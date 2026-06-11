Deutsche Bank AG Has $438.81 Million Holdings in Royal Bank Of Canada $RY

Deutsche Bank AG increased its holdings in shares of Royal Bank Of Canada (NYSE:RY - Free Report) TSE: RY by 7.8% in the 4th quarter, according to its most recent filing with the SEC. The fund owned 2,573,842 shares of the financial services provider's stock after purchasing an additional 186,400 shares during the period. Deutsche Bank AG owned approximately 0.18% of Royal Bank Of Canada worth $438,814,000 at the end of the most recent reporting period.

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Several other large investors have also made changes to their positions in the business. Florida Trust Wealth Management Co lifted its position in shares of Royal Bank Of Canada by 2.8% during the 4th quarter. Florida Trust Wealth Management Co now owns 2,190 shares of the financial services provider's stock worth $373,000 after purchasing an additional 60 shares during the last quarter. Fiduciary Financial Group LLC lifted its position in shares of Royal Bank Of Canada by 3.4% during the 4th quarter. Fiduciary Financial Group LLC now owns 1,879 shares of the financial services provider's stock worth $320,000 after purchasing an additional 61 shares during the last quarter. Alta Capital Management LLC lifted its position in shares of Royal Bank Of Canada by 4.0% during the 4th quarter. Alta Capital Management LLC now owns 1,686 shares of the financial services provider's stock worth $287,000 after purchasing an additional 65 shares during the last quarter. EverSource Wealth Advisors LLC lifted its position in shares of Royal Bank Of Canada by 1.6% during the 3rd quarter. EverSource Wealth Advisors LLC now owns 4,836 shares of the financial services provider's stock worth $713,000 after purchasing an additional 74 shares during the last quarter. Finally, Burney Co. lifted its position in shares of Royal Bank Of Canada by 1.7% during the 4th quarter. Burney Co. now owns 4,425 shares of the financial services provider's stock worth $754,000 after purchasing an additional 76 shares during the last quarter. Institutional investors and hedge funds own 45.31% of the company's stock.

Wall Street Analysts Forecast Growth

Several research firms recently weighed in on RY. TD Securities reissued a "buy" rating on shares of Royal Bank Of Canada in a research report on Friday, May 29th. Canadian Imperial Bank of Commerce reissued a "neutral" rating on shares of Royal Bank Of Canada in a research report on Friday, May 29th. Weiss Ratings raised Royal Bank Of Canada from a "buy (b)" rating to a "buy (b+)" rating in a research report on Monday, June 1st. Scotiabank reissued an "outperform" rating on shares of Royal Bank Of Canada in a research report on Monday, June 1st. Finally, Barclays reissued an "overweight" rating on shares of Royal Bank Of Canada in a research report on Thursday, February 19th. Ten research analysts have rated the stock with a Buy rating and four have issued a Hold rating to the stock. According to MarketBeat.com, Royal Bank Of Canada currently has an average rating of "Moderate Buy" and an average target price of $162.00.

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Royal Bank Of Canada Trading Down 0.0%

Shares of RY opened at $197.82 on Thursday. Royal Bank Of Canada has a 12-month low of $126.02 and a 12-month high of $200.05. The company has a quick ratio of 0.70, a current ratio of 0.70 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.09. The firm has a market capitalization of $274.91 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 17.77, a P/E/G ratio of 1.56 and a beta of 0.81. The stock's 50-day moving average price is $180.65 and its 200 day moving average price is $171.21.

Royal Bank Of Canada (NYSE:RY - Get Free Report) TSE: RY last issued its quarterly earnings results on Thursday, May 28th. The financial services provider reported $2.84 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, beating the consensus estimate of $2.81 by $0.03. Royal Bank Of Canada had a return on equity of 17.83% and a net margin of 15.92%.The firm had revenue of $12.84 billion for the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $12.74 billion. During the same period in the previous year, the company posted $3.12 earnings per share. The company's quarterly revenue was up 11.4% compared to the same quarter last year. As a group, research analysts predict that Royal Bank Of Canada will post 11.52 earnings per share for the current year.

Royal Bank Of Canada Increases Dividend

The company also recently declared a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Monday, August 24th. Investors of record on Monday, July 27th will be paid a dividend of $1.76 per share. This is a positive change from Royal Bank Of Canada's previous quarterly dividend of $1.64. This represents a $7.04 annualized dividend and a yield of 3.6%. The ex-dividend date is Monday, July 27th. Royal Bank Of Canada's dividend payout ratio is presently 42.41%.

About Royal Bank Of Canada

Royal Bank of Canada NYSE: RY is a diversified financial services company and one of Canada's largest banks. Founded in 1864 in Halifax, Nova Scotia, the firm is now headquartered in Toronto, Ontario. It provides a broad range of banking and financial services to individuals, businesses, and institutional clients through a network of branches, digital platforms and international offices.

RBC operates across several principal business segments including personal and commercial banking, wealth management, insurance, investor and treasury services, capital markets, and global asset management.

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