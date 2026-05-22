Diamond Hill Capital Management Inc. Acquires 56,586 Shares of FTI Consulting, Inc. $FCN

Diamond Hill Capital Management Inc. boosted its holdings in FTI Consulting, Inc. (NYSE:FCN - Free Report) by 36.6% during the 4th quarter, according to its most recent 13F filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission. The institutional investor owned 211,015 shares of the business services provider's stock after acquiring an additional 56,586 shares during the quarter. Diamond Hill Capital Management Inc. owned 0.68% of FTI Consulting worth $36,048,000 at the end of the most recent quarter.

Several other hedge funds and other institutional investors have also added to or reduced their stakes in the business. Alliancebernstein L.P. lifted its position in FTI Consulting by 14.0% in the 3rd quarter. Alliancebernstein L.P. now owns 785,657 shares of the business services provider's stock valued at $127,001,000 after acquiring an additional 96,723 shares in the last quarter. Van Berkom & Associates Inc. raised its stake in FTI Consulting by 9.3% during the 4th quarter. Van Berkom & Associates Inc. now owns 478,128 shares of the business services provider's stock valued at $81,679,000 after buying an additional 40,673 shares during the last quarter. Invesco Ltd. raised its stake in FTI Consulting by 19.8% during the 3rd quarter. Invesco Ltd. now owns 363,947 shares of the business services provider's stock valued at $58,832,000 after buying an additional 60,197 shares during the last quarter. M&T Bank Corp raised its stake in FTI Consulting by 10,081.4% during the 4th quarter. M&T Bank Corp now owns 321,731 shares of the business services provider's stock valued at $54,961,000 after buying an additional 318,571 shares during the last quarter. Finally, Ameriprise Financial Inc. raised its stake in