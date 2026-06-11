Deutsche Bank AG Has $407.40 Million Stock Position in Stryker Corporation $SYK

Deutsche Bank AG raised its position in shares of Stryker Corporation (NYSE:SYK - Free Report) by 3.9% in the 4th quarter, according to the company in its most recent Form 13F filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission (SEC). The institutional investor owned 1,159,117 shares of the medical technology company's stock after purchasing an additional 43,382 shares during the period. Deutsche Bank AG owned approximately 0.30% of Stryker worth $407,395,000 at the end of the most recent reporting period.

Several other institutional investors have also added to or reduced their stakes in SYK. Godfrey Financial Associates Inc. acquired a new position in Stryker during the fourth quarter valued at approximately $26,000. United Financial Planning Group LLC acquired a new position in Stryker during the third quarter valued at approximately $27,000. CGC Financial Services LLC acquired a new position in Stryker during the fourth quarter valued at approximately $29,000. Strive Asset Management LLC acquired a new position in Stryker during the third quarter valued at approximately $30,000. Finally, ANTIPODES PARTNERS Ltd acquired a new position in Stryker during the third quarter valued at approximately $34,000. 77.09% of the stock is currently owned by institutional investors and hedge funds.

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Analyst Ratings Changes

A number of equities research analysts have recently weighed in on SYK shares. UBS Group reduced their price target on shares of Stryker from $400.00 to $380.00 and set a "neutral" rating on the stock in a research note on Tuesday, March 17th. William Blair restated an "outperform" rating on shares of Stryker in a research note on Thursday, March 5th. JPMorgan Chase & Co. reduced their price target on shares of Stryker from $445.00 to $400.00 and set an "overweight" rating on the stock in a research note on Friday, May 1st. Weiss Ratings downgraded shares of Stryker from a "hold (c+)" rating to a "hold (c)" rating in a research note on Monday, May 4th. Finally, Leerink Partners reduced their price target on shares of Stryker from $410.00 to $407.00 and set an "outperform" rating on the stock in a research note on Friday, June 5th. Sixteen research analysts have rated the stock with a Buy rating and six have given a Hold rating to the stock. According to data from MarketBeat.com, the stock has an average rating of "Moderate Buy" and an average target price of $395.33.

Check Out Our Latest Report on Stryker

Stryker Price Performance

Shares of SYK opened at $308.50 on Thursday. Stryker Corporation has a 12-month low of $281.00 and a 12-month high of $404.87. The business has a 50-day simple moving average of $317.20 and a two-hundred day simple moving average of $344.64. The company has a quick ratio of 1.25, a current ratio of 2.11 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.62. The stock has a market cap of $118.27 billion, a PE ratio of 35.71, a PEG ratio of 1.98 and a beta of 0.78.

Stryker (NYSE:SYK - Get Free Report) last issued its earnings results on Thursday, April 30th. The medical technology company reported $2.60 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, missing analysts' consensus estimates of $2.98 by ($0.38). The firm had revenue of $6.02 billion during the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $6.34 billion. Stryker had a return on equity of 23.42% and a net margin of 13.20%.Stryker's revenue for the quarter was up 2.6% on a year-over-year basis. During the same period in the previous year, the company earned $2.84 EPS. Stryker has set its FY 2026 guidance at 14.900-15.100 EPS. Analysts anticipate that Stryker Corporation will post 14.98 earnings per share for the current fiscal year.

Stryker Dividend Announcement

The firm also recently declared a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Friday, July 31st. Stockholders of record on Tuesday, June 30th will be issued a dividend of $0.88 per share. This represents a $3.52 dividend on an annualized basis and a dividend yield of 1.1%. The ex-dividend date is Tuesday, June 30th. Stryker's payout ratio is 40.74%.

Insider Transactions at Stryker

In other news, VP Robert S. Fletcher sold 4,544 shares of Stryker stock in a transaction on Thursday, May 28th. The shares were sold at an average price of $306.87, for a total transaction of $1,394,417.28. Following the transaction, the vice president owned 10,582 shares in the company, valued at approximately $3,247,298.34. The trade was a 30.04% decrease in their ownership of the stock. The sale was disclosed in a document filed with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is accessible through the SEC website. The transaction was executed under a pre-arranged Rule 10b5-1 trading plan. Also, VP M Kathryn Fink sold 5,220 shares of Stryker stock in a transaction on Monday, May 11th. The stock was sold at an average price of $283.85, for a total transaction of $1,481,697.00. Following the transaction, the vice president owned 13,137 shares in the company, valued at approximately $3,728,937.45. This trade represents a 28.44% decrease in their position. The disclosure for this sale is available in the SEC filing. Over the last 90 days, insiders have sold 323,264 shares of company stock worth $100,659,489. Company insiders own 4.60% of the company's stock.

Stryker Profile

Stryker Corporation is a global medical technology company that designs, manufactures and markets a broad range of products and services for use in hospitals, surgeons' offices and other healthcare facilities. Its primary business activities span orthopedics (including joint replacement implants, trauma and extremities products), surgical equipment and operating room technologies (such as visualization, navigation and powered instruments), neurotechnology and spine solutions, and patient-handling and emergency medical equipment.

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