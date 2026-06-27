DexCom, Inc. $DXCM Shares Purchased by Banque Cantonale Vaudoise

Banque Cantonale Vaudoise boosted its position in shares of DexCom, Inc. (NASDAQ:DXCM - Free Report) by 338.2% in the first quarter, according to the company in its most recent filing with the SEC. The firm owned 30,080 shares of the medical device company's stock after acquiring an additional 23,216 shares during the quarter. Banque Cantonale Vaudoise's holdings in DexCom were worth $1,888,000 at the end of the most recent reporting period.

Several other large investors have also added to or reduced their stakes in DXCM. Reflection Asset Management purchased a new stake in DexCom in the fourth quarter valued at approximately $25,000. CVA Family Office LLC grew its position in shares of DexCom by 48.5% during the 4th quarter. CVA Family Office LLC now owns 450 shares of the medical device company's stock valued at $30,000 after acquiring an additional 147 shares during the period. MCF Advisors LLC purchased a new stake in shares of DexCom in the fourth quarter valued at approximately $32,000. ORG Partners LLC increased its holdings in DexCom by 124.3% in the 4th quarter. ORG Partners LLC now owns 507 shares of the medical device company's stock worth $34,000 after acquiring an additional 281 shares in the last quarter. Finally, DV Equities LLC acquired a new position in shares of DexCom during the 4th quarter worth about $36,000. Hedge funds and other institutional investors own 97.75% of the company's stock.

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Analysts Set New Price Targets

Several research firms have commented on DXCM. UBS Group set a $95.00 price objective on DexCom in a research note on Wednesday, June 10th. Sanford C. Bernstein set a $77.00 target price on DexCom in a research report on Friday, May 1st. Deutsche Bank Aktiengesellschaft began coverage on DexCom in a research note on Tuesday. They issued a "buy" rating and a $86.00 price target on the stock. Evercore raised DexCom from an "in-line" rating to an "outperform" rating and set a $90.00 price objective for the company in a research note on Tuesday, March 24th. Finally, William Blair upgraded DexCom to a "strong-buy" rating in a report on Friday, May 15th. Two analysts have rated the stock with a Strong Buy rating, twenty-one have issued a Buy rating, three have assigned a Hold rating and one has issued a Sell rating to the company. Based on data from MarketBeat.com, the stock currently has a consensus rating of "Moderate Buy" and an average price target of $84.88.

Read Our Latest Stock Report on DXCM

DexCom Stock Up 2.2%

DXCM stock opened at $70.14 on Friday. DexCom, Inc. has a one year low of $54.11 and a one year high of $89.98. The firm has a market cap of $27.06 billion, a PE ratio of 29.97, a PEG ratio of 1.13 and a beta of 1.45. The firm's 50 day moving average price is $67.65 and its 200-day moving average price is $68.08. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.42, a quick ratio of 1.64 and a current ratio of 1.95.

DexCom (NASDAQ:DXCM - Get Free Report) last posted its earnings results on Thursday, April 30th. The medical device company reported $0.56 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, topping the consensus estimate of $0.47 by $0.09. The company had revenue of $1.19 billion during the quarter, compared to analysts' expectations of $1.17 billion. DexCom had a return on equity of 33.33% and a net margin of 19.31%.The firm's quarterly revenue was up 15.0% compared to the same quarter last year. During the same quarter last year, the firm earned $0.32 earnings per share. On average, equities research analysts anticipate that DexCom, Inc. will post 2.57 EPS for the current year.

Insider Buying and Selling

In other DexCom news, Director Mark G. Foletta sold 4,000 shares of the business's stock in a transaction that occurred on Monday, June 15th. The stock was sold at an average price of $74.13, for a total value of $296,520.00. Following the sale, the director owned 52,852 shares of the company's stock, valued at $3,917,918.76. The trade was a 7.04% decrease in their ownership of the stock. The sale was disclosed in a document filed with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is available through this link. The transaction was executed under a pre-arranged Rule 10b5-1 trading plan. Also, EVP Michael Jon Brown sold 1,700 shares of the firm's stock in a transaction on Monday, June 15th. The stock was sold at an average price of $75.55, for a total value of $128,435.00. Following the transaction, the executive vice president owned 106,353 shares of the company's stock, valued at approximately $8,034,969.15. This represents a 1.57% decrease in their ownership of the stock. The disclosure for this sale is available in the SEC filing. The transaction was executed under a pre-arranged Rule 10b5-1 trading plan. Insiders have sold a total of 46,694 shares of company stock valued at $3,343,977 over the last three months. Company insiders own 0.28% of the company's stock.

DexCom Profile

DexCom, Inc is a medical device company that develops, manufactures and distributes continuous glucose monitoring (CGM) systems for people with diabetes. Its products are designed to provide near real-time glucose readings, trend information and alerts to help patients and clinicians manage insulin dosing and reduce hypoglycemia and hyperglycemia. The company's offerings combine wearable glucose sensors, wireless transmitters and software applications that deliver data to smartphones, dedicated receivers and cloud-based platforms for remote monitoring.

Founded in 1999 and headquartered in San Diego, California, DexCom has focused its business on advancing CGM technology and expanding clinical use beyond traditional insulin-dependent populations.

Further Reading

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