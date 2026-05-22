Diamond Hill Capital Management Inc. Acquires 21,866 Shares of Mid-America Apartment Communities, Inc. $MAA

Diamond Hill Capital Management Inc. grew its holdings in Mid-America Apartment Communities, Inc. (NYSE:MAA - Free Report) by 6.0% during the 4th quarter, according to the company in its most recent filing with the SEC. The fund owned 388,936 shares of the real estate investment trust's stock after purchasing an additional 21,866 shares during the period. Diamond Hill Capital Management Inc. owned approximately 0.33% of Mid-America Apartment Communities worth $54,027,000 as of its most recent SEC filing.

A number of other hedge funds and other institutional investors have also bought and sold shares of the company. Physician Wealth Advisors Inc. grew its position in Mid-America Apartment Communities by 65.2% during the 4th quarter. Physician Wealth Advisors Inc. now owns 190 shares of the real estate investment trust's stock worth $26,000 after acquiring an additional 75 shares during the last quarter. Blue Trust Inc. grew its position in Mid-America Apartment Communities by 9.6% during the 4th quarter. Blue Trust Inc. now owns 1,041 shares of the real estate investment trust's stock worth $145,000 after acquiring an additional 91 shares during the last quarter. Values First Advisors Inc. grew its position in Mid-America Apartment Communities by 0.6% during the 4th quarter. Values First Advisors Inc. now owns 15,390 shares of the real estate investment trust's stock worth $2,138,000 after acquiring an additional 93 shares during the last quarter. Larson Financial Group LLC grew its position in Mid-America Apartment Communities by 1.5% during the 4th quarter. Larson Financial Group LLC now owns 7,008 shares of the real estate investment trust's stock worth $974,000 after acquiring an additional 102 shares during the last quarter. Finally, Profund Advisors LLC grew its position in Mid-America Apartment Communities by 7.1% during the 3rd quarter. Profund Advisors LLC now owns 1,627 shares of the real estate investment trust's stock worth $227,000 after acquiring an additional 108 shares during the last quarter. Institutional investors own 93.60% of the company's stock.

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Key Headlines Impacting Mid-America Apartment Communities

Here are the key news stories impacting Mid-America Apartment Communities this week:

Positive Sentiment: Director Tamara D. Fischer bought 1,100 shares of Mid-America Apartment Communities at $128.55 per share, a sign of insider confidence in the REIT’s outlook.

Director Tamara D. Fischer bought 1,100 shares of Mid-America Apartment Communities at $128.55 per share, a sign of insider confidence in the REIT’s outlook. Positive Sentiment: Shareholders backed the company’s board and pay plans at the 2026 annual meeting, reducing near-term governance uncertainty. Article Title

Shareholders backed the company’s board and pay plans at the 2026 annual meeting, reducing near-term governance uncertainty. Neutral Sentiment: The company declared a quarterly dividend of $1.53 per share, reinforcing its income appeal for REIT investors.

The company declared a quarterly dividend of $1.53 per share, reinforcing its income appeal for REIT investors. Neutral Sentiment: Brokerage coverage remained broadly cautious, with a consensus “Hold” rating on the stock. Article Title

Brokerage coverage remained broadly cautious, with a consensus “Hold” rating on the stock. Negative Sentiment: Zacks Research trimmed multiple earnings estimates for MAA, including FY2026 to $8.47 from $8.56 and FY2027 to $8.68 from $8.73, signaling slightly softer expectations for near-term profitability.

Zacks Research trimmed multiple earnings estimates for MAA, including FY2026 to $8.47 from $8.56 and FY2027 to $8.68 from $8.73, signaling slightly softer expectations for near-term profitability. Negative Sentiment: The same analyst also lowered quarterly forecasts across Q2 2026, Q3 2026, Q4 2026, Q1 2027 and Q2 2027, which may reinforce concerns about slowing earnings momentum.

