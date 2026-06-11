Deutsche Bank AG Has $359.28 Million Holdings in Consolidated Edison Inc $ED

Deutsche Bank AG increased its stake in Consolidated Edison Inc (NYSE:ED - Free Report) by 101.4% in the fourth quarter, according to the company in its most recent filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission. The firm owned 3,617,361 shares of the utilities provider's stock after purchasing an additional 1,820,877 shares during the period. Deutsche Bank AG owned approximately 1.00% of Consolidated Edison worth $359,276,000 as of its most recent filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission.

A number of other institutional investors and hedge funds have also recently added to or reduced their stakes in the stock. GW&K Investment Management LLC boosted its stake in Consolidated Edison by 28.5% in the 4th quarter. GW&K Investment Management LLC now owns 419 shares of the utilities provider's stock worth $42,000 after purchasing an additional 93 shares during the period. Meadowbrook Wealth Management LLC boosted its stake in Consolidated Edison by 2.2% in the 4th quarter. Meadowbrook Wealth Management LLC now owns 4,687 shares of the utilities provider's stock worth $466,000 after purchasing an additional 100 shares during the period. bLong Financial LLC boosted its stake in Consolidated Edison by 1.3% in the 4th quarter. bLong Financial LLC now owns 7,775 shares of the utilities provider's stock worth $772,000 after purchasing an additional 100 shares during the period. Bridgewater Advisors Inc. boosted its stake in Consolidated Edison by 1.6% in the 4th quarter. Bridgewater Advisors Inc. now owns 6,635 shares of the utilities provider's stock worth $689,000 after purchasing an additional 105 shares during the period. Finally, JFS Wealth Advisors LLC boosted its stake in Consolidated Edison by 36.4% in the 3rd quarter. JFS Wealth Advisors LLC now owns 412 shares of the utilities provider's stock worth $41,000 after purchasing an additional 110 shares during the period. 66.29% of the stock is owned by institutional investors and hedge funds.

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Wall Street Analysts Forecast Growth

A number of equities analysts recently weighed in on the stock. Scotiabank upped their target price on shares of Consolidated Edison from $113.00 to $117.00 and gave the stock a "sector perform" rating in a research note on Friday, February 20th. Mizuho reaffirmed a "neutral" rating and issued a $105.00 target price on shares of Consolidated Edison in a research note on Tuesday, June 2nd. TD Cowen boosted their price target on shares of Consolidated Edison from $105.00 to $112.00 and gave the stock a "hold" rating in a research report on Tuesday, February 24th. Evercore set a $116.00 price target on shares of Consolidated Edison in a research report on Monday, May 11th. Finally, Wells Fargo & Company set a $98.00 price target on shares of Consolidated Edison in a research report on Tuesday, April 21st. Two equities research analysts have rated the stock with a Buy rating, seven have assigned a Hold rating and six have assigned a Sell rating to the company. According to MarketBeat, the company currently has an average rating of "Reduce" and a consensus price target of $107.79.

View Our Latest Report on ED

Consolidated Edison Stock Up 1.2%

Shares of ED stock opened at $107.67 on Thursday. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 1.00, a quick ratio of 1.09 and a current ratio of 1.19. The firm's 50-day moving average is $108.84 and its 200-day moving average is $106.36. The stock has a market cap of $39.68 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 18.13, a PEG ratio of 2.70 and a beta of 0.27. Consolidated Edison Inc has a 52-week low of $94.96 and a 52-week high of $116.23.

Consolidated Edison (NYSE:ED - Get Free Report) last issued its earnings results on Thursday, May 7th. The utilities provider reported $2.18 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, missing analysts' consensus estimates of $2.28 by ($0.10). The firm had revenue of $5.10 billion during the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $5.22 billion. Consolidated Edison had a net margin of 12.52% and a return on equity of 8.33%. During the same period in the previous year, the company posted $2.26 earnings per share. Consolidated Edison has set its FY 2026 guidance at 6.000-6.200 EPS. Sell-side analysts predict that Consolidated Edison Inc will post 6.09 EPS for the current year.

Consolidated Edison Announces Dividend

The business also recently declared a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Monday, June 15th. Shareholders of record on Wednesday, May 13th will be issued a $0.8875 dividend. This represents a $3.55 annualized dividend and a yield of 3.3%. The ex-dividend date of this dividend is Wednesday, May 13th. Consolidated Edison's dividend payout ratio is currently 59.76%.

About Consolidated Edison

Consolidated Edison, Inc, commonly known as Con Edison, is an investor-owned energy company that primarily delivers electricity, natural gas and steam to customers in the New York metropolitan area. Its regulated utility operations include the distribution and transmission of electric power, the distribution of natural gas, and the operation of one of the largest district steam systems in the United States, serving commercial, institutional and residential customers in New York City and nearby counties.

The company operates through regulated utility subsidiaries that serve urban and suburban service territories, together with non-utility businesses that develop, own and manage energy infrastructure and clean energy projects.

Further Reading

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