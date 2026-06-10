Deutsche Bank AG Increases Holdings in The Goldman Sachs Group, Inc. $GS

Deutsche Bank AG increased its position in The Goldman Sachs Group, Inc. (NYSE:GS - Free Report) by 12.9% in the 4th quarter, according to the company in its most recent filing with the SEC. The fund owned 965,869 shares of the investment management company's stock after acquiring an additional 110,569 shares during the quarter. Deutsche Bank AG owned about 0.32% of The Goldman Sachs Group worth $848,999,000 as of its most recent SEC filing.

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Other large investors also recently added to or reduced their stakes in the company. Dagco Inc. purchased a new stake in The Goldman Sachs Group in the 4th quarter worth about $25,000. Manning & Napier Advisors LLC increased its holdings in The Goldman Sachs Group by 287.5% in the 4th quarter. Manning & Napier Advisors LLC now owns 31 shares of the investment management company's stock worth $27,000 after acquiring an additional 23 shares during the last quarter. Kohmann Bosshard Financial Services LLC purchased a new stake in The Goldman Sachs Group in the 4th quarter worth about $31,000. Entrust Financial LLC purchased a new stake in The Goldman Sachs Group in the 4th quarter worth about $34,000. Finally, Joseph Group Capital Management purchased a new stake in The Goldman Sachs Group in the 4th quarter worth about $37,000. Hedge funds and other institutional investors own 71.21% of the company's stock.

The Goldman Sachs Group News Summary

Here are the key news stories impacting The Goldman Sachs Group this week:

Wall Street Analyst Weigh In

Several brokerages recently weighed in on GS. Bank of America decreased their price objective on The Goldman Sachs Group from $1,100.00 to $1,050.00 and set a "buy" rating for the company in a report on Tuesday, April 14th. Zacks Research lowered The Goldman Sachs Group from a "strong-buy" rating to a "hold" rating in a report on Monday, March 16th. JPMorgan Chase & Co. reaffirmed a "neutral" rating on shares of The Goldman Sachs Group in a report on Monday, April 13th. Daiwa Securities Group lifted their target price on The Goldman Sachs Group from $891.00 to $930.00 and gave the company a "neutral" rating in a report on Tuesday, May 5th. Finally, UBS Group lifted their target price on The Goldman Sachs Group from $930.00 to $940.00 in a report on Wednesday, May 6th. Nine analysts have rated the stock with a Buy rating and fourteen have given a Hold rating to the company's stock. According to data from MarketBeat, The Goldman Sachs Group presently has a consensus rating of "Hold" and an average price target of $943.95.

Check Out Our Latest Research Report on The Goldman Sachs Group

Insider Transactions at The Goldman Sachs Group

In related news, CAO Sheara J. Fredman sold 10,301 shares of the business's stock in a transaction that occurred on Friday, May 1st. The stock was sold at an average price of $929.17, for a total value of $9,571,380.17. Following the completion of the sale, the chief accounting officer owned 6,338 shares in the company, valued at $5,889,079.46. The trade was a 61.91% decrease in their position. The transaction was disclosed in a filing with the SEC, which is available through the SEC website. Also, insider Alex S. Golten sold 1,116 shares of the business's stock in a transaction that occurred on Thursday, April 23rd. The stock was sold at an average price of $936.18, for a total value of $1,044,776.88. Following the completion of the sale, the insider owned 2,578 shares of the company's stock, valued at $2,413,472.04. The trade was a 30.21% decrease in their position. The SEC filing for this sale provides additional information. Over the last 90 days, insiders have sold 33,681 shares of company stock worth $31,737,875. 0.55% of the stock is owned by corporate insiders.

The Goldman Sachs Group Price Performance

GS stock opened at $1,031.13 on Wednesday. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 2.89, a current ratio of 0.63 and a quick ratio of 0.63. The Goldman Sachs Group, Inc. has a one year low of $609.31 and a one year high of $1,098.36. The stock has a market cap of $304.19 billion, a PE ratio of 18.84, a P/E/G ratio of 1.35 and a beta of 1.30. The firm has a 50 day simple moving average of $945.60 and a two-hundred day simple moving average of $905.35.

The Goldman Sachs Group (NYSE:GS - Get Free Report) last released its quarterly earnings results on Monday, April 13th. The investment management company reported $17.55 EPS for the quarter, topping analysts' consensus estimates of $15.92 by $1.63. The Goldman Sachs Group had a net margin of 14.13% and a return on equity of 16.53%. The business had revenue of $17.23 billion during the quarter, compared to analysts' expectations of $16.66 billion. During the same quarter in the previous year, the company earned $14.12 EPS. The business's quarterly revenue was up 14.4% compared to the same quarter last year. On average, analysts predict that The Goldman Sachs Group, Inc. will post 59.53 EPS for the current fiscal year.

The Goldman Sachs Group Dividend Announcement

The company also recently announced a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Monday, June 29th. Investors of record on Monday, June 1st will be given a $4.50 dividend. The ex-dividend date is Monday, June 1st. This represents a $18.00 dividend on an annualized basis and a yield of 1.7%. The Goldman Sachs Group's payout ratio is presently 32.89%.

About The Goldman Sachs Group

The Goldman Sachs Group, Inc is a global investment banking and financial services firm headquartered in New York City. Founded in 1869 as a commercial paper business, the company has grown into a diversified financial institution that provides a broad range of services to corporations, financial institutions, governments and individuals. The firm is led by Chief Executive Officer David M. Solomon and operates across major financial centers worldwide.

Goldman Sachs' core businesses include investment banking, global markets, asset and wealth management, and consumer banking.

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