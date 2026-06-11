Deutsche Bank AG Has $431.36 Million Stock Holdings in Chubb Limited $CB

Deutsche Bank AG lessened its position in Chubb Limited (NYSE:CB - Free Report) by 35.3% during the fourth quarter, according to the company in its most recent 13F filing with the SEC. The fund owned 1,382,043 shares of the financial services provider's stock after selling 752,491 shares during the quarter. Deutsche Bank AG owned approximately 0.35% of Chubb worth $431,363,000 as of its most recent filing with the SEC.

A number of other hedge funds have also recently bought and sold shares of the stock. Capital Analysts LLC grew its stake in Chubb by 22.9% in the fourth quarter. Capital Analysts LLC now owns 956 shares of the financial services provider's stock valued at $298,000 after purchasing an additional 178 shares in the last quarter. GW&K Investment Management LLC grew its stake in Chubb by 11.8% in the fourth quarter. GW&K Investment Management LLC now owns 760 shares of the financial services provider's stock valued at $237,000 after purchasing an additional 80 shares in the last quarter. Focus Partners Advisor Solutions LLC grew its stake in Chubb by 8.7% in the fourth quarter. Focus Partners Advisor Solutions LLC now owns 17,173 shares of the financial services provider's stock valued at $5,360,000 after purchasing an additional 1,368 shares in the last quarter. Commonwealth Retirement Investments LLC bought a new position in Chubb in the fourth quarter valued at approximately $73,000. Finally, Waddell & Associates LLC grew its stake in Chubb by 129.3% in the fourth quarter. Waddell & Associates LLC now owns 4,975 shares of the financial services provider's stock valued at $1,553,000 after purchasing an additional 2,805 shares in the last quarter. 83.81% of the stock is currently owned by institutional investors.

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Wall Street Analysts Forecast Growth

CB has been the subject of a number of analyst reports. HSBC raised their price target on Chubb from $362.00 to $370.00 and gave the company a "buy" rating in a research note on Thursday, April 23rd. Mizuho decreased their price target on Chubb from $336.00 to $335.00 and set a "neutral" rating for the company in a research note on Tuesday, April 14th. The Goldman Sachs Group reduced their target price on Chubb from $372.00 to $362.00 and set a "buy" rating for the company in a research note on Monday. Weiss Ratings upgraded Chubb from a "buy (b+)" rating to a "buy (a-)" rating in a research note on Monday, April 27th. Finally, Wells Fargo & Company lifted their target price on Chubb from $321.00 to $333.00 and gave the stock an "equal weight" rating in a research note on Thursday, April 23rd. Two equities research analysts have rated the stock with a Strong Buy rating, eight have given a Buy rating, eleven have issued a Hold rating and one has issued a Sell rating to the stock. Based on data from MarketBeat, the company has a consensus rating of "Moderate Buy" and a consensus price target of $349.43.

Check Out Our Latest Research Report on Chubb

Chubb Price Performance

Shares of NYSE CB opened at $330.55 on Thursday. The stock has a market capitalization of $128.21 billion, a PE ratio of 11.67, a P/E/G ratio of 1.66 and a beta of 0.41. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.20, a current ratio of 0.28 and a quick ratio of 0.28. The business has a fifty day moving average price of $324.87 and a two-hundred day moving average price of $318.67. Chubb Limited has a fifty-two week low of $264.10 and a fifty-two week high of $345.67.

Chubb (NYSE:CB - Get Free Report) last announced its quarterly earnings data on Tuesday, March 31st. The financial services provider reported $6.82 earnings per share for the quarter. The firm had revenue of $14.93 billion during the quarter. Chubb had a return on equity of 14.30% and a net margin of 18.58%. As a group, equities analysts predict that Chubb Limited will post 26.8 earnings per share for the current fiscal year.

Chubb Increases Dividend

The business also recently disclosed a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Thursday, July 2nd. Shareholders of record on Friday, June 12th will be issued a $1.02 dividend. The ex-dividend date of this dividend is Friday, June 12th. This represents a $4.08 annualized dividend and a yield of 1.2%. This is a boost from Chubb's previous quarterly dividend of $0.97. Chubb's payout ratio is presently 14.41%.

Insider Buying and Selling at Chubb

In other Chubb news, Director Olivier Steimer sold 2,000 shares of Chubb stock in a transaction on Thursday, March 19th. The stock was sold at an average price of $329.30, for a total value of $658,600.00. Following the completion of the transaction, the director directly owned 25,468 shares of the company's stock, valued at $8,386,612.40. The trade was a 7.28% decrease in their position. The sale was disclosed in a legal filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is available at the SEC website. Also, COO John W. Keogh sold 23,000 shares of Chubb stock in a transaction on Wednesday, May 27th. The shares were sold at an average price of $321.51, for a total value of $7,394,730.00. Following the completion of the transaction, the chief operating officer directly owned 203,322 shares of the company's stock, valued at $65,370,056.22. This represents a 10.16% decrease in their ownership of the stock. The disclosure for this sale is available in the SEC filing. 0.37% of the stock is owned by insiders.

Chubb Company Profile

Chubb is a global property and casualty insurance company that underwrites a broad range of commercial and personal insurance products and related services. Its offerings include commercial property and casualty coverage, specialty liability, professional and management liability, cyber and technology insurance, marine and energy, surety, accident and health solutions, and high-net-worth personal lines such as homeowners, auto and valuables protection. Chubb serves businesses, individuals and institutions with tailored underwriting and risk-transfer solutions across multiple industry sectors.

In addition to core underwriting, Chubb provides risk engineering, loss control, claims management and risk consulting services intended to reduce loss severity and help clients manage exposures.

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