Deroy & Devereaux Private Investment Counsel Inc. Sells 4,395 Shares of Teradyne, Inc. $TER

Deroy & Devereaux Private Investment Counsel Inc. lowered its stake in shares of Teradyne, Inc. (NASDAQ:TER - Free Report) by 2.3% during the 4th quarter, according to its most recent Form 13F filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission. The firm owned 186,819 shares of the company's stock after selling 4,395 shares during the period. Teradyne makes up 1.8% of Deroy & Devereaux Private Investment Counsel Inc.'s investment portfolio, making the stock its 17th biggest holding. Deroy & Devereaux Private Investment Counsel Inc. owned about 0.12% of Teradyne worth $36,161,000 as of its most recent filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission.

A number of other institutional investors and hedge funds also recently made changes to their positions in TER. Thurston Springer Miller Herd & Titak Inc. bought a new stake in Teradyne in the 4th quarter valued at about $37,000. True Wealth Design LLC boosted its holdings in Teradyne by 49.6% in the fourth quarter. True Wealth Design LLC now owns 211 shares of the company's stock worth $41,000 after acquiring an additional 70 shares in the last quarter. Root Financial Partners LLC acquired a new stake in Teradyne in the third quarter valued at approximately $31,000. Davidson Capital Management Inc. acquired a new stake in Teradyne in the third quarter valued at approximately $31,000. Finally, Hemington Wealth Management increased its holdings in shares of Teradyne by 43.2% during the third quarter. Hemington Wealth Management now owns 262 shares of the company's stock valued at $36,000 after acquiring an additional 79 shares in the last quarter. Institutional investors own 99.77% of the company's stock.

Get Teradyne alerts: Sign Up

Teradyne Trading Up 4.0%

NASDAQ TER opened at $380.38 on Friday. The business has a fifty day simple moving average of $317.52 and a 200 day simple moving average of $235.02. Teradyne, Inc. has a 12 month low of $68.24 and a 12 month high of $381.47. The firm has a market capitalization of $59.55 billion, a P/E ratio of 109.30, a PEG ratio of 2.21 and a beta of 1.79.

Teradyne (NASDAQ:TER - Get Free Report) last posted its quarterly earnings data on Tuesday, February 3rd. The company reported $1.80 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, topping analysts' consensus estimates of $1.36 by $0.44. Teradyne had a net margin of 17.37% and a return on equity of 22.68%. The firm had revenue of $1.08 billion for the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $970.44 million. During the same period in the previous year, the firm earned $0.95 EPS. The business's revenue for the quarter was up 43.9% compared to the same quarter last year. As a group, sell-side analysts predict that Teradyne, Inc. will post 3.88 EPS for the current fiscal year.

Teradyne Dividend Announcement

The company also recently declared a quarterly dividend, which was paid on Friday, March 13th. Investors of record on Friday, February 13th were issued a dividend of $0.12 per share. The ex-dividend date was Friday, February 13th. This represents a $0.48 annualized dividend and a yield of 0.1%. Teradyne's payout ratio is 14.94%.

Analysts Set New Price Targets

A number of equities analysts have recently weighed in on the company. Robert W. Baird upped their target price on Teradyne from $305.00 to $332.00 and gave the stock an "outperform" rating in a research report on Monday, March 30th. Bank of America lifted their price target on shares of Teradyne from $250.00 to $260.00 and gave the company a "buy" rating in a research report on Thursday, January 22nd. TD Cowen restated a "buy" rating on shares of Teradyne in a research note on Thursday, January 22nd. Citigroup upped their price objective on shares of Teradyne from $215.00 to $325.00 and gave the stock a "buy" rating in a report on Wednesday, February 4th. Finally, The Goldman Sachs Group raised their price objective on shares of Teradyne from $230.00 to $300.00 and gave the company a "buy" rating in a research note on Tuesday, February 3rd. Ten analysts have rated the stock with a Buy rating and six have assigned a Hold rating to the company. According to data from MarketBeat.com, the company presently has an average rating of "Moderate Buy" and an average price target of $303.53.

View Our Latest Report on Teradyne

About Teradyne

Teradyne, Inc is a global supplier of automatic test equipment and related services principally used to test semiconductors, wireless products and complex electronic systems. Founded in 1960, the company is headquartered in North Reading, Massachusetts, and has a long history of developing capital equipment and software that help semiconductor manufacturers, electronics OEMs and contract manufacturers validate product performance and reliability during design and production.

The company's product portfolio centers on automatic test equipment (ATE) and system-level test solutions that address chip- and board-level validation, burn-in and reliability screening.

Further Reading

This instant news alert was generated by narrative science technology and financial data from MarketBeat in order to provide readers with the fastest reporting and unbiased coverage. Please send any questions or comments about this story to contact@marketbeat.com.

Before you consider Teradyne, you'll want to hear this.

MarketBeat keeps track of Wall Street's top-rated and best performing research analysts and the stocks they recommend to their clients on a daily basis. MarketBeat has identified the five stocks that top analysts are quietly whispering to their clients to buy now before the broader market catches on... and Teradyne wasn't on the list.

While Teradyne currently has a Moderate Buy rating among analysts, top-rated analysts believe these five stocks are better buys.

View The Five Stocks Here