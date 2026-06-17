DexCom, Inc. $DXCM Shares Sold by Blair William & Co. IL

Blair William & Co. IL reduced its position in DexCom, Inc. (NASDAQ:DXCM - Free Report) by 5.7% in the 4th quarter, according to the company in its most recent Form 13F filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission. The fund owned 1,988,841 shares of the medical device company's stock after selling 120,502 shares during the quarter. Blair William & Co. IL owned approximately 0.52% of DexCom worth $131,999,000 at the end of the most recent quarter.

A number of other large investors also recently bought and sold shares of the company. CVA Family Office LLC lifted its position in shares of DexCom by 48.5% in the 4th quarter. CVA Family Office LLC now owns 450 shares of the medical device company's stock worth $30,000 after buying an additional 147 shares during the last quarter. MCF Advisors LLC bought a new position in DexCom in the fourth quarter worth about $32,000. ORG Partners LLC boosted its stake in DexCom by 124.3% in the fourth quarter. ORG Partners LLC now owns 507 shares of the medical device company's stock valued at $34,000 after acquiring an additional 281 shares during the period. Spire Wealth Management raised its position in shares of DexCom by 113.8% during the 4th quarter. Spire Wealth Management now owns 573 shares of the medical device company's stock worth $38,000 after purchasing an additional 305 shares during the period. Finally, Aventura Private Wealth LLC bought a new stake in shares of DexCom in the 4th quarter worth approximately $43,000. Institutional investors own 97.75% of the company's stock.

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DexCom Price Performance

Shares of NASDAQ:DXCM opened at $73.16 on Wednesday. The company's fifty day moving average is $66.59 and its two-hundred day moving average is $67.76. The company has a market cap of $28.23 billion, a P/E ratio of 31.26, a price-to-earnings-growth ratio of 1.16 and a beta of 1.45. DexCom, Inc. has a 12-month low of $54.11 and a 12-month high of $89.98. The company has a quick ratio of 1.64, a current ratio of 1.95 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.42.

DexCom (NASDAQ:DXCM - Get Free Report) last issued its quarterly earnings results on Thursday, April 30th. The medical device company reported $0.56 earnings per share for the quarter, beating analysts' consensus estimates of $0.47 by $0.09. The business had revenue of $1.19 billion for the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $1.17 billion. DexCom had a return on equity of 33.33% and a net margin of 19.31%.DexCom's revenue for the quarter was up 15.0% compared to the same quarter last year. During the same quarter in the previous year, the company posted $0.32 earnings per share. Equities analysts expect that DexCom, Inc. will post 2.58 earnings per share for the current fiscal year.

Insider Activity at DexCom

In related news, EVP Michael Jon Brown sold 1,700 shares of the business's stock in a transaction that occurred on Friday, May 15th. The shares were sold at an average price of $59.91, for a total transaction of $101,847.00. Following the transaction, the executive vice president directly owned 109,504 shares of the company's stock, valued at approximately $6,560,384.64. The trade was a 1.53% decrease in their ownership of the stock. The sale was disclosed in a document filed with the SEC, which is accessible through the SEC website. The transaction was executed under a pre-arranged Rule 10b5-1 trading plan. Also, insider Kevin R. Sayer sold 26,759 shares of the stock in a transaction that occurred on Thursday, May 21st. The stock was sold at an average price of $72.00, for a total transaction of $1,926,648.00. Following the completion of the sale, the insider owned 382,482 shares of the company's stock, valued at approximately $27,538,704. The trade was a 6.54% decrease in their position. The SEC filing for this sale provides additional information. The transaction was executed under a pre-arranged Rule 10b5-1 trading plan. Insiders sold 40,994 shares of company stock valued at $2,919,022 over the last ninety days. 0.28% of the stock is owned by company insiders.

Analysts Set New Price Targets

Several brokerages have weighed in on DXCM. Raymond James Financial reaffirmed a "strong-buy" rating and issued a $91.00 target price on shares of DexCom in a research report on Monday, June 8th. Sanford C. Bernstein set a $77.00 target price on shares of DexCom in a research report on Friday, May 1st. Barclays reaffirmed an "underweight" rating and set a $64.00 price target (down from $67.00) on shares of DexCom in a report on Monday, May 18th. Stifel Nicolaus set a $90.00 price objective on DexCom and gave the stock a "buy" rating in a report on Friday, June 5th. Finally, Truist Financial reaffirmed a "buy" rating and set a $80.00 target price (down from $82.00) on shares of DexCom in a research note on Tuesday, February 17th. Three analysts have rated the stock with a Strong Buy rating, nineteen have assigned a Buy rating, three have assigned a Hold rating and one has assigned a Sell rating to the company. According to MarketBeat.com, the company currently has an average rating of "Moderate Buy" and a consensus target price of $84.83.

Read Our Latest Analysis on DexCom

DexCom Company Profile

DexCom, Inc is a medical device company that develops, manufactures and distributes continuous glucose monitoring (CGM) systems for people with diabetes. Its products are designed to provide near real-time glucose readings, trend information and alerts to help patients and clinicians manage insulin dosing and reduce hypoglycemia and hyperglycemia. The company's offerings combine wearable glucose sensors, wireless transmitters and software applications that deliver data to smartphones, dedicated receivers and cloud-based platforms for remote monitoring.

Founded in 1999 and headquartered in San Diego, California, DexCom has focused its business on advancing CGM technology and expanding clinical use beyond traditional insulin-dependent populations.

Further Reading

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