Deutsche Bank AG Has $432.19 Million Stock Position in NiSource, Inc $NI

Deutsche Bank AG decreased its holdings in shares of NiSource, Inc (NYSE:NI - Free Report) by 14.0% during the 4th quarter, according to the company in its most recent 13F filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission. The fund owned 10,349,376 shares of the utilities provider's stock after selling 1,682,866 shares during the quarter. Deutsche Bank AG owned approximately 2.17% of NiSource worth $432,190,000 as of its most recent SEC filing.

Several other hedge funds also recently modified their holdings of the business. Vanguard Group Inc. increased its stake in shares of NiSource by 1.7% during the 4th quarter. Vanguard Group Inc. now owns 62,408,533 shares of the utilities provider's stock worth $2,606,180,000 after purchasing an additional 1,032,630 shares during the last quarter. State Street Corp lifted its holdings in NiSource by 3.5% in the 3rd quarter. State Street Corp now owns 25,580,768 shares of the utilities provider's stock worth $1,107,647,000 after purchasing an additional 854,767 shares during the last quarter. Orion Porfolio Solutions LLC lifted its holdings in NiSource by 55,625.2% in the 2nd quarter. Orion Porfolio Solutions LLC now owns 16,866,898 shares of the utilities provider's stock worth $680,411,000 after purchasing an additional 16,836,630 shares during the last quarter. Geode Capital Management LLC lifted its holdings in NiSource by 2.0% in the 4th quarter. Geode Capital Management LLC now owns 12,459,421 shares of the utilities provider's stock worth $518,301,000 after purchasing an additional 245,110 shares during the last quarter. Finally, JPMorgan Chase & Co. lifted its holdings in NiSource by 2.2% in the 3rd quarter. JPMorgan Chase & Co. now owns 8,495,320 shares of the utilities provider's stock worth $367,852,000 after purchasing an additional 183,203 shares during the last quarter. Institutional investors and hedge funds own 91.64% of the company's stock.

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Analysts Set New Price Targets

Several equities research analysts recently weighed in on NI shares. Citigroup boosted their target price on NiSource from $47.00 to $49.00 and gave the stock a "neutral" rating in a report on Monday, May 11th. Wall Street Zen lowered NiSource from a "hold" rating to a "sell" rating in a report on Saturday, May 16th. Evercore set a $52.00 target price on NiSource in a report on Monday, May 11th. KeyCorp started coverage on NiSource in a report on Tuesday, March 31st. They issued an "overweight" rating and a $52.00 target price for the company. Finally, BMO Capital Markets restated an "outperform" rating and issued a $51.00 target price on shares of NiSource in a report on Monday, April 20th. One equities research analyst has rated the stock with a Strong Buy rating, seven have issued a Buy rating and three have given a Hold rating to the stock. Based on data from MarketBeat.com, the company presently has an average rating of "Moderate Buy" and a consensus price target of $50.33.

View Our Latest Research Report on NI

Insider Buying and Selling at NiSource

In related news, EVP Melody Birmingham sold 10,000 shares of the company's stock in a transaction on Thursday, May 14th. The shares were sold at an average price of $47.19, for a total transaction of $471,900.00. Following the completion of the transaction, the executive vice president directly owned 117,899 shares in the company, valued at $5,563,653.81. This represents a 7.82% decrease in their position. The transaction was disclosed in a document filed with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is available through this link. Also, EVP Melanie B. Berman sold 15,000 shares of the company's stock in a transaction on Friday, May 22nd. The shares were sold at an average price of $47.68, for a total transaction of $715,200.00. Following the transaction, the executive vice president owned 35,990 shares of the company's stock, valued at approximately $1,716,003.20. The trade was a 29.42% decrease in their ownership of the stock. The SEC filing for this sale provides additional information. Over the last quarter, insiders have sold 27,500 shares of company stock valued at $1,305,675. Corporate insiders own 0.37% of the company's stock.

NiSource Trading Up 0.6%

Shares of NYSE:NI opened at $46.62 on Thursday. The company has a market cap of $22.35 billion, a P/E ratio of 23.20, a P/E/G ratio of 3.70 and a beta of 0.54. The stock's 50-day moving average is $47.23 and its 200-day moving average is $45.18. NiSource, Inc has a 52-week low of $38.45 and a 52-week high of $48.98. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 1.30, a quick ratio of 0.56 and a current ratio of 0.65.

NiSource (NYSE:NI - Get Free Report) last issued its quarterly earnings results on Wednesday, May 6th. The utilities provider reported $1.06 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, meeting the consensus estimate of $1.06. The company had revenue of $2.36 billion for the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $2.52 billion. NiSource had a return on equity of 8.31% and a net margin of 14.15%.During the same period last year, the business posted $0.85 earnings per share. NiSource has set its FY 2026 guidance at 2.020-2.070 EPS. Equities research analysts predict that NiSource, Inc will post 2.05 earnings per share for the current year.

NiSource Announces Dividend

The business also recently announced a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Thursday, August 20th. Investors of record on Friday, July 31st will be paid a dividend of $0.30 per share. This represents a $1.20 annualized dividend and a yield of 2.6%. The ex-dividend date is Friday, July 31st. NiSource's dividend payout ratio is presently 59.70%.

About NiSource

NiSource, Inc NYSE: NI is a publicly traded energy holding company headquartered in Merrillville, Indiana, that primarily owns and operates regulated local gas and electric utilities in the United States. Through its operating subsidiaries, the company delivers natural gas and electricity to residential, commercial and industrial customers and provides the associated distribution and transmission services that keep local energy systems functioning.

The company's core activities include natural gas distribution, electric transmission and distribution, system operations, maintenance and emergency response.

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