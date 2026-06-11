Deutsche Bank AG Sells 276,514 Shares of General Motors Company $GM

Deutsche Bank AG lowered its stake in General Motors Company (NYSE:GM - Free Report) TSE: GMM.U by 7.0% in the 4th quarter, according to the company in its most recent 13F filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission. The firm owned 3,683,420 shares of the auto manufacturer's stock after selling 276,514 shares during the quarter. Deutsche Bank AG owned approximately 0.41% of General Motors worth $299,536,000 as of its most recent filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission.

Several other large investors have also added to or reduced their stakes in GM. Brighton Jones LLC boosted its stake in General Motors by 456.1% in the 4th quarter. Brighton Jones LLC now owns 38,717 shares of the auto manufacturer's stock worth $2,062,000 after purchasing an additional 31,755 shares during the period. Sivia Capital Partners LLC boosted its position in shares of General Motors by 61.4% during the 2nd quarter. Sivia Capital Partners LLC now owns 18,548 shares of the auto manufacturer's stock valued at $913,000 after acquiring an additional 7,058 shares during the last quarter. Baird Financial Group Inc. boosted its position in shares of General Motors by 4.8% during the 2nd quarter. Baird Financial Group Inc. now owns 37,524 shares of the auto manufacturer's stock valued at $1,847,000 after acquiring an additional 1,706 shares during the last quarter. Jump Financial LLC boosted its position in shares of General Motors by 45.7% during the 2nd quarter. Jump Financial LLC now owns 25,366 shares of the auto manufacturer's stock valued at $1,248,000 after acquiring an additional 7,951 shares during the last quarter. Finally, AXA S.A. boosted its position in shares of General Motors by 69.4% during the 2nd quarter. AXA S.A. now owns 66,547 shares of the auto manufacturer's stock valued at $3,275,000 after acquiring an additional 27,270 shares during the last quarter. Institutional investors own 92.67% of the company's stock.

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General Motors Stock Performance

NYSE:GM opened at $79.35 on Thursday. The business has a 50 day moving average of $78.18 and a 200 day moving average of $78.83. The company has a market capitalization of $71.55 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 32.00, a PEG ratio of 0.42 and a beta of 1.30. General Motors Company has a 1-year low of $47.63 and a 1-year high of $87.62. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 1.41, a current ratio of 1.15 and a quick ratio of 0.99.

General Motors (NYSE:GM - Get Free Report) TSE: GMM.U last released its earnings results on Tuesday, April 28th. The auto manufacturer reported $3.70 earnings per share for the quarter, topping analysts' consensus estimates of $2.61 by $1.09. The company had revenue of $43.62 billion during the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $43.51 billion. General Motors had a return on equity of 16.68% and a net margin of 1.38%.General Motors's quarterly revenue was down .9% compared to the same quarter last year. During the same quarter in the previous year, the company posted $2.78 EPS. General Motors has set its FY 2026 guidance at 10.620-12.620 EPS. On average, sell-side analysts predict that General Motors Company will post 12.85 earnings per share for the current fiscal year.

General Motors Announces Dividend

The company also recently announced a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Thursday, June 18th. Investors of record on Friday, June 5th will be given a $0.18 dividend. The ex-dividend date is Friday, June 5th. This represents a $0.72 dividend on an annualized basis and a yield of 0.9%. General Motors's payout ratio is presently 29.03%.

Insider Buying and Selling

In other General Motors news, CEO Mary T. Barra sold 23,000 shares of the business's stock in a transaction that occurred on Friday, May 29th. The stock was sold at an average price of $85.00, for a total value of $1,955,000.00. Following the completion of the sale, the chief executive officer owned 592,242 shares in the company, valued at approximately $50,340,570. The trade was a 3.74% decrease in their ownership of the stock. The sale was disclosed in a document filed with the SEC, which can be accessed through this hyperlink. The transaction was executed under a pre-arranged Rule 10b5-1 trading plan. Also, EVP Rory Harvey sold 9,124 shares of the business's stock in a transaction that occurred on Thursday, May 28th. The shares were sold at an average price of $84.97, for a total value of $775,266.28. Following the completion of the sale, the executive vice president owned 37,395 shares of the company's stock, valued at $3,177,453.15. The trade was a 19.61% decrease in their position. The SEC filing for this sale provides additional information. The transaction was executed under a pre-arranged Rule 10b5-1 trading plan. Insiders sold 577,567 shares of company stock worth $47,557,888 in the last quarter. 0.54% of the stock is owned by insiders.

General Motors News Roundup

Here are the key news stories impacting General Motors this week:

Wall Street Analysts Forecast Growth

A number of analysts have recently issued reports on GM shares. Wolfe Research upgraded General Motors from a "peer perform" rating to an "outperform" rating and set a $96.00 price target for the company in a research report on Wednesday, March 25th. Mizuho dropped their price target on General Motors from $105.00 to $100.00 and set an "outperform" rating for the company in a research report on Wednesday, April 29th. Barclays dropped their price target on General Motors from $110.00 to $105.00 and set an "overweight" rating for the company in a research report on Monday, March 30th. TD Cowen lifted their price target on General Motors from $122.00 to $126.00 and gave the company a "buy" rating in a research report on Wednesday, April 29th. Finally, The Goldman Sachs Group dropped their price target on General Motors from $104.00 to $91.00 and set a "buy" rating for the company in a research report on Tuesday, April 14th. One research analyst has rated the stock with a Strong Buy rating, seventeen have assigned a Buy rating, four have given a Hold rating and one has issued a Sell rating to the company's stock. Based on data from MarketBeat, General Motors has an average rating of "Moderate Buy" and a consensus target price of $95.65.

Read Our Latest Stock Analysis on General Motors

General Motors Company Profile

General Motors Company NYSE: GM is a global automotive manufacturer headquartered in Detroit, Michigan, that designs, builds and sells cars, trucks, crossovers and electric vehicles, and provides related parts and services. Founded in 1908, GM has long been one of the world's largest automakers and has evolved into a multi-brand company whose primary marques include Chevrolet, GMC, Cadillac and Buick. Beyond vehicle manufacturing, GM's operations encompass vehicle financing, connected services and advanced mobility initiatives.

GM develops and markets a broad portfolio of products and technologies, including internal-combustion and battery-electric vehicles, vehicle components and on-board connectivity services.

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