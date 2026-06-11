Deutsche Bank AG Has $358.43 Million Holdings in DoorDash, Inc. $DASH

Deutsche Bank AG reduced its stake in shares of DoorDash, Inc. (NASDAQ:DASH - Free Report) by 13.7% in the 4th quarter, according to the company in its most recent 13F filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission (SEC). The fund owned 1,582,602 shares of the company's stock after selling 252,118 shares during the quarter. Deutsche Bank AG owned 0.37% of DoorDash worth $358,428,000 at the end of the most recent quarter.

Several other large investors have also recently bought and sold shares of DASH. Norges Bank acquired a new position in DoorDash during the 4th quarter valued at $1,093,650,000. Vanguard Group Inc. raised its stake in DoorDash by 3.7% during the 3rd quarter. Vanguard Group Inc. now owns 42,712,908 shares of the company's stock valued at $11,617,484,000 after purchasing an additional 1,522,823 shares during the last quarter. Scge Management L.P. acquired a new position in DoorDash during the 2nd quarter valued at $267,463,000. Invesco Ltd. raised its stake in DoorDash by 18.2% during the 3rd quarter. Invesco Ltd. now owns 6,355,628 shares of the company's stock valued at $1,728,667,000 after purchasing an additional 980,148 shares during the last quarter. Finally, State Street Corp raised its stake in DoorDash by 6.3% during the 3rd quarter. State Street Corp now owns 15,296,624 shares of the company's stock valued at $4,160,529,000 after purchasing an additional 909,125 shares during the last quarter. 90.64% of the stock is currently owned by institutional investors and hedge funds.

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Insider Activity at DoorDash

In other DoorDash news, COO Prabir Adarkar sold 21,739 shares of the stock in a transaction dated Tuesday, May 26th. The shares were sold at an average price of $155.25, for a total transaction of $3,374,979.75. Following the sale, the chief operating officer owned 959,076 shares of the company's stock, valued at $148,896,549. This represents a 2.22% decrease in their position. The sale was disclosed in a legal filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which can be accessed through this hyperlink. The transaction was executed under a pre-arranged Rule 10b5-1 trading plan. Also, Director Stanley Tang sold 21,433 shares of the stock in a transaction dated Thursday, April 2nd. The stock was sold at an average price of $150.00, for a total transaction of $3,214,950.00. Following the sale, the director directly owned 19,279 shares in the company, valued at approximately $2,891,850. This represents a 52.65% decrease in their position. The disclosure for this sale is available in the SEC filing. The transaction was executed under a pre-arranged Rule 10b5-1 trading plan. Insiders sold 68,558 shares of company stock worth $10,914,640 in the last quarter. Insiders own 5.83% of the company's stock.

Trending Headlines about DoorDash

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DoorDash Stock Down 3.0%

DASH opened at $151.00 on Thursday. The firm's 50-day simple moving average is $162.65 and its 200-day simple moving average is $184.66. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.27, a quick ratio of 1.43 and a current ratio of 1.43. DoorDash, Inc. has a twelve month low of $143.30 and a twelve month high of $285.50. The firm has a market cap of $65.79 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 71.91 and a beta of 1.83.

DoorDash (NASDAQ:DASH - Get Free Report) last issued its quarterly earnings data on Wednesday, May 6th. The company reported $0.42 EPS for the quarter, topping analysts' consensus estimates of $0.36 by $0.06. DoorDash had a net margin of 6.29% and a return on equity of 9.58%. The firm had revenue of $4.04 billion for the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $4.15 billion. During the same quarter in the prior year, the firm earned $0.44 EPS. The company's revenue was up 33.1% on a year-over-year basis. Equities research analysts anticipate that DoorDash, Inc. will post 2.45 EPS for the current fiscal year.

Analyst Ratings Changes

Several research firms recently commented on DASH. Morgan Stanley reiterated an "overweight" rating and set a $275.00 target price on shares of DoorDash in a research note on Thursday, February 19th. Benchmark boosted their price target on shares of DoorDash from $280.00 to $285.00 and gave the company a "buy" rating in a report on Thursday, February 19th. Bank of America boosted their price target on shares of DoorDash from $260.00 to $272.00 and gave the company a "buy" rating in a report on Thursday, February 19th. Susquehanna lowered their price target on shares of DoorDash from $250.00 to $225.00 and set a "positive" rating on the stock in a report on Friday, May 8th. Finally, Roth Mkm reissued a "neutral" rating and issued a $200.00 price target on shares of DoorDash in a report on Thursday, February 19th. Two equities research analysts have rated the stock with a Strong Buy rating, twenty-five have assigned a Buy rating and nine have given a Hold rating to the stock. According to data from MarketBeat.com, the company has an average rating of "Moderate Buy" and an average price target of $259.58.

View Our Latest Analysis on DASH

About DoorDash

DoorDash, Inc operates a technology-driven logistics and food-delivery marketplace that connects consumers, merchants and independent delivery contractors. The company's core service enables customers to order from local restaurants and retailers through its app and website while DoorDash handles last-mile fulfillment via its network of drivers, known as “Dashers.” Over time the platform has broadened beyond restaurant deliveries to include groceries, convenience items and retail deliveries, positioning DoorDash as a broader on-demand logistics provider for consumer goods.

In addition to its marketplace, DoorDash offers a suite of products and services for consumers and businesses.

Further Reading

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