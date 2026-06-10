Deutsche Bank AG Acquires 35,432 Shares of Advanced Micro Devices, Inc. $AMD

Deutsche Bank AG grew its holdings in Advanced Micro Devices, Inc. (NASDAQ:AMD - Free Report) by 0.4% in the 4th quarter, according to its most recent disclosure with the Securities & Exchange Commission. The institutional investor owned 9,124,413 shares of the semiconductor manufacturer's stock after acquiring an additional 35,432 shares during the period. Advanced Micro Devices accounts for approximately 0.6% of Deutsche Bank AG's holdings, making the stock its 19th largest position. Deutsche Bank AG owned about 0.56% of Advanced Micro Devices worth $1,954,084,000 at the end of the most recent quarter.

Several other large investors also recently added to or reduced their stakes in AMD. Brighton Jones LLC grew its position in Advanced Micro Devices by 178.2% in the fourth quarter. Brighton Jones LLC now owns 45,956 shares of the semiconductor manufacturer's stock worth $5,551,000 after acquiring an additional 29,438 shares in the last quarter. Revolve Wealth Partners LLC grew its position in Advanced Micro Devices by 2.9% in the fourth quarter. Revolve Wealth Partners LLC now owns 8,283 shares of the semiconductor manufacturer's stock worth $1,001,000 after acquiring an additional 234 shares in the last quarter. Sivia Capital Partners LLC grew its position in Advanced Micro Devices by 125.1% in the second quarter. Sivia Capital Partners LLC now owns 5,344 shares of the semiconductor manufacturer's stock worth $758,000 after acquiring an additional 2,970 shares in the last quarter. United Bank grew its position in Advanced Micro Devices by 22.0% in the second quarter. United Bank now owns 13,255 shares of the semiconductor manufacturer's stock worth $1,881,000 after acquiring an additional 2,392 shares in the last quarter. Finally, Schnieders Capital Management LLC. grew its position in Advanced Micro Devices by 361.0% in the second quarter. Schnieders Capital Management LLC. now owns 9,230 shares of the semiconductor manufacturer's stock worth $1,310,000 after acquiring an additional 7,228 shares in the last quarter. 71.34% of the stock is owned by institutional investors.

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Analyst Ratings Changes

Several research firms have commented on AMD. Morgan Stanley boosted their target price on shares of Advanced Micro Devices from $360.00 to $410.00 and gave the stock an "equal weight" rating in a research report on Wednesday, May 6th. Piper Sandler reissued an "overweight" rating on shares of Advanced Micro Devices in a research report on Wednesday, February 25th. Sanford C. Bernstein raised shares of Advanced Micro Devices from a "market perform" rating to an "outperform" rating and upped their price objective for the stock from $265.00 to $525.00 in a report on Wednesday, May 6th. Citigroup upped their price objective on shares of Advanced Micro Devices from $358.00 to $460.00 and gave the stock a "neutral" rating in a report on Monday, May 18th. Finally, Benchmark upped their price objective on shares of Advanced Micro Devices from $325.00 to $485.00 and gave the stock a "buy" rating in a report on Wednesday, May 6th. One equities research analyst has rated the stock with a Strong Buy rating, thirty have given a Buy rating and thirteen have given a Hold rating to the stock. According to data from MarketBeat.com, the stock presently has a consensus rating of "Moderate Buy" and a consensus price target of $419.86.

Read Our Latest Analysis on AMD

Insider Activity

In related news, CEO Lisa T. Su sold 125,000 shares of the company's stock in a transaction on Wednesday, May 13th. The shares were sold at an average price of $445.51, for a total transaction of $55,688,750.00. Following the completion of the transaction, the chief executive officer directly owned 3,021,899 shares in the company, valued at $1,346,286,223.49. This represents a 3.97% decrease in their position. The transaction was disclosed in a document filed with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is available through this link. The transaction was executed under a pre-arranged Rule 10b5-1 trading plan. Also, EVP Paul Darren Grasby sold 24,376 shares of the company's stock in a transaction on Friday, May 8th. The shares were sold at an average price of $444.39, for a total transaction of $10,832,450.64. Following the transaction, the executive vice president owned 105,222 shares of the company's stock, valued at approximately $46,759,604.58. The trade was a 18.81% decrease in their ownership of the stock. The SEC filing for this sale provides additional information. Over the last quarter, insiders sold 332,032 shares of company stock worth $117,967,816. Corporate insiders own 0.50% of the company's stock.

