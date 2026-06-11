Deutsche Bank AG Sells 51,447 Shares of RTX Corporation $RTX

Deutsche Bank AG cut its holdings in shares of RTX Corporation (NYSE:RTX - Free Report) by 1.8% during the fourth quarter, according to the company in its most recent disclosure with the Securities & Exchange Commission. The firm owned 2,812,601 shares of the company's stock after selling 51,447 shares during the quarter. Deutsche Bank AG owned approximately 0.21% of RTX worth $515,831,000 as of its most recent SEC filing.

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Other institutional investors and hedge funds have also bought and sold shares of the company. Navalign LLC bought a new stake in RTX during the fourth quarter valued at about $25,000. Commonwealth Retirement Investments LLC bought a new stake in shares of RTX in the fourth quarter worth about $26,000. BNP Paribas bought a new stake in shares of RTX in the third quarter worth about $25,000. Core Wealth Advisors LLC bought a new stake in shares of RTX in the fourth quarter worth about $31,000. Finally, Wexford Capital LP bought a new stake in shares of RTX in the third quarter worth about $33,000. 86.50% of the stock is owned by institutional investors.

Key Stories Impacting RTX

Here are the key news stories impacting RTX this week:

RTX Trading Down 2.2%

Shares of NYSE RTX opened at $177.50 on Thursday. The business's 50 day moving average is $183.40 and its two-hundred day moving average is $188.93. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.48, a current ratio of 1.02 and a quick ratio of 0.78. RTX Corporation has a 1-year low of $135.43 and a 1-year high of $214.50. The stock has a market capitalization of $239.04 billion, a P/E ratio of 33.30, a PEG ratio of 2.57 and a beta of 0.31.

RTX (NYSE:RTX - Get Free Report) last issued its quarterly earnings data on Tuesday, April 21st. The company reported $1.78 earnings per share for the quarter, topping the consensus estimate of $1.52 by $0.26. RTX had a return on equity of 13.50% and a net margin of 8.03%.The company had revenue of $22.08 billion for the quarter, compared to analysts' expectations of $21.38 billion. During the same period in the previous year, the firm posted $1.47 earnings per share. The firm's revenue for the quarter was up 8.7% on a year-over-year basis. RTX has set its FY 2026 guidance at 6.600-6.800 EPS. As a group, research analysts expect that RTX Corporation will post 6.91 EPS for the current year.

RTX Increases Dividend

The business also recently disclosed a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Thursday, June 11th. Shareholders of record on Friday, May 22nd will be paid a dividend of $0.73 per share. The ex-dividend date of this dividend is Friday, May 22nd. This is an increase from RTX's previous quarterly dividend of $0.68. This represents a $2.92 annualized dividend and a yield of 1.6%. RTX's payout ratio is presently 54.78%.

Analyst Ratings Changes

Several brokerages have recently issued reports on RTX. Wall Street Zen cut RTX from a "strong-buy" rating to a "buy" rating in a report on Sunday, April 26th. Erste Group Bank cut RTX from a "buy" rating to a "hold" rating in a report on Monday, April 27th. Wells Fargo & Company began coverage on RTX in a report on Wednesday, April 1st. They issued an "equal weight" rating and a $200.00 target price on the stock. Citigroup reduced their target price on RTX from $238.00 to $226.00 and set a "buy" rating on the stock in a report on Thursday, April 2nd. Finally, Jefferies Financial Group raised RTX from a "hold" rating to a "buy" rating and lifted their target price for the stock from $210.00 to $220.00 in a report on Thursday, June 4th. One equities research analyst has rated the stock with a Strong Buy rating, thirteen have given a Buy rating, six have given a Hold rating and one has assigned a Sell rating to the stock. According to data from MarketBeat, RTX has a consensus rating of "Moderate Buy" and a consensus target price of $211.38.

View Our Latest Analysis on RTX

RTX Profile

RTX NYSE: RTX is a U.S.-based aerospace and defense company that designs, manufactures and services advanced systems for commercial, military and governmental customers worldwide. The company was created through the 2020 combination of Raytheon Company and United Technologies Corporation and later adopted the RTX name, positioning itself as a diversified provider across the aerospace and defense value chain.

RTX's operations span a broad set of capabilities. Its commercial aerospace businesses include Pratt & Whitney aircraft engines and Collins Aerospace systems, which supply propulsion, avionics, aerostructures, interiors and integrated aircraft systems.

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