Deutsche Bank AG Buys 102,004 Shares of Caterpillar Inc. $CAT

Deutsche Bank AG raised its stake in shares of Caterpillar Inc. (NYSE:CAT - Free Report) by 7.6% in the 4th quarter, according to the company in its most recent disclosure with the Securities and Exchange Commission (SEC). The fund owned 1,450,183 shares of the industrial products company's stock after purchasing an additional 102,004 shares during the quarter. Deutsche Bank AG owned 0.31% of Caterpillar worth $830,766,000 as of its most recent filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission (SEC).

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Several other hedge funds have also bought and sold shares of the stock. Paragon Private Wealth Management LLC lifted its position in Caterpillar by 9.7% during the fourth quarter. Paragon Private Wealth Management LLC now owns 991 shares of the industrial products company's stock valued at $568,000 after purchasing an additional 88 shares during the last quarter. Outlook Wealth Advisors LLC bought a new stake in Caterpillar during the fourth quarter valued at approximately $209,000. Portfolio Design Labs LLC lifted its position in Caterpillar by 0.7% during the fourth quarter. Portfolio Design Labs LLC now owns 3,185 shares of the industrial products company's stock valued at $1,825,000 after purchasing an additional 22 shares during the last quarter. Strategic Advocates LLC lifted its position in Caterpillar by 19.6% during the fourth quarter. Strategic Advocates LLC now owns 611 shares of the industrial products company's stock valued at $353,000 after purchasing an additional 100 shares during the last quarter. Finally, Stonebrook Private Inc. lifted its position in Caterpillar by 1.8% during the fourth quarter. Stonebrook Private Inc. now owns 1,019 shares of the industrial products company's stock valued at $584,000 after purchasing an additional 18 shares during the last quarter. 70.98% of the stock is currently owned by institutional investors.

Caterpillar Stock Down 0.0%

Shares of NYSE CAT opened at $915.29 on Wednesday. The company has a quick ratio of 0.81, a current ratio of 1.35 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 1.64. Caterpillar Inc. has a 52 week low of $355.70 and a 52 week high of $946.83. The firm's fifty day moving average is $840.65 and its 200 day moving average is $720.71. The company has a market cap of $421.57 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 45.56, a PEG ratio of 1.81 and a beta of 1.59.

Caterpillar (NYSE:CAT - Get Free Report) last issued its earnings results on Thursday, April 30th. The industrial products company reported $5.54 EPS for the quarter, topping the consensus estimate of $4.65 by $0.89. Caterpillar had a net margin of 13.33% and a return on equity of 48.21%. The company had revenue of $17.42 billion for the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $16.53 billion. During the same period in the previous year, the firm earned $4.25 earnings per share. The firm's revenue for the quarter was up 22.2% on a year-over-year basis. On average, equities research analysts expect that Caterpillar Inc. will post 24.68 earnings per share for the current year.

Caterpillar Dividend Announcement

The company also recently announced a quarterly dividend, which was paid on Tuesday, May 19th. Investors of record on Monday, April 20th were paid a $1.51 dividend. This represents a $6.04 annualized dividend and a dividend yield of 0.7%. The ex-dividend date of this dividend was Monday, April 20th. Caterpillar's payout ratio is presently 30.06%.

Trending Headlines about Caterpillar

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Wall Street Analyst Weigh In

Several brokerages have issued reports on CAT. Oppenheimer set a $980.00 target price on shares of Caterpillar and gave the company an "outperform" rating in a research report on Friday, May 1st. Daiwa Securities Group lifted their price target on shares of Caterpillar from $790.00 to $900.00 and gave the stock a "neutral" rating in a research note on Friday, May 1st. Wall Street Zen raised shares of Caterpillar from a "hold" rating to a "buy" rating in a research note on Saturday, May 2nd. Citigroup lifted their price target on shares of Caterpillar from $905.00 to $1,020.00 and gave the stock a "buy" rating in a research note on Friday, May 1st. Finally, Rothschild & Co Redburn lifted their price target on shares of Caterpillar from $700.00 to $950.00 and gave the stock a "neutral" rating in a research note on Thursday, May 14th. Sixteen research analysts have rated the stock with a Buy rating and nine have issued a Hold rating to the stock. Based on data from MarketBeat, Caterpillar presently has an average rating of "Moderate Buy" and an average price target of $933.27.

Get Our Latest Stock Analysis on CAT

Insider Buying and Selling

In related news, insider Denise C. Johnson sold 12,605 shares of Caterpillar stock in a transaction on Thursday, May 14th. The shares were sold at an average price of $907.91, for a total value of $11,444,205.55. Following the transaction, the insider directly owned 49,825 shares of the company's stock, valued at $45,236,615.75. The trade was a 20.19% decrease in their ownership of the stock. The sale was disclosed in a filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is available through this link. Also, insider Anthony D. Fassino sold 16,283 shares of Caterpillar stock in a transaction on Monday, May 11th. The stock was sold at an average price of $916.80, for a total transaction of $14,928,254.40. Following the completion of the transaction, the insider directly owned 46,041 shares in the company, valued at approximately $42,210,388.80. The trade was a 26.13% decrease in their ownership of the stock. The SEC filing for this sale provides additional information. Insiders sold 95,773 shares of company stock valued at $87,642,635 over the last quarter. Company insiders own 0.33% of the company's stock.

About Caterpillar

Caterpillar Inc is a global manufacturer of construction and mining equipment, diesel and natural gas engines, industrial gas turbines and locomotives. The company's product portfolio includes earthmoving machines such as excavators, bulldozers, wheel loaders and off‑highway trucks, as well as a range of power generation products including generator sets and power systems for industrial and commercial use. Caterpillar serves customers across heavy construction, mining, energy, transportation and related industries with both equipment and integrated technology solutions.

In addition to manufacturing, Caterpillar provides a broad range of aftermarket parts and support services, including maintenance, repair, remanufacturing and fleet management tools.

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Want to see what other hedge funds are holding CAT? Visit HoldingsChannel.com to get the latest 13F filings and insider trades for Caterpillar Inc. (NYSE:CAT - Free Report).

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