Deutsche Bank AG Acquires 807,962 Shares of Seagate Technology Holdings PLC $STX

Deutsche Bank AG raised its holdings in Seagate Technology Holdings PLC (NASDAQ:STX - Free Report) by 102.0% in the fourth quarter, according to its most recent 13F filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission (SEC). The firm owned 1,599,962 shares of the data storage provider's stock after purchasing an additional 807,962 shares during the quarter. Deutsche Bank AG owned 0.73% of Seagate Technology worth $440,614,000 as of its most recent filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission (SEC).

Other institutional investors have also bought and sold shares of the company. Salomon & Ludwin LLC lifted its stake in Seagate Technology by 124.4% in the fourth quarter. Salomon & Ludwin LLC now owns 92 shares of the data storage provider's stock valued at $27,000 after purchasing an additional 51 shares during the last quarter. Armstrong Advisory Group Inc. purchased a new position in Seagate Technology in the fourth quarter valued at approximately $28,000. Concord Wealth Partners purchased a new position in Seagate Technology in the fourth quarter valued at approximately $28,000. Avion Wealth lifted its stake in Seagate Technology by 343.5% in the fourth quarter. Avion Wealth now owns 102 shares of the data storage provider's stock valued at $28,000 after purchasing an additional 79 shares during the last quarter. Finally, Thurston Springer Miller Herd & Titak Inc. purchased a new position in Seagate Technology in the fourth quarter valued at approximately $37,000. Hedge funds and other institutional investors own 92.87% of the company's stock.

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Seagate Technology Trading Down 3.5%

NASDAQ:STX opened at $815.99 on Thursday. The company has a market cap of $182.97 billion, a P/E ratio of 77.42 and a beta of 2.04. The stock's fifty day moving average price is $689.85 and its two-hundred day moving average price is $468.16. Seagate Technology Holdings PLC has a 1 year low of $124.63 and a 1 year high of $966.80. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 3.16, a current ratio of 1.33 and a quick ratio of 0.85.

Seagate Technology (NASDAQ:STX - Get Free Report) last posted its earnings results on Tuesday, April 28th. The data storage provider reported $4.10 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, topping the consensus estimate of $3.51 by $0.59. The firm had revenue of $3.11 billion for the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $2.96 billion. Seagate Technology had a return on equity of 1,005.65% and a net margin of 21.60%.The business's quarterly revenue was up 44.1% on a year-over-year basis. During the same quarter in the prior year, the business posted $1.90 earnings per share. Seagate Technology has set its Q4 2026 guidance at 4.800-5.200 EPS. As a group, analysts expect that Seagate Technology Holdings PLC will post 14.1 EPS for the current year.

Seagate Technology Dividend Announcement

The business also recently announced a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Tuesday, July 7th. Shareholders of record on Wednesday, June 24th will be given a dividend of $0.74 per share. The ex-dividend date is Wednesday, June 24th. This represents a $2.96 annualized dividend and a dividend yield of 0.4%. Seagate Technology's dividend payout ratio is currently 28.08%.

Insider Activity

In related news, Director Shankar Arumugavelu sold 1,000 shares of the stock in a transaction on Thursday, June 4th. The stock was sold at an average price of $927.68, for a total value of $927,680.00. Following the sale, the director owned 6,626 shares in the company, valued at approximately $6,146,807.68. This trade represents a 13.11% decrease in their ownership of the stock. The sale was disclosed in a filing with the SEC, which is accessible through the SEC website. Also, Director Yolanda Lee Conyers sold 750 shares of the stock in a transaction on Monday, June 1st. The stock was sold at an average price of $885.33, for a total value of $663,997.50. Following the completion of the sale, the director owned 4,101 shares in the company, valued at $3,630,738.33. This trade represents a 15.46% decrease in their position. Additional details regarding this sale are available in the official SEC disclosure. The transaction was executed under a pre-arranged Rule 10b5-1 trading plan. Over the last quarter, insiders have sold 155,187 shares of company stock valued at $108,267,701. 0.79% of the stock is currently owned by corporate insiders.

Wall Street Analysts Forecast Growth

Several equities analysts recently commented on the company. Loop Capital upped their price objective on Seagate Technology from $950.00 to $1,140.00 and gave the company a "buy" rating in a research note on Friday, May 15th. Weiss Ratings reiterated a "buy (b)" rating on shares of Seagate Technology in a research note on Friday, March 27th. Morgan Stanley upped their price objective on Seagate Technology from $582.00 to $767.00 and gave the company an "overweight" rating in a research note on Wednesday, April 29th. Wells Fargo & Company upped their price objective on Seagate Technology from $700.00 to $900.00 and gave the company an "equal weight" rating in a research note on Monday, June 1st. Finally, Cantor Fitzgerald upped their price objective on Seagate Technology from $700.00 to $1,000.00 and gave the company an "overweight" rating in a research note on Wednesday, April 29th. One equities research analyst has rated the stock with a Strong Buy rating, twenty have assigned a Buy rating and four have issued a Hold rating to the company. According to data from MarketBeat.com, the company currently has a consensus rating of "Moderate Buy" and a consensus price target of $792.46.

View Our Latest Stock Report on STX

Key Stories Impacting Seagate Technology

Here are the key news stories impacting Seagate Technology this week:

Seagate Technology Profile

Seagate Technology NASDAQ: STX is a global data storage company that designs, manufactures and sells a broad range of storage products and systems. The firm's product portfolio includes traditional hard disk drives (HDDs), solid-state drives (SSDs), hybrid storage devices and integrated storage systems aimed at enterprise, cloud, OEM and consumer markets. Seagate also provides services that support its hardware offerings, including data recovery and storage management solutions.

Seagate's products are used in a wide array of applications, from large-scale data centers and cloud infrastructure to desktop and portable consumer devices.

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