Deutsche Bank AG Boosts Stake in Cadence Design Systems, Inc. $CDNS

Deutsche Bank AG grew its stake in shares of Cadence Design Systems, Inc. (NASDAQ:CDNS - Free Report) by 6.4% during the 4th quarter, according to the company in its most recent 13F filing with the SEC. The institutional investor owned 1,641,453 shares of the software maker's stock after buying an additional 98,691 shares during the quarter. Deutsche Bank AG owned 0.60% of Cadence Design Systems worth $513,085,000 at the end of the most recent quarter.

Several other institutional investors and hedge funds have also recently made changes to their positions in CDNS. Y.D. More Investments Ltd purchased a new stake in shares of Cadence Design Systems during the 3rd quarter valued at $26,000. Caitlin John LLC purchased a new stake in shares of Cadence Design Systems during the 3rd quarter valued at $29,000. Lodestone Wealth Management LLC purchased a new stake in shares of Cadence Design Systems during the 4th quarter valued at $30,000. Imprint Wealth LLC purchased a new stake in shares of Cadence Design Systems during the 3rd quarter valued at $31,000. Finally, MidAtlantic Capital Management Inc. purchased a new stake in shares of Cadence Design Systems during the 4th quarter valued at $32,000. Hedge funds and other institutional investors own 84.85% of the company's stock.

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Wall Street Analyst Weigh In

Several research firms have recently weighed in on CDNS. Wells Fargo & Company raised their price objective on shares of Cadence Design Systems from $400.00 to $425.00 and gave the company an "overweight" rating in a research report on Tuesday, May 26th. Rosenblatt Securities reaffirmed a "buy" rating and set a $360.00 target price on shares of Cadence Design Systems in a report on Friday, April 24th. KeyCorp increased their target price on shares of Cadence Design Systems from $405.00 to $425.00 and gave the company an "overweight" rating in a report on Tuesday, April 28th. Berenberg Bank set a $440.00 target price on shares of Cadence Design Systems in a report on Wednesday, May 27th. Finally, Piper Sandler increased their target price on shares of Cadence Design Systems from $319.00 to $325.00 and gave the company a "neutral" rating in a report on Tuesday, April 28th. Fourteen investment analysts have rated the stock with a Buy rating and three have issued a Hold rating to the company's stock. According to data from MarketBeat.com, Cadence Design Systems presently has an average rating of "Moderate Buy" and an average price target of $386.59.

Check Out Our Latest Report on CDNS

Insider Activity

In other Cadence Design Systems news, CEO Anirudh Devgan sold 25,005 shares of the firm's stock in a transaction on Tuesday, June 2nd. The shares were sold at an average price of $415.00, for a total value of $10,377,075.00. Following the sale, the chief executive officer owned 253,519 shares of the company's stock, valued at $105,210,385. This trade represents a 8.98% decrease in their position. The sale was disclosed in a legal filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is available at the SEC website. The transaction was executed under a pre-arranged Rule 10b5-1 trading plan. Also, VP Paul Scannell sold 7,081 shares of the firm's stock in a transaction on Monday, June 1st. The stock was sold at an average price of $393.91, for a total transaction of $2,789,276.71. Following the completion of the sale, the vice president directly owned 32,181 shares in the company, valued at approximately $12,676,417.71. This trade represents a 18.04% decrease in their position. The disclosure for this sale is available in the SEC filing. The transaction was executed under a pre-arranged Rule 10b5-1 trading plan. Insiders sold 176,046 shares of company stock worth $65,830,801 in the last quarter. Insiders own 0.49% of the company's stock.

Cadence Design Systems Price Performance

CDNS stock opened at $385.13 on Thursday. The firm has a market cap of $106.23 billion, a P/E ratio of 89.77, a P/E/G ratio of 4.63 and a beta of 1.15. Cadence Design Systems, Inc. has a 52 week low of $262.75 and a 52 week high of $416.69. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.38, a quick ratio of 1.32 and a current ratio of 1.47. The firm's fifty day moving average is $340.11 and its 200 day moving average is $317.68.

Cadence Design Systems (NASDAQ:CDNS - Get Free Report) last announced its quarterly earnings results on Monday, April 27th. The software maker reported $1.96 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, topping analysts' consensus estimates of $1.91 by $0.05. The business had revenue of $1.47 billion for the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $1.46 billion. Cadence Design Systems had a net margin of 21.18% and a return on equity of 28.44%. The company's revenue was up 18.6% on a year-over-year basis. During the same quarter last year, the firm earned $1.57 EPS. Cadence Design Systems has set its FY 2026 guidance at 7.850-7.950 EPS and its Q2 2026 guidance at 2.020-2.080 EPS. Research analysts predict that Cadence Design Systems, Inc. will post 6.23 earnings per share for the current year.

Cadence Design Systems News Summary

Here are the key news stories impacting Cadence Design Systems this week:

About Cadence Design Systems

Cadence Design Systems, Inc NASDAQ: CDNS is a global provider of electronic design automation (EDA) software, hardware and intellectual property used to design and verify advanced semiconductor chips, systems-on-chip (SoCs), printed circuit boards (PCBs) and packaging. Headquartered in San Jose, California and founded in 1988, Cadence serves semiconductor companies, original equipment manufacturers and system designers across the globe, helping customers accelerate design cycles and manage the complexity of modern integrated systems.

The company's offerings span software tools for digital, custom/analog and mixed-signal design, verification and signoff, as well as solutions for system-level modeling, thermal and signal integrity analysis, and PCB and package design.

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