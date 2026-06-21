DGS Capital Management LLC Purchases 2,753 Shares of NVIDIA Corporation $NVDA

DGS Capital Management LLC boosted its holdings in shares of NVIDIA Corporation (NASDAQ:NVDA - Free Report) by 2.9% during the 4th quarter, according to the company in its most recent disclosure with the SEC. The institutional investor owned 96,737 shares of the computer hardware maker's stock after acquiring an additional 2,753 shares during the quarter. NVIDIA makes up approximately 3.1% of DGS Capital Management LLC's portfolio, making the stock its 4th largest holding. DGS Capital Management LLC's holdings in NVIDIA were worth $18,041,000 at the end of the most recent quarter.

Other institutional investors have also recently added to or reduced their stakes in the company. State Street Corp lifted its stake in shares of NVIDIA by 1.2% in the 4th quarter. State Street Corp now owns 991,480,489 shares of the computer hardware maker's stock valued at $184,911,111,000 after purchasing an additional 11,451,386 shares during the last quarter. Geode Capital Management LLC increased its position in NVIDIA by 0.6% during the fourth quarter. Geode Capital Management LLC now owns 588,803,093 shares of the computer hardware maker's stock worth $109,446,217,000 after buying an additional 3,383,441 shares during the last quarter. Norges Bank acquired a new position in NVIDIA during the fourth quarter worth $62,244,133,000. Bank of America Corp DE raised its holdings in NVIDIA by 1.5% during the fourth quarter. Bank of America Corp DE now owns 187,181,484 shares of the computer hardware maker's stock valued at $34,909,347,000 after buying an additional 2,849,678 shares in the last quarter. Finally, Legal & General Group Plc raised its holdings in NVIDIA by 1.5% during the third quarter. Legal & General Group Plc now owns 181,203,035 shares of the computer hardware maker's stock valued at $33,808,862,000 after buying an additional 2,609,560 shares in the last quarter. 65.27% of the stock is currently owned by institutional investors and hedge funds.

Get NVIDIA alerts: Sign Up

Key Stories Impacting NVIDIA

Here are the key news stories impacting NVIDIA this week:

Analyst Ratings Changes

NVDA has been the subject of several recent analyst reports. Wedbush upped their price target on NVIDIA from $300.00 to $330.00 and gave the stock an "outperform" rating in a research note on Thursday, May 21st. Craig Hallum raised their price objective on NVIDIA from $245.00 to $275.00 and gave the company a "buy" rating in a research note on Thursday, May 21st. Morgan Stanley set a $288.00 target price on NVIDIA and gave the stock an "overweight" rating in a report on Thursday, May 21st. Fundamental Research set a $218.00 target price on NVIDIA in a research report on Thursday, February 26th. Finally, TD Cowen reaffirmed a "buy" rating and set a $275.00 target price (up from $235.00) on shares of NVIDIA in a research report on Friday, May 15th. Three investment analysts have rated the stock with a Strong Buy rating, forty-eight have assigned a Buy rating and three have given a Hold rating to the company's stock. According to MarketBeat, the company has a consensus rating of "Buy" and an average price target of $305.67.

View Our Latest Research Report on NVDA

NVIDIA Stock Performance

Shares of NASDAQ:NVDA opened at $210.69 on Friday. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.04, a quick ratio of 2.85 and a current ratio of 3.44. The stock's 50-day moving average is $209.90 and its 200-day moving average is $192.38. The company has a market cap of $5.10 trillion, a P/E ratio of 32.26, a P/E/G ratio of 0.47 and a beta of 2.22. NVIDIA Corporation has a 52-week low of $142.03 and a 52-week high of $236.54.

NVIDIA (NASDAQ:NVDA - Get Free Report) last posted its quarterly earnings data on Wednesday, May 20th. The computer hardware maker reported $1.87 earnings per share for the quarter, topping the consensus estimate of $1.76 by $0.11. NVIDIA had a return on equity of 96.94% and a net margin of 62.97%.The business had revenue of $81.61 billion during the quarter, compared to analysts' expectations of $78.42 billion. During the same quarter in the previous year, the firm earned $0.81 EPS. The firm's revenue was up 85.2% compared to the same quarter last year. Equities research analysts predict that NVIDIA Corporation will post 8.65 earnings per share for the current year.

NVIDIA Increases Dividend

The firm also recently declared a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Friday, June 26th. Stockholders of record on Thursday, June 4th will be issued a dividend of $0.25 per share. This represents a $1.00 dividend on an annualized basis and a dividend yield of 0.5%. This is a boost from NVIDIA's previous quarterly dividend of $0.01. The ex-dividend date is Thursday, June 4th. NVIDIA's dividend payout ratio is presently 15.31%.

NVIDIA declared that its board has initiated a stock repurchase program on Wednesday, May 20th that authorizes the company to buyback $80.00 billion in outstanding shares. This buyback authorization authorizes the computer hardware maker to reacquire up to 1.5% of its stock through open market purchases. Stock buyback programs are often an indication that the company's board believes its stock is undervalued.

Insider Transactions at NVIDIA

In other news, Director Mark A. Stevens sold 500,000 shares of the stock in a transaction that occurred on Thursday, June 4th. The stock was sold at an average price of $219.83, for a total value of $109,915,000.00. Following the completion of the sale, the director directly owned 6,399,771 shares of the company's stock, valued at approximately $1,406,861,658.93. This represents a 7.25% decrease in their ownership of the stock. The transaction was disclosed in a legal filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which can be accessed through this hyperlink. Also, Director John Dabiri sold 625 shares of the firm's stock in a transaction on Wednesday, May 27th. The stock was sold at an average price of $214.00, for a total transaction of $133,750.00. Following the completion of the sale, the director owned 14,163 shares in the company, valued at approximately $3,030,882. The trade was a 4.23% decrease in their position. Additional details regarding this sale are available in the official SEC disclosure. The transaction was executed under a pre-arranged Rule 10b5-1 trading plan. Insiders sold a total of 1,016,125 shares of company stock worth $224,582,565 over the last three months. 3.94% of the stock is currently owned by insiders.

NVIDIA Company Profile

NVIDIA Corporation, founded in 1993 and headquartered in Santa Clara, California, is a global technology company that designs and develops graphics processing units (GPUs) and system-on-chip (SoC) technologies. Co-founded by Jensen Huang, who serves as president and chief executive officer, along with Chris Malachowsky and Curtis Priem, NVIDIA has grown from a graphics-focused chipmaker into a broad provider of accelerated computing hardware and software for multiple industries.

The company's product portfolio spans discrete GPUs for gaming and professional visualization (marketed under the GeForce and NVIDIA RTX lines), high-performance data center accelerators used for AI training and inference (including widely adopted platforms such as the A100 and H100 series), and Tegra SoCs for automotive and edge applications.

Further Reading

This instant news alert was generated by narrative science technology and financial data from MarketBeat in order to provide readers with the fastest reporting and unbiased coverage. Please send any questions or comments about this story to contact@marketbeat.com.

Before you consider NVIDIA, you'll want to hear this.

MarketBeat keeps track of Wall Street's top-rated and best performing research analysts and the stocks they recommend to their clients on a daily basis. MarketBeat has identified the five stocks that top analysts are quietly whispering to their clients to buy now before the broader market catches on... and NVIDIA wasn't on the list.

While NVIDIA currently has a Buy rating among analysts, top-rated analysts believe these five stocks are better buys.

View The Five Stocks Here