gave the stock an "overweight" rating in a research report on Thursday, May 7th. Finally, BNP Paribas Exane lifted their price objective on International Flavors & Fragrances from $85.00 to $95.00 in a report on Thursday, May 7th. Thirteen equities research analysts have rated the stock with a Buy rating and five have issued a Hold rating to the company's stock. Based on data from MarketBeat, the stock has an average rating of "Moderate Buy" and an average price target of $91.16.

Get Our Latest Report on IFF

International Flavors & Fragrances Profile

International Flavors & Fragrances Inc NYSE: IFF is a global leader in the creation and production of flavors, fragrances, cosmetic actives and nutritional lipids. The company develops taste and scent solutions for a wide array of end markets including food and beverage, personal care, household goods and pharmaceutical products. Its portfolio spans natural and nature-identical flavors, fine fragrances, functional ingredients for skin and hair care, and specialty oils that enhance nutritional value and sensory appeal.

IFF's research and development network comprises innovation centers in North America, Europe, Asia-Pacific and Latin America, where multidisciplinary teams collaborate on aroma chemistry, sensory science and biotechnology.

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Want to see what other hedge funds are holding IFF? Visit HoldingsChannel.com to get the latest 13F filings and insider trades for International Flavors & Fragrances Inc. (NYSE:IFF - Free Report).

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