Advanced Micro Devices News Roundup

Here are the key news stories impacting Advanced Micro Devices this week:

Positive Sentiment: AMD announced a planned investment of up to £2 billion over five years in the United Kingdom to expand AI innovation, advanced computing, research partnerships, and workforce development, which supports its long-term AI growth story. AMD Commits up to £2 Billion to Accelerate AI Innovation and Research in the United Kingdom

AMD announced a planned investment of up to over five years in the United Kingdom to expand AI innovation, advanced computing, research partnerships, and workforce development, which supports its long-term AI growth story. Positive Sentiment: Several analysts and commentators remained constructive on AMD, citing strong AI infrastructure demand, recent revenue growth, and potential upside from EPYC and Instinct adoption across cloud and enterprise markets.

Several analysts and commentators remained constructive on AMD, citing strong AI infrastructure demand, recent revenue growth, and potential upside from EPYC and Instinct adoption across cloud and enterprise markets. Neutral Sentiment: AMD also received attention for new collaborations with Imperial College London, Oriole Networks, and the University of Cambridge, which could help strengthen its AI ecosystem but are longer-term rather than immediate financial catalysts.

AMD also received attention for new collaborations with Imperial College London, Oriole Networks, and the University of Cambridge, which could help strengthen its AI ecosystem but are longer-term rather than immediate financial catalysts. Neutral Sentiment: Insider and institutional trading data showed mixed signals: insiders have been net sellers over the past six months, while several large funds have been adding to positions.

Insider and institutional trading data showed mixed signals: insiders have been net sellers over the past six months, while several large funds have been adding to positions. Negative Sentiment: Shares were weighed by a broad semiconductor selloff and weaker risk appetite, with multiple reports noting that chipmakers, including AMD, pulled lower as the market’s recent AI rebound faded.

Shares were weighed by a broad semiconductor selloff and weaker risk appetite, with multiple reports noting that chipmakers, including AMD, pulled lower as the market’s recent AI rebound faded. Negative Sentiment: Bearish commentary also resurfaced, with some articles arguing AMD’s valuation is stretched and that Nvidia still holds a wide lead in AI accelerators, which may be pressuring sentiment.

Advanced Micro Devices Price Performance

NASDAQ AMD opened at $475.51 on Wednesday. The company has a current ratio of 2.72, a quick ratio of 1.96 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.04. The company has a fifty day simple moving average of $369.56 and a 200 day simple moving average of $268.77. The company has a market cap of $775.37 billion, a P/E ratio of 155.91, a P/E/G ratio of 1.44 and a beta of 2.50. Advanced Micro Devices, Inc. has a 1 year low of $115.06 and a 1 year high of $546.44.

Advanced Micro Devices (NASDAQ:AMD - Get Free Report) last posted its quarterly earnings data on Tuesday, May 5th. The semiconductor manufacturer reported $1.37 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, topping the consensus estimate of $1.29 by $0.08. The business had revenue of $10.25 billion during the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $9.90 billion. Advanced Micro Devices had a net margin of 13.37% and a return on equity of 9.55%. Advanced Micro Devices's quarterly revenue was up 37.8% compared to the same quarter last year. During the same period in the prior year, the firm earned $0.96 EPS. On average, sell-side analysts predict that Advanced Micro Devices, Inc. will post 6.2 EPS for the current year.

Advanced Micro Devices Company Profile

Advanced Micro Devices, Inc NASDAQ: AMD is a global semiconductor company that designs and sells microprocessors, graphics processors, chipsets and adaptive computing solutions for a broad set of markets. The company's product portfolio includes consumer and commercial CPUs under the Ryzen and Threadripper brands, data center processors under the EPYC brand, and Radeon graphics processing units for gaming and professional visualization. AMD also offers semi-custom system-on-chip (SoC) products for gaming consoles and other specialized applications, and provides supporting software and platform technologies for OEMs, cloud service providers and end users.

Founded in 1969, AMD has evolved from a supplier of logic chips into a diversified, fabless semiconductor designer.

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