Deutsche Bank AG Sells 69,708 Shares of CME Group Inc. $CME

Deutsche Bank AG lessened its holdings in CME Group Inc. (NASDAQ:CME - Free Report) by 4.3% during the fourth quarter, according to the company in its most recent Form 13F filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission. The fund owned 1,542,865 shares of the financial services provider's stock after selling 69,708 shares during the period. Deutsche Bank AG owned about 0.43% of CME Group worth $421,326,000 at the end of the most recent quarter.

A number of other hedge funds and other institutional investors have also recently bought and sold shares of CME. Empowered Funds LLC boosted its stake in shares of CME Group by 11.5% during the first quarter. Empowered Funds LLC now owns 10,027 shares of the financial services provider's stock valued at $2,660,000 after purchasing an additional 1,037 shares in the last quarter. Marshall Wace LLP boosted its stake in shares of CME Group by 103.1% during the second quarter. Marshall Wace LLP now owns 3,692 shares of the financial services provider's stock valued at $1,018,000 after purchasing an additional 121,707 shares in the last quarter. Federated Hermes Inc. boosted its stake in shares of CME Group by 1,325.2% during the second quarter. Federated Hermes Inc. now owns 23,572 shares of the financial services provider's stock valued at $6,497,000 after purchasing an additional 21,918 shares in the last quarter. Nebula Research & Development LLC acquired a new stake in shares of CME Group during the second quarter valued at about $992,000. Finally, The Manufacturers Life Insurance Company boosted its stake in shares of CME Group by 2.6% during the second quarter. The Manufacturers Life Insurance Company now owns 287,876 shares of the financial services provider's stock valued at $79,344,000 after purchasing an additional 7,397 shares in the last quarter. Institutional investors own 87.75% of the company's stock.

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Analysts Set New Price Targets

A number of analysts have recently commented on the company. Weiss Ratings reissued a "buy (a-)" rating on shares of CME Group in a research note on Friday, May 29th. Piper Sandler lifted their price target on CME Group from $313.00 to $329.00 and gave the company an "overweight" rating in a research note on Wednesday, April 15th. The Goldman Sachs Group cut their price target on CME Group from $275.00 to $267.00 and set a "sell" rating on the stock in a research note on Thursday, April 23rd. Rothschild & Co Redburn cut their price target on CME Group from $340.00 to $316.00 and set a "neutral" rating on the stock in a research note on Monday, April 27th. Finally, JPMorgan Chase & Co. lifted their price target on CME Group from $266.00 to $271.00 and gave the company an "underweight" rating in a research note on Thursday, April 16th. One equities research analyst has rated the stock with a Strong Buy rating, eight have issued a Buy rating, seven have issued a Hold rating and two have given a Sell rating to the stock. According to MarketBeat, CME Group currently has a consensus rating of "Hold" and a consensus target price of $305.29.

Check Out Our Latest Research Report on CME

CME Group News Roundup

Here are the key news stories impacting CME Group this week:

Positive Sentiment: CME Group launched Nasdaq CME Crypto Index futures , a regulated cash-settled product tied to a benchmark of major cryptocurrencies including Bitcoin, Solana, XRP and others. The new offering could attract more trading volume from investors seeking broad crypto exposure and hedging tools. Article Title

CME Group launched , a regulated cash-settled product tied to a benchmark of major cryptocurrencies including Bitcoin, Solana, XRP and others. The new offering could attract more trading volume from investors seeking broad crypto exposure and hedging tools. Positive Sentiment: CME Group and Morningstar announced an exclusive multi-year licensing agreement to launch derivatives based on Morningstar equity index benchmarks, opening a new product line tied to indexes that underpin more than $3 trillion in linked assets. Article Title

CME Group and Morningstar announced an to launch derivatives based on Morningstar equity index benchmarks, opening a new product line tied to indexes that underpin more than $3 trillion in linked assets. Positive Sentiment: Shareholders maintained CME’s Class B governance structure and rejected a bid to end those director election rights, removing a potential governance overhang and preserving the company’s current control framework. Article Title

Shareholders and rejected a bid to end those director election rights, removing a potential governance overhang and preserving the company’s current control framework. Neutral Sentiment: CME also announced its second-quarter 2026 earnings release date for July 22, which is mainly a scheduling update but keeps attention on upcoming results. Article Title

CME also announced its for July 22, which is mainly a scheduling update but keeps attention on upcoming results. Neutral Sentiment: Reports about short interest and options activity suggest traders are watching CME closely, but those items do not yet point to a clear fundamental catalyst. Article Title

CME Group Price Performance

CME Group stock opened at $263.80 on Thursday. The stock's 50 day moving average is $286.00 and its 200 day moving average is $288.28. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.13, a current ratio of 1.02 and a quick ratio of 1.02. The firm has a market cap of $95.59 billion, a P/E ratio of 22.51, a P/E/G ratio of 2.86 and a beta of 0.21. CME Group Inc. has a one year low of $244.56 and a one year high of $329.16.

CME Group (NASDAQ:CME - Get Free Report) last posted its quarterly earnings data on Wednesday, April 22nd. The financial services provider reported $3.36 EPS for the quarter, topping analysts' consensus estimates of $3.11 by $0.25. The company had revenue of $1.88 billion for the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $1.77 billion. CME Group had a return on equity of 15.42% and a net margin of 63.19%.The firm's quarterly revenue was up 14.5% on a year-over-year basis. During the same period in the previous year, the firm earned $2.80 earnings per share. As a group, research analysts expect that CME Group Inc. will post 12.28 EPS for the current year.

CME Group Dividend Announcement

The business also recently disclosed a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Thursday, June 25th. Investors of record on Tuesday, June 9th will be paid a $1.30 dividend. This represents a $5.20 dividend on an annualized basis and a dividend yield of 2.0%. The ex-dividend date of this dividend is Tuesday, June 9th. CME Group's payout ratio is currently 44.37%.

Insider Buying and Selling

In related news, General Counsel Jonathan L. Marcus sold 3,291 shares of CME Group stock in a transaction that occurred on Tuesday, March 17th. The stock was sold at an average price of $333.37, for a total value of $1,097,120.67. Following the transaction, the general counsel directly owned 7,192 shares of the company's stock, valued at $2,397,597.04. The trade was a 31.39% decrease in their ownership of the stock. The transaction was disclosed in a legal filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is available through the SEC website. Also, insider Hilda Harris Piell sold 5,753 shares of CME Group stock in a transaction that occurred on Monday, May 18th. The stock was sold at an average price of $304.63, for a total value of $1,752,536.39. Following the completion of the transaction, the insider directly owned 27,702 shares in the company, valued at approximately $8,438,860.26. This represents a 17.20% decrease in their ownership of the stock. Additional details regarding this sale are available in the official SEC disclosure. Insiders have sold a total of 44,044 shares of company stock valued at $13,297,507 over the last ninety days. 0.30% of the stock is owned by company insiders.

About CME Group

CME Group Inc is a global markets company that operates some of the world's largest and most liquid derivatives exchanges, including the Chicago Mercantile Exchange (CME), the Chicago Board of Trade (CBOT), the New York Mercantile Exchange (NYMEX) and COMEX. The firm offers futures and options contracts across a broad range of asset classes — including interest rates, equity indexes, foreign exchange, energy, agricultural commodities and metals — and serves a diverse client base of institutional investors, commercial hedgers, brokers and retail participants.

The company's core services include electronic trading on the CME Globex platform, central clearing through CME Clearing, and distribution of market data, indexes and analytics.

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