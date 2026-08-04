Destiny Tech100 Inc. $DXYZ Shares Bought by Cetera Investment Advisers

Cetera Investment Advisers raised its stake in shares of Destiny Tech100 Inc. (NYSE:DXYZ - Free Report) by 403.9% during the 1st quarter, according to the company in its most recent Form 13F filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission. The institutional investor owned 167,973 shares of the company's stock after purchasing an additional 134,638 shares during the period. Cetera Investment Advisers owned 1.54% of Destiny Tech100 worth $4,498,000 at the end of the most recent quarter.

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Several other institutional investors have also modified their holdings of DXYZ. Jane Street Group LLC lifted its stake in Destiny Tech100 by 278.8% in the 4th quarter. Jane Street Group LLC now owns 377,545 shares of the company's stock valued at $11,564,000 after buying an additional 277,866 shares in the last quarter. Kestra Advisory Services LLC increased its stake in Destiny Tech100 by 157.8% during the 1st quarter. Kestra Advisory Services LLC now owns 140,185 shares of the company's stock worth $3,754,000 after buying an additional 85,803 shares in the last quarter. LPL Financial LLC raised its holdings in shares of Destiny Tech100 by 5.3% during the fourth quarter. LPL Financial LLC now owns 71,993 shares of the company's stock valued at $2,205,000 after acquiring an additional 3,636 shares during the last quarter. Osaic Holdings Inc. raised its holdings in shares of Destiny Tech100 by 38.0% during the fourth quarter. Osaic Holdings Inc. now owns 42,176 shares of the company's stock valued at $1,292,000 after acquiring an additional 11,607 shares during the last quarter. Finally, Stifel Financial Corp lifted its position in shares of Destiny Tech100 by 81.7% in the fourth quarter. Stifel Financial Corp now owns 42,079 shares of the company's stock valued at $1,289,000 after acquiring an additional 18,919 shares in the last quarter.

Destiny Tech100 Stock Up 4.5%

Shares of NYSE:DXYZ opened at $23.93 on Tuesday. Destiny Tech100 Inc. has a 1 year low of $19.71 and a 1 year high of $72.87. The business's 50 day moving average price is $30.70 and its 200-day moving average price is $32.06.

Destiny Tech100 is an investment company that focuses on providing exposure to a portfolio of high-growth technology businesses. The company’s strategy is centered on identifying innovative private and public technology-related companies that it believes have significant long-term potential.

As a specialty investment vehicle, Destiny Tech100 is designed for investors seeking access to the technology sector through a diversified approach rather than through a single operating business.

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