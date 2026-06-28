Diamant Asset Management Inc. Buys Shares of 235,026 Lam Research Corporation $LRCX

Diamant Asset Management Inc. bought a new position in Lam Research Corporation (NASDAQ:LRCX - Free Report) in the 1st quarter, according to the company in its most recent 13F filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission. The institutional investor bought 235,026 shares of the semiconductor company's stock, valued at approximately $50,216,000.

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Several other large investors also recently made changes to their positions in the company. PMV Capital Advisers LLC acquired a new position in shares of Lam Research during the fourth quarter worth approximately $25,000. Stance Capital LLC acquired a new stake in Lam Research in the 3rd quarter valued at approximately $26,000. Bayban bought a new stake in Lam Research during the 4th quarter valued at $26,000. Vermillion Wealth Management Inc. bought a new stake in Lam Research during the 1st quarter valued at $26,000. Finally, Triumph Capital Management acquired a new position in Lam Research during the 3rd quarter worth $27,000. Institutional investors and hedge funds own 84.61% of the company's stock.

Analysts Set New Price Targets

Several research analysts have recently issued reports on the company. New Street Research increased their price target on Lam Research from $235.00 to $280.00 and gave the stock a "neutral" rating in a research note on Monday, April 27th. Morgan Stanley raised shares of Lam Research from an "underweight" rating to an "overweight" rating and upped their price objective for the stock from $293.00 to $331.00 in a report on Monday, May 18th. Raymond James Financial set a $425.00 target price on shares of Lam Research in a research report on Wednesday, June 10th. Mizuho set a $380.00 target price on shares of Lam Research and gave the company an "outperform" rating in a research note on Wednesday, May 27th. Finally, Zacks Research downgraded shares of Lam Research from a "strong-buy" rating to a "hold" rating in a research report on Monday, April 6th. Twenty-eight investment analysts have rated the stock with a Buy rating and six have assigned a Hold rating to the company's stock. According to data from MarketBeat.com, Lam Research presently has a consensus rating of "Moderate Buy" and an average target price of $334.43.

Read Our Latest Research Report on LRCX

Insider Activity

In other news, Director Eric Brandt sold 54,500 shares of the firm's stock in a transaction dated Thursday, June 11th. The shares were sold at an average price of $350.80, for a total transaction of $19,118,600.00. Following the completion of the transaction, the director owned 199,205 shares in the company, valued at approximately $69,881,114. This trade represents a 21.48% decrease in their position. The transaction was disclosed in a document filed with the SEC, which is accessible through this link. The transaction was executed under a pre-arranged Rule 10b5-1 trading plan. Also, SVP Neil J. Fernandes sold 18,170 shares of Lam Research stock in a transaction that occurred on Friday, May 1st. The stock was sold at an average price of $255.14, for a total transaction of $4,635,893.80. Following the completion of the transaction, the senior vice president directly owned 66,129 shares in the company, valued at $16,872,153.06. This represents a 21.55% decrease in their position. The SEC filing for this sale provides additional information. The transaction was executed under a pre-arranged Rule 10b5-1 trading plan. In the last quarter, insiders sold 86,339 shares of company stock worth $27,680,267. Corporate insiders own 0.31% of the company's stock.

Lam Research News Summary

Here are the key news stories impacting Lam Research this week:

Lam Research Stock Down 5.7%

LRCX opened at $379.09 on Friday. Lam Research Corporation has a one year low of $90.93 and a one year high of $409.75. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.35, a quick ratio of 1.77 and a current ratio of 2.54. The stock's fifty day moving average is $313.90 and its 200-day moving average is $249.58. The company has a market capitalization of $474.08 billion, a PE ratio of 71.53, a P/E/G ratio of 3.12 and a beta of 1.85.

Lam Research (NASDAQ:LRCX - Get Free Report) last announced its quarterly earnings data on Wednesday, April 22nd. The semiconductor company reported $1.47 earnings per share for the quarter, beating the consensus estimate of $1.36 by $0.11. The business had revenue of $5.84 billion during the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $5.70 billion. Lam Research had a return on equity of 66.21% and a net margin of 30.94%.The company's revenue was up 23.8% on a year-over-year basis. During the same quarter in the prior year, the firm posted $1.04 earnings per share. Lam Research has set its Q4 2026 guidance at 1.500-1.800 EPS. On average, equities analysts predict that Lam Research Corporation will post 5.68 EPS for the current fiscal year.

Lam Research Dividend Announcement

The firm also recently declared a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Wednesday, July 8th. Shareholders of record on Wednesday, June 17th will be issued a $0.26 dividend. This represents a $1.04 dividend on an annualized basis and a yield of 0.3%. The ex-dividend date of this dividend is Wednesday, June 17th. Lam Research's dividend payout ratio is presently 19.62%.

About Lam Research

Lam Research Corporation NASDAQ: LRCX is a global supplier of wafer fabrication equipment and services to the semiconductor industry. Founded in 1980 by David K. Lam and headquartered in Fremont, California, the company develops and manufactures systems used in multiple stages of semiconductor device production, including thin film deposition, plasma etch, wafer cleaning and related process modules and automation.

Lam's product portfolio covers core process technologies employed by logic and memory manufacturers, with equipment designed to support advanced-node patterning, 3D NAND and other emerging device architectures.

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This instant news alert was generated by narrative science technology and financial data from MarketBeat in order to provide readers with the fastest reporting and unbiased coverage. Please send any questions or comments about this story to contact@marketbeat.com.

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