Deutsche Bank AG Raises Position in AbbVie Inc. $ABBV

Deutsche Bank AG raised its stake in shares of AbbVie Inc. (NYSE:ABBV - Free Report) by 7.1% during the fourth quarter, according to the company in its most recent Form 13F filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission (SEC). The firm owned 10,129,714 shares of the company's stock after purchasing an additional 673,682 shares during the period. AbbVie accounts for about 0.8% of Deutsche Bank AG's portfolio, making the stock its 16th biggest position. Deutsche Bank AG owned about 0.57% of AbbVie worth $2,314,538,000 as of its most recent filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission (SEC).

A number of other hedge funds and other institutional investors have also added to or reduced their stakes in ABBV. Chelsea Counsel Co. purchased a new stake in AbbVie during the third quarter valued at approximately $26,000. Westend Capital Management LLC purchased a new stake in AbbVie during the fourth quarter valued at approximately $29,000. Texas Capital Bancshares Inc TX purchased a new stake in AbbVie during the third quarter valued at approximately $31,000. Legacy Wealth Managment LLC ID raised its position in AbbVie by 115.9% during the fourth quarter. Legacy Wealth Managment LLC ID now owns 136 shares of the company's stock valued at $31,000 after purchasing an additional 73 shares during the period. Finally, WestEnd Advisors LLC raised its position in AbbVie by 160.4% during the fourth quarter. WestEnd Advisors LLC now owns 138 shares of the company's stock valued at $32,000 after purchasing an additional 85 shares during the period. 70.23% of the stock is currently owned by hedge funds and other institutional investors.

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Wall Street Analyst Weigh In

ABBV has been the topic of a number of analyst reports. William Blair reaffirmed an "outperform" rating on shares of AbbVie in a research note on Monday, March 9th. Barclays started coverage on AbbVie in a report on Thursday, February 19th. They issued an "overweight" rating and a $275.00 price target on the stock. Morgan Stanley increased their price target on AbbVie from $270.00 to $278.00 and gave the stock an "overweight" rating in a report on Thursday, April 30th. Royal Bank Of Canada started coverage on AbbVie in a report on Tuesday, February 24th. They issued an "outperform" rating and a $260.00 price target on the stock. Finally, Piper Sandler increased their price target on AbbVie from $294.00 to $298.00 and gave the stock an "overweight" rating in a report on Thursday, May 14th. Three equities research analysts have rated the stock with a Strong Buy rating, sixteen have issued a Buy rating and six have issued a Hold rating to the stock. According to MarketBeat, the company currently has a consensus rating of "Moderate Buy" and an average target price of $253.43.

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AbbVie News Summary

Here are the key news stories impacting AbbVie this week:

AbbVie Stock Performance

Shares of NYSE ABBV opened at $225.25 on Wednesday. The business's 50 day moving average price is $210.40 and its 200-day moving average price is $219.12. AbbVie Inc. has a fifty-two week low of $181.73 and a fifty-two week high of $244.81. The company has a market cap of $397.97 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 110.96, a PEG ratio of 0.68 and a beta of 0.32.

AbbVie (NYSE:ABBV - Get Free Report) last announced its quarterly earnings data on Wednesday, April 29th. The company reported $2.65 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, topping the consensus estimate of $2.59 by $0.06. AbbVie had a negative return on equity of 576.45% and a net margin of 5.79%.The company had revenue of $15 billion for the quarter, compared to analysts' expectations of $14.72 billion. During the same quarter in the prior year, the firm earned $2.46 earnings per share. AbbVie's revenue was up 12.4% compared to the same quarter last year. Sell-side analysts predict that AbbVie Inc. will post 14.3 earnings per share for the current year.

AbbVie Profile

AbbVie is a global, research-driven biopharmaceutical company that was created as a spin-off from Abbott Laboratories in 2013 and is headquartered in North Chicago, Illinois. The company focuses on discovering, developing and commercializing therapies for complex and often chronic medical conditions. Its operations span research and development, manufacturing, regulatory affairs and commercialization, with an emphasis on bringing specialty medicines to market across multiple therapeutic areas.

AbbVie's product portfolio and pipeline cover several major therapeutic categories, including immunology, oncology, neuroscience, virology and women's health.

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