Destination Wealth Management Buys 4,040 Shares of Intel Corporation $INTC

Destination Wealth Management increased its stake in shares of Intel Corporation (NASDAQ:INTC - Free Report) by 15.9% in the 4th quarter, according to its most recent 13F filing with the SEC. The firm owned 29,452 shares of the chip maker's stock after buying an additional 4,040 shares during the period. Destination Wealth Management's holdings in Intel were worth $1,087,000 as of its most recent filing with the SEC.

Several other hedge funds and other institutional investors have also modified their holdings of INTC. Financially Speaking Inc boosted its holdings in shares of Intel by 69.2% during the 4th quarter. Financially Speaking Inc now owns 682 shares of the chip maker's stock worth $25,000 after buying an additional 279 shares during the period. Legacy Bridge LLC bought a new stake in shares of Intel during the 4th quarter worth about $26,000. Raleigh Capital Management Inc. bought a new stake in shares of Intel during the 4th quarter worth about $29,000. Swiss RE Ltd. bought a new stake in Intel in the 4th quarter valued at about $29,000. Finally, Provenance Wealth Advisors LLC boosted its holdings in Intel by 89.2% in the 3rd quarter. Provenance Wealth Advisors LLC now owns 946 shares of the chip maker's stock valued at $32,000 after purchasing an additional 446 shares during the period. Institutional investors own 64.53% of the company's stock.

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Key Stories Impacting Intel

Here are the key news stories impacting Intel this week:

Positive Sentiment: Bank of America double-upgraded Intel to Buy and lifted its price target, signaling renewed confidence in the company’s CPU and foundry growth outlook. Article Title

Bank of America double-upgraded Intel to Buy and lifted its price target, signaling renewed confidence in the company’s CPU and foundry growth outlook. Positive Sentiment: Multiple reports highlighted Intel’s improving foundry story and its ability to benefit from AI-related semiconductor demand, which supported the stock’s move higher. Article Title

Multiple reports highlighted Intel’s improving foundry story and its ability to benefit from AI-related semiconductor demand, which supported the stock’s move higher. Neutral Sentiment: Intel’s recent gains have also been linked to broader sector rotation back into beaten-down chip stocks, as investors looked past near-term macro and geopolitical concerns. Article Title

Intel’s recent gains have also been linked to broader sector rotation back into beaten-down chip stocks, as investors looked past near-term macro and geopolitical concerns. Negative Sentiment: Some commentary warned that Intel and other chip stocks could face downside if the AI trade proves overextended and the market starts pricing in a bubble-like scenario. Article Title

Insider Buying and Selling at Intel

In other news, EVP Boise April Miller sold 40,256 shares of the company's stock in a transaction that occurred on Friday, May 1st. The shares were sold at an average price of $99.53, for a total transaction of $4,006,679.68. Following the completion of the sale, the executive vice president owned 105,077 shares of the company's stock, valued at approximately $10,458,313.81. This represents a 27.70% decrease in their position. The sale was disclosed in a legal filing with the SEC, which is accessible through this hyperlink. Company insiders own 0.05% of the company's stock.

Intel Stock Performance

Shares of Intel stock opened at $124.57 on Monday. The company has a 50 day moving average of $95.17 and a 200-day moving average of $61.74. Intel Corporation has a 1-year low of $18.97 and a 1-year high of $132.75. The company has a current ratio of 2.31, a quick ratio of 1.85 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.34. The company has a market cap of $626.09 billion, a PE ratio of -200.92 and a beta of 2.21.

Intel (NASDAQ:INTC - Get Free Report) last issued its quarterly earnings results on Thursday, April 23rd. The chip maker reported $0.29 earnings per share for the quarter, topping analysts' consensus estimates of $0.01 by $0.28. Intel had a negative net margin of 5.90% and a positive return on equity of 0.39%. The company had revenue of $13.58 billion during the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $12.32 billion. During the same quarter in the prior year, the firm posted $0.13 EPS. The firm's quarterly revenue was up 7.4% on a year-over-year basis. Intel has set its Q2 2026 guidance at 0.200-0.200 EPS. As a group, equities research analysts forecast that Intel Corporation will post 0.63 earnings per share for the current fiscal year.

Wall Street Analyst Weigh In

INTC has been the subject of a number of recent research reports. Wolfe Research initiated coverage on shares of Intel in a report on Thursday. They issued a "peer perform" rating for the company. Moffett Nathanson downgraded shares of Intel to a "neutral" rating in a report on Thursday. Stifel Nicolaus boosted their price objective on shares of Intel from $65.00 to $75.00 and gave the company a "hold" rating in a report on Friday, April 24th. Melius Research set a $150.00 price objective on shares of Intel in a report on Monday, May 18th. Finally, KGI Securities downgraded shares of Intel from an "outperform" rating to a "neutral" rating and set a $71.00 price objective for the company. in a report on Monday, April 20th. One analyst has rated the stock with a Strong Buy rating, sixteen have issued a Buy rating, twenty-seven have given a Hold rating and four have assigned a Sell rating to the stock. According to MarketBeat, the company has a consensus rating of "Hold" and an average price target of $87.31.

Read Our Latest Report on INTC

About Intel

Intel Corporation, founded in 1968 by Robert Noyce and Gordon E. Moore and headquartered in Santa Clara, California, is a leading global designer and manufacturer of semiconductor products. The company is historically notable for introducing the first commercial microprocessor and for driving the x86 architecture that underpins many personal computers and servers. Intel's core business spans the design, fabrication and marketing of processors, chipsets and related components for a wide range of computing applications.

Intel's product portfolio includes client and mobile processors marketed under brands such as Intel Core and Pentium, as well as high-performance Xeon processors for data centers and cloud infrastructure.

Further Reading

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This instant news alert was generated by narrative science technology and financial data from MarketBeat in order to provide readers with the fastest reporting and unbiased coverage. Please send any questions or comments about this story to contact@marketbeat.com.

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