Insider Transactions at Mid-America Apartment Communities

In other Mid-America Apartment Communities news, Director Tamara D. Fischer acquired 1,100 shares of the company's stock in a transaction dated Thursday, May 21st. The shares were bought at an average cost of $128.55 per share, with a total value of $141,405.00. Following the purchase, the director directly owned 1,100 shares of the company's stock, valued at $141,405. This trade represents a ∞ increase in their ownership of the stock. The transaction was disclosed in a legal filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is available at this hyperlink. Also, EVP Amber Fairbanks sold 711 shares of the business's stock in a transaction dated Monday, April 6th. The shares were sold at an average price of $124.73, for a total value of $88,683.03. Following the completion of the transaction, the executive vice president directly owned 4,471 shares in the company, valued at $557,667.83. This represents a 13.72% decrease in their ownership of the stock. The SEC filing for this sale provides additional information. The transaction was executed under a pre-arranged Rule 10b5-1 trading plan. The sale was made to cover tax withholding obligations related to the vesting of equity awards. Insiders sold a total of 1,039 shares of company stock worth $129,594 over the last three months. 0.60% of the stock is owned by company insiders.

Mid-America Apartment Communities Trading Down 0.2%

NYSE MAA opened at $129.99 on Friday. The business's 50-day moving average price is $126.24 and its two-hundred day moving average price is $131.30. Mid-America Apartment Communities, Inc. has a 12 month low of $120.30 and a 12 month high of $157.57. The firm has a market capitalization of $15.13 billion, a PE ratio of 39.39 and a beta of 0.77. The company has a current ratio of 0.13, a quick ratio of 0.13 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.99.

Mid-America Apartment Communities (NYSE:MAA - Get Free Report) last released its quarterly earnings results on Wednesday, April 29th. The real estate investment trust reported $2.13 EPS for the quarter, beating analysts' consensus estimates of $0.83 by $1.30. Mid-America Apartment Communities had a return on equity of 6.61% and a net margin of 17.60%.The firm had revenue of $553.73 million for the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $555.75 million. During the same quarter in the previous year, the company posted $2.20 EPS. The business's revenue was up .8% on a year-over-year basis. Mid-America Apartment Communities has set its Q2 2026 guidance at 2.000-2.120 EPS and its FY 2026 guidance at 8.370-8.690 EPS. On average, analysts expect that Mid-America Apartment Communities, Inc. will post 8.51 EPS for the current year.

Mid-America Apartment Communities Dividend Announcement

The firm also recently disclosed a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Friday, July 31st. Stockholders of record on Wednesday, July 15th will be paid a $1.53 dividend. This represents a $6.12 dividend on an annualized basis and a dividend yield of 4.7%. The ex-dividend date of this dividend is Wednesday, July 15th. Mid-America Apartment Communities's payout ratio is currently 185.45%.

Wall Street Analyst Weigh In

A number of equities research analysts recently weighed in on the company. Cantor Fitzgerald reduced their price objective on Mid-America Apartment Communities from $141.00 to $132.00 and set a "neutral" rating on the stock in a research report on Monday, May 4th. Colliers Securities lowered Mid-America Apartment Communities from a "moderate buy" rating to a "hold" rating in a research report on Monday, February 9th. Citigroup reduced their price objective on Mid-America Apartment Communities from $148.00 to $143.00 and set a "neutral" rating on the stock in a research report on Wednesday, May 6th. Royal Bank Of Canada reduced their price objective on Mid-America Apartment Communities from $138.00 to $136.00 and set a "sector perform" rating on the stock in a research report on Friday, February 6th. Finally, Morgan Stanley reduced their price objective on Mid-America Apartment Communities from $164.00 to $156.00 and set an "overweight" rating on the stock in a research report on Monday, March 16th. Seven analysts have rated the stock with a Buy rating, eleven have issued a Hold rating and two have issued a Sell rating to the stock. According to data from MarketBeat.com, Mid-America Apartment Communities has a consensus rating of "Hold" and an average target price of $143.44.

View Our Latest Stock Report on MAA

About Mid-America Apartment Communities

Mid-America Apartment Communities, Inc NYSE: MAA is a publicly traded real estate investment trust (REIT) specializing in the acquisition, development, redevelopment and operation of multifamily residential properties. The company focuses on high-barrier-to-entry apartment communities, offering a mix of one-, two- and three-bedroom homes designed to meet the needs of diverse renter demographics. Its integrated business model encompasses property management, leasing, maintenance and customer service, providing residents with a comprehensive living experience under one ownership platform.

MAA's portfolio comprises more than 100 communities and over 40,000 apartment homes across key Sun Belt markets.

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