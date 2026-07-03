Deprince Race & Zollo Inc. Takes $12.92 Million Position in The Clorox Company $CLX

Deprince Race & Zollo Inc. acquired a new position in shares of The Clorox Company (NYSE:CLX - Free Report) in the 1st quarter, according to its most recent Form 13F filing with the SEC. The firm acquired 124,717 shares of the company's stock, valued at approximately $12,924,000. Deprince Race & Zollo Inc. owned approximately 0.10% of Clorox as of its most recent SEC filing.

A number of other institutional investors and hedge funds also recently modified their holdings of the stock. Vermillion & White Wealth Management Group LLC purchased a new stake in shares of Clorox during the third quarter valued at $25,000. Caitlin John LLC raised its holdings in Clorox by 1,807.1% during the 4th quarter. Caitlin John LLC now owns 267 shares of the company's stock worth $27,000 after buying an additional 253 shares during the period. Darwin Wealth Management LLC acquired a new stake in Clorox during the 2nd quarter worth about $29,000. Vision Financial Markets LLC lifted its stake in Clorox by 166.7% during the fourth quarter. Vision Financial Markets LLC now owns 320 shares of the company's stock valued at $32,000 after buying an additional 200 shares in the last quarter. Finally, SHP Wealth Management purchased a new stake in Clorox during the fourth quarter valued at about $35,000. 78.53% of the stock is owned by institutional investors and hedge funds.

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Clorox Stock Performance

Shares of CLX opened at $97.15 on Friday. The company's 50 day moving average price is $94.21 and its 200 day moving average price is $104.28. The Clorox Company has a 52 week low of $84.70 and a 52 week high of $132.03. The company has a market capitalization of $11.75 billion, a PE ratio of 15.77, a PEG ratio of 0.45 and a beta of 0.54. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 27.03, a quick ratio of 0.65 and a current ratio of 0.84.

Clorox (NYSE:CLX - Get Free Report) last released its earnings results on Thursday, April 30th. The company reported $1.64 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, topping analysts' consensus estimates of $1.55 by $0.09. The company had revenue of $1.67 billion during the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $1.67 billion. Clorox had a net margin of 11.18% and a return on equity of 443.64%. The company's revenue was up .1% compared to the same quarter last year. During the same quarter in the prior year, the firm earned $1.45 EPS. Clorox has set its FY 2026 guidance at 5.450-5.650 EPS. Research analysts expect that The Clorox Company will post 5.61 EPS for the current fiscal year.

Insider Activity

In other news, Director Pierre R. Breber acquired 5,000 shares of the business's stock in a transaction that occurred on Tuesday, May 5th. The stock was acquired at an average cost of $85.82 per share, for a total transaction of $429,100.00. Following the completion of the acquisition, the director owned 18,000 shares in the company, valued at approximately $1,544,760. The trade was a 38.46% increase in their ownership of the stock. The transaction was disclosed in a filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which can be accessed through this hyperlink. Corporate insiders own 0.63% of the company's stock.

Analyst Ratings Changes

Several research firms have recently weighed in on CLX. Weiss Ratings raised shares of Clorox from a "sell (d+)" rating to a "hold (c-)" rating in a research report on Monday, April 13th. Jefferies Financial Group decreased their price objective on shares of Clorox from $139.00 to $125.00 and set a "buy" rating for the company in a research note on Monday, May 4th. Barclays lowered their price objective on shares of Clorox from $102.00 to $85.00 and set an "underweight" rating on the stock in a research report on Friday, May 1st. Wells Fargo & Company cut their target price on shares of Clorox from $100.00 to $95.00 and set an "equal weight" rating on the stock in a research note on Monday, May 18th. Finally, Citigroup reduced their target price on Clorox from $110.00 to $97.00 and set a "neutral" rating for the company in a report on Friday, May 1st. One research analyst has rated the stock with a Buy rating, eleven have issued a Hold rating and five have assigned a Sell rating to the stock. According to MarketBeat.com, Clorox presently has a consensus rating of "Reduce" and an average target price of $103.40.

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Clorox Profile

The Clorox Company is a leading manufacturer and marketer of consumer and professional products designed to help people care for their homes and live healthy, sustainable lives. Its portfolio spans cleaning and household products, food and beverages, water filtration systems and cat litter, serving both retail and institutional customers. The company's flagship bleach and disinfecting products are well known in the United States and many international markets, where they help prevent the spread of germs in homes, hospitals, schools and businesses.

Clorox's diverse brand lineup includes liquid bleach and surface cleaners, eco-friendly cleaning tools, food preservation and preparation items, charcoal grills and briquettes, specialty foods and beverages, pet care products and personal care lines.

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