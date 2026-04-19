Deroy & Devereaux Private Investment Counsel Inc. Takes $2.55 Million Position in Clean Harbors, Inc. $CLH

Deroy & Devereaux Private Investment Counsel Inc. purchased a new stake in Clean Harbors, Inc. (NYSE:CLH - Free Report) in the 4th quarter, according to the company in its most recent 13F filing with the SEC. The fund purchased 10,875 shares of the business services provider's stock, valued at approximately $2,550,000.

Several other large investors have also modified their holdings of CLH. Integrated Wealth Concepts LLC raised its holdings in shares of Clean Harbors by 102.9% in the 1st quarter. Integrated Wealth Concepts LLC now owns 2,187 shares of the business services provider's stock valued at $431,000 after purchasing an additional 1,109 shares in the last quarter. Jones Financial Companies Lllp boosted its position in Clean Harbors by 47.7% during the first quarter. Jones Financial Companies Lllp now owns 607 shares of the business services provider's stock valued at $120,000 after purchasing an additional 196 shares in the last quarter. Goldman Sachs Group Inc. boosted its position in Clean Harbors by 12.1% during the first quarter. Goldman Sachs Group Inc. now owns 54,577 shares of the business services provider's stock valued at $10,757,000 after purchasing an additional 5,884 shares in the last quarter. Russell Investments Group Ltd. boosted its position in Clean Harbors by 65.1% during the second quarter. Russell Investments Group Ltd. now owns 4,837 shares of the business services provider's stock valued at $1,118,000 after purchasing an additional 1,908 shares in the last quarter. Finally, Baird Financial Group Inc. boosted its position in Clean Harbors by 1.4% during the second quarter. Baird Financial Group Inc. now owns 4,418 shares of the business services provider's stock valued at $1,021,000 after purchasing an additional 60 shares in the last quarter. Institutional investors own 90.43% of the company's stock.

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Analysts Set New Price Targets

A number of equities research analysts recently weighed in on the company. Weiss Ratings downgraded Clean Harbors from a "buy (b-)" rating to a "hold (c+)" rating in a research report on Thursday, April 9th. Barclays boosted their price objective on shares of Clean Harbors from $230.00 to $280.00 and gave the stock an "equal weight" rating in a research note on Monday, February 23rd. Robert W. Baird boosted their price objective on shares of Clean Harbors from $300.00 to $350.00 and gave the stock an "outperform" rating in a research note on Thursday. Oppenheimer boosted their price objective on shares of Clean Harbors from $283.00 to $300.00 and gave the stock an "outperform" rating in a research note on Thursday, February 19th. Finally, Zacks Research upgraded shares of Clean Harbors from a "strong sell" rating to a "hold" rating in a research note on Tuesday, January 13th. Two research analysts have rated the stock with a Strong Buy rating, seven have assigned a Buy rating and six have issued a Hold rating to the stock. Based on data from MarketBeat, the company presently has an average rating of "Moderate Buy" and a consensus price target of $312.64.

Get Our Latest Stock Analysis on Clean Harbors

Insider Buying and Selling at Clean Harbors

In other news, Director Marcy L. Reed sold 836 shares of the company's stock in a transaction on Wednesday, March 18th. The shares were sold at an average price of $287.94, for a total value of $240,717.84. Following the sale, the director directly owned 5,081 shares of the company's stock, valued at $1,463,023.14. This represents a 14.13% decrease in their position. The transaction was disclosed in a legal filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is accessible through the SEC website. Also, EVP Sharon M. Gabriel sold 3,540 shares of the company's stock in a transaction on Friday, February 20th. The shares were sold at an average price of $282.07, for a total transaction of $998,527.80. Following the completion of the sale, the executive vice president directly owned 23,193 shares in the company, valued at $6,542,049.51. This trade represents a 13.24% decrease in their ownership of the stock. The SEC filing for this sale provides additional information. Insiders have sold a total of 13,597 shares of company stock worth $3,895,286 in the last three months. 5.60% of the stock is owned by company insiders.

Clean Harbors Trading Up 1.1%

Shares of Clean Harbors stock opened at $299.96 on Friday. The company has a current ratio of 2.33, a quick ratio of 2.00 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 1.01. Clean Harbors, Inc. has a 12-month low of $201.34 and a 12-month high of $316.98. The firm has a market capitalization of $15.99 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 41.20 and a beta of 0.94. The firm's 50 day simple moving average is $287.78 and its two-hundred day simple moving average is $254.56.

Clean Harbors (NYSE:CLH - Get Free Report) last issued its quarterly earnings results on Wednesday, February 18th. The business services provider reported $1.62 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, beating analysts' consensus estimates of $1.59 by $0.03. Clean Harbors had a net margin of 6.48% and a return on equity of 14.47%. The business had revenue of $1.50 billion for the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $1.46 billion. During the same quarter in the prior year, the business posted $1.55 EPS. Clean Harbors's revenue for the quarter was up 4.8% compared to the same quarter last year. Analysts predict that Clean Harbors, Inc. will post 7.89 EPS for the current year.

Clean Harbors Profile

Clean Harbors, Inc is a leading provider of environmental, energy and industrial services in North America. The company specializes in the collection, transportation and disposal of hazardous and non-hazardous wastes, emergency spill response and remediation, industrial cleaning and on-site field services. Its comprehensive service offering also includes chemical neutralization, drum crushing, high-pressure water blasting, tank cleaning and vacuum services designed to help customers meet stringent environmental regulations.

Founded in 1980 by Alan S.

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