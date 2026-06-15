DexCom, Inc. $DXCM Shares Sold by Towarzystwo Funduszy Inwestycyjnych PZU SA

Towarzystwo Funduszy Inwestycyjnych PZU SA decreased its stake in shares of DexCom, Inc. (NASDAQ:DXCM - Free Report) by 70.0% in the 4th quarter, according to its most recent Form 13F filing with the SEC. The fund owned 29,992 shares of the medical device company's stock after selling 70,093 shares during the period. DexCom accounts for 0.5% of Towarzystwo Funduszy Inwestycyjnych PZU SA's portfolio, making the stock its 27th largest position. Towarzystwo Funduszy Inwestycyjnych PZU SA's holdings in DexCom were worth $1,991,000 as of its most recent filing with the SEC.

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Several other institutional investors and hedge funds have also recently bought and sold shares of the stock. Twin City Private Wealth LLC acquired a new stake in shares of DexCom in the fourth quarter worth $433,000. USS Investment Management Ltd increased its position in shares of DexCom by 8.3% in the fourth quarter. USS Investment Management Ltd now owns 89,480 shares of the medical device company's stock worth $5,939,000 after acquiring an additional 6,869 shares in the last quarter. Sargent Investment Group LLC acquired a new stake in shares of DexCom in the fourth quarter worth $386,000. Mariner LLC increased its position in shares of DexCom by 92.0% in the fourth quarter. Mariner LLC now owns 84,850 shares of the medical device company's stock worth $5,636,000 after acquiring an additional 40,654 shares in the last quarter. Finally, Focus Partners Wealth boosted its stake in shares of DexCom by 99.3% in the fourth quarter. Focus Partners Wealth now owns 54,490 shares of the medical device company's stock valued at $3,618,000 after purchasing an additional 27,152 shares during the period. Institutional investors and hedge funds own 97.75% of the company's stock.

Insider Activity at DexCom

In other DexCom news, EVP Jon Coleman sold 4,912 shares of the firm's stock in a transaction dated Wednesday, June 3rd. The shares were sold at an average price of $73.00, for a total transaction of $358,576.00. Following the transaction, the executive vice president owned 100,361 shares of the company's stock, valued at approximately $7,326,353. This trade represents a 4.67% decrease in their position. The transaction was disclosed in a filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is available at this hyperlink. The transaction was executed under a pre-arranged Rule 10b5-1 trading plan. Also, Director Bridgette P. Heller sold 1,012 shares of the firm's stock in a transaction dated Tuesday, May 12th. The shares were sold at an average price of $60.01, for a total transaction of $60,730.12. Following the transaction, the director directly owned 25,007 shares in the company, valued at approximately $1,500,670.07. The trade was a 3.89% decrease in their position. The SEC filing for this sale provides additional information. The transaction was executed under a pre-arranged Rule 10b5-1 trading plan. Insiders sold a total of 40,994 shares of company stock worth $2,919,022 in the last 90 days. Corporate insiders own 0.28% of the company's stock.

DexCom Price Performance

DXCM stock opened at $75.37 on Monday. The company has a quick ratio of 1.64, a current ratio of 1.95 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.42. DexCom, Inc. has a fifty-two week low of $54.11 and a fifty-two week high of $89.98. The firm's 50-day simple moving average is $66.13 and its 200 day simple moving average is $67.60. The stock has a market cap of $29.08 billion, a PE ratio of 32.21, a price-to-earnings-growth ratio of 1.18 and a beta of 1.45.

DexCom (NASDAQ:DXCM - Get Free Report) last released its quarterly earnings data on Thursday, April 30th. The medical device company reported $0.56 earnings per share for the quarter, topping analysts' consensus estimates of $0.47 by $0.09. DexCom had a net margin of 19.31% and a return on equity of 33.33%. The business had revenue of $1.19 billion for the quarter, compared to analysts' expectations of $1.17 billion. During the same quarter last year, the company earned $0.32 EPS. The company's revenue for the quarter was up 15.0% compared to the same quarter last year. As a group, sell-side analysts predict that DexCom, Inc. will post 2.58 EPS for the current year.

Wall Street Analysts Forecast Growth

Several brokerages have recently weighed in on DXCM. Canaccord Genuity Group set a $82.00 target price on shares of DexCom and gave the company a "buy" rating in a research note on Monday, May 18th. Bank of America decreased their target price on shares of DexCom from $100.00 to $80.00 and set a "buy" rating for the company in a research note on Monday, May 18th. Sanford C. Bernstein set a $77.00 target price on shares of DexCom in a research note on Friday, May 1st. Barclays restated an "underweight" rating and issued a $64.00 target price (down from $67.00) on shares of DexCom in a research note on Monday, May 18th. Finally, Evercore upgraded shares of DexCom from an "in-line" rating to an "outperform" rating and set a $90.00 target price for the company in a research note on Tuesday, March 24th. Three research analysts have rated the stock with a Strong Buy rating, nineteen have assigned a Buy rating, three have given a Hold rating and one has issued a Sell rating to the company. Based on data from MarketBeat, the stock presently has a consensus rating of "Moderate Buy" and an average price target of $84.29.

Read Our Latest Analysis on DXCM

About DexCom

DexCom, Inc is a medical device company that develops, manufactures and distributes continuous glucose monitoring (CGM) systems for people with diabetes. Its products are designed to provide near real-time glucose readings, trend information and alerts to help patients and clinicians manage insulin dosing and reduce hypoglycemia and hyperglycemia. The company's offerings combine wearable glucose sensors, wireless transmitters and software applications that deliver data to smartphones, dedicated receivers and cloud-based platforms for remote monitoring.

Founded in 1999 and headquartered in San Diego, California, DexCom has focused its business on advancing CGM technology and expanding clinical use beyond traditional insulin-dependent populations.

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