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Destiny Tech100 Inc. $DXYZ Shares Bought by Cetera Investment Advisers

Written by MarketBeat
August 4, 2026
Destiny Tech100 logo with background
Image from MarketBeat Media, LLC.

Cetera Investment Advisers raised its stake in shares of Destiny Tech100 Inc. (NYSE:DXYZ - Free Report) by 403.9% during the 1st quarter, according to the company in its most recent Form 13F filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission. The institutional investor owned 167,973 shares of the company's stock after purchasing an additional 134,638 shares during the period. Cetera Investment Advisers owned 1.54% of Destiny Tech100 worth $4,498,000 at the end of the most recent quarter.

Several other institutional investors have also modified their holdings of DXYZ. Jane Street Group LLC lifted its stake in Destiny Tech100 by 278.8% in the 4th quarter. Jane Street Group LLC now owns 377,545 shares of the company's stock valued at $11,564,000 after buying an additional 277,866 shares in the last quarter. Kestra Advisory Services LLC increased its stake in Destiny Tech100 by 157.8% during the 1st quarter. Kestra Advisory Services LLC now owns 140,185 shares of the company's stock worth $3,754,000 after buying an additional 85,803 shares in the last quarter. LPL Financial LLC raised its holdings in shares of Destiny Tech100 by 5.3% during the fourth quarter. LPL Financial LLC now owns 71,993 shares of the company's stock valued at $2,205,000 after acquiring an additional 3,636 shares during the last quarter. Osaic Holdings Inc. raised its holdings in shares of Destiny Tech100 by 38.0% during the fourth quarter. Osaic Holdings Inc. now owns 42,176 shares of the company's stock valued at $1,292,000 after acquiring an additional 11,607 shares during the last quarter. Finally, Stifel Financial Corp lifted its position in shares of Destiny Tech100 by 81.7% in the fourth quarter. Stifel Financial Corp now owns 42,079 shares of the company's stock valued at $1,289,000 after acquiring an additional 18,919 shares in the last quarter.

Destiny Tech100 Stock Up 4.5%

Shares of NYSE:DXYZ opened at $23.93 on Tuesday. Destiny Tech100 Inc. has a 1 year low of $19.71 and a 1 year high of $72.87. The business's 50 day moving average price is $30.70 and its 200-day moving average price is $32.06.

Destiny Tech100 is an investment company that focuses on providing exposure to a portfolio of high-growth technology businesses. The company’s strategy is centered on identifying innovative private and public technology-related companies that it believes have significant long-term potential.

As a specialty investment vehicle, Destiny Tech100 is designed for investors seeking access to the technology sector through a diversified approach rather than through a single operating business.

Read More

Institutional Ownership by Quarter for Destiny Tech100 (NYSE:DXYZ)

This instant news alert was generated by narrative science technology and financial data from MarketBeat in order to provide readers with the fastest reporting and unbiased coverage. Please send any questions or comments about this story to contact@marketbeat.com.

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