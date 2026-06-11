Deutsche Bank AG Has $281.79 Million Stock Position in Realty Income Corporation $O

Deutsche Bank AG grew its position in Realty Income Corporation (NYSE:O - Free Report) by 45.1% in the 4th quarter, according to its most recent filing with the SEC. The firm owned 4,998,963 shares of the real estate investment trust's stock after buying an additional 1,554,726 shares during the period. Deutsche Bank AG owned 0.54% of Realty Income worth $281,792,000 at the end of the most recent reporting period.

Several other hedge funds and other institutional investors also recently made changes to their positions in the company. Patrick M Sweeney & Associates Inc. increased its stake in shares of Realty Income by 4.5% in the 4th quarter. Patrick M Sweeney & Associates Inc. now owns 3,801 shares of the real estate investment trust's stock valued at $214,000 after buying an additional 164 shares during the period. CYBER HORNET ETFs LLC increased its stake in shares of Realty Income by 7.4% in the 4th quarter. CYBER HORNET ETFs LLC now owns 2,417 shares of the real estate investment trust's stock valued at $136,000 after buying an additional 166 shares during the period. Sage Private Wealth Group LLC increased its stake in shares of Realty Income by 2.2% in the 4th quarter. Sage Private Wealth Group LLC now owns 7,844 shares of the real estate investment trust's stock valued at $442,000 after buying an additional 170 shares during the period. Trust Investment Advisors increased its stake in shares of Realty Income by 0.8% in the 4th quarter. Trust Investment Advisors now owns 23,266 shares of the real estate investment trust's stock valued at $1,311,000 after buying an additional 178 shares during the period. Finally, First National Trust Co increased its stake in shares of Realty Income by 1.2% in the 4th quarter. First National Trust Co now owns 15,109 shares of the real estate investment trust's stock valued at $852,000 after buying an additional 180 shares during the period. 70.81% of the stock is owned by institutional investors and hedge funds.

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Insider Transactions at Realty Income

In other Realty Income news, insider Michelle Bushore sold 7,400 shares of the business's stock in a transaction dated Thursday, April 2nd. The stock was sold at an average price of $62.42, for a total value of $461,908.00. Following the completion of the transaction, the insider directly owned 67,641 shares of the company's stock, valued at approximately $4,222,151.22. The trade was a 9.86% decrease in their ownership of the stock. The transaction was disclosed in a legal filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is accessible through the SEC website. Insiders own 0.10% of the company's stock.

Realty Income Stock Up 1.6%

NYSE:O opened at $62.23 on Thursday. Realty Income Corporation has a 1 year low of $55.86 and a 1 year high of $67.93. The company has a current ratio of 1.56, a quick ratio of 1.56 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.72. The stock has a market cap of $58.03 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 51.00, a PEG ratio of 4.79 and a beta of 0.72. The stock has a 50-day moving average price of $62.41 and a two-hundred day moving average price of $61.39.

Realty Income (NYSE:O - Get Free Report) last posted its earnings results on Wednesday, May 6th. The real estate investment trust reported $1.13 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, beating analysts' consensus estimates of $1.10 by $0.03. Realty Income had a return on equity of 2.80% and a net margin of 18.94%.The firm had revenue of $1.55 billion during the quarter, compared to analysts' expectations of $1.39 billion. During the same period in the previous year, the firm earned $1.06 earnings per share. The company's revenue was up 12.2% on a year-over-year basis. Realty Income has set its FY 2026 guidance at 4.410-4.440 EPS. As a group, equities analysts expect that Realty Income Corporation will post 4.44 earnings per share for the current year.

Realty Income Increases Dividend

The firm also recently announced a monthly dividend, which will be paid on Wednesday, July 15th. Shareholders of record on Tuesday, June 30th will be paid a $0.271 dividend. The ex-dividend date of this dividend is Tuesday, June 30th. This is a positive change from Realty Income's previous monthly dividend of $0.27. This represents a c) dividend on an annualized basis and a yield of 5.2%. Realty Income's payout ratio is presently 265.57%.

Wall Street Analyst Weigh In

O has been the subject of a number of analyst reports. Morgan Stanley set a $67.00 price objective on Realty Income in a research note on Monday, April 27th. Scotiabank reaffirmed an "outperform" rating on shares of Realty Income in a research note on Tuesday, May 12th. Barclays lifted their price objective on Realty Income from $65.00 to $68.00 and gave the stock an "equal weight" rating in a research note on Tuesday, April 21st. UBS Group raised Realty Income to a "hold" rating in a research note on Monday, June 1st. Finally, Freedom Capital raised Realty Income from a "hold" rating to a "strong-buy" rating in a research note on Monday, May 11th. One investment analyst has rated the stock with a Strong Buy rating, six have assigned a Buy rating, eight have assigned a Hold rating and one has given a Sell rating to the company. According to data from MarketBeat.com, Realty Income presently has an average rating of "Hold" and a consensus price target of $67.46.

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Realty Income Profile

Realty Income Corporation NYSE: O is a real estate investment trust (REIT) that acquires, owns and manages commercial properties subject primarily to long-term net lease agreements. The company's business model focuses on generating predictable, contractual rental income by leasing properties to tenants under agreements that typically place responsibility for taxes, insurance and maintenance on the tenant. Realty Income is publicly traded on the New York Stock Exchange and markets itself as a reliable income-oriented REIT.

Realty Income's portfolio is concentrated in single-tenant, retail and service-oriented properties such as drugstores, convenience stores, dollar and discount retailers, restaurants, and other essential-service businesses.

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