Deutsche Bank AG Acquires 1,020,515 Shares of Fortinet, Inc. $FTNT

Deutsche Bank AG lifted its holdings in Fortinet, Inc. (NASDAQ:FTNT - Free Report) by 17.9% in the fourth quarter, according to its most recent disclosure with the Securities & Exchange Commission. The fund owned 6,732,152 shares of the software maker's stock after buying an additional 1,020,515 shares during the quarter. Deutsche Bank AG owned about 0.91% of Fortinet worth $534,600,000 at the end of the most recent quarter.

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Other institutional investors have also made changes to their positions in the company. Pinnacle Holdings LLC bought a new position in shares of Fortinet in the third quarter valued at about $25,000. Ameriflex Group Inc. bought a new position in shares of Fortinet in the third quarter valued at about $25,000. Wexford Capital LP acquired a new stake in Fortinet in the third quarter worth about $25,000. Elyxium Wealth LLC acquired a new stake in Fortinet in the fourth quarter worth about $27,000. Finally, Palisade Asset Management LLC acquired a new stake in Fortinet in the third quarter worth about $28,000. 83.71% of the stock is owned by institutional investors.

Wall Street Analyst Weigh In

A number of analysts recently commented on the company. Piper Sandler lifted their price objective on Fortinet from $90.00 to $110.00 and gave the stock a "neutral" rating in a research report on Thursday, May 7th. Compass Point set a $100.00 price objective on Fortinet in a research report on Monday, May 4th. Morgan Stanley reiterated an "underweight" rating and issued a $80.00 price objective on shares of Fortinet in a research report on Thursday, May 7th. Robert W. Baird set a $115.00 price objective on Fortinet in a research report on Thursday, May 7th. Finally, Stifel Nicolaus set a $85.00 price objective on Fortinet in a research report on Wednesday, March 11th. Two analysts have rated the stock with a Strong Buy rating, six have given a Buy rating, twenty-four have issued a Hold rating and four have issued a Sell rating to the company's stock. Based on data from MarketBeat, the stock has a consensus rating of "Hold" and a consensus price target of $106.43.

Check Out Our Latest Stock Report on FTNT

Insider Transactions at Fortinet

In other news, CEO Ken Xie sold 160,632 shares of the business's stock in a transaction dated Tuesday, June 2nd. The stock was sold at an average price of $145.58, for a total transaction of $23,384,806.56. Following the completion of the transaction, the chief executive officer directly owned 52,972,372 shares in the company, valued at approximately $7,711,717,915.76. The trade was a 0.30% decrease in their position. The transaction was disclosed in a filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is available through this hyperlink. The transaction was executed under a pre-arranged Rule 10b5-1 trading plan. Also, VP Michael Xie sold 3,907 shares of the business's stock in a transaction dated Wednesday, June 3rd. The stock was sold at an average price of $146.44, for a total value of $572,141.08. Following the transaction, the vice president owned 9,923,610 shares of the company's stock, valued at $1,453,213,448.40. The trade was a 0.04% decrease in their ownership of the stock. The disclosure for this sale is available in the SEC filing. The transaction was executed under a pre-arranged Rule 10b5-1 trading plan. In the last ninety days, insiders sold 318,387 shares of company stock worth $43,403,063. 17.60% of the stock is currently owned by company insiders.

Fortinet Price Performance

Fortinet stock opened at $138.88 on Thursday. The firm has a market capitalization of $101.75 billion, a P/E ratio of 53.62, a PEG ratio of 3.79 and a beta of 1.11. Fortinet, Inc. has a 1 year low of $70.12 and a 1 year high of $150.07. The business has a 50-day moving average of $107.23 and a 200-day moving average of $90.23. The company has a current ratio of 1.15, a quick ratio of 1.07 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.50.

Fortinet (NASDAQ:FTNT - Get Free Report) last posted its earnings results on Wednesday, May 6th. The software maker reported $0.82 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, topping the consensus estimate of $0.62 by $0.20. The company had revenue of $1.85 billion during the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $1.73 billion. Fortinet had a return on equity of 160.08% and a net margin of 27.49%.The company's revenue for the quarter was up 20.1% compared to the same quarter last year. During the same period in the previous year, the company earned $0.58 EPS. Fortinet has set its Q2 2026 guidance at 0.720-0.760 EPS and its FY 2026 guidance at 3.100-3.160 EPS. On average, equities analysts anticipate that Fortinet, Inc. will post 2.78 EPS for the current year.

About Fortinet

Fortinet, Inc NASDAQ: FTNT is a multinational cybersecurity company that develops and delivers integrated security solutions for enterprise, service provider and government customers worldwide. Founded in 2000 and headquartered in Sunnyvale, California, the company was co‑founded by Ken Xie and Michael Xie. Ken Xie serves as chairman and chief executive officer, and the company operates through a global sales, channel and services organization to support customers across the Americas, EMEA and Asia‑Pacific.

Fortinet's product portfolio centers on network security appliances and software, with its FortiGate next‑generation firewalls and the FortiOS operating system forming a core platform.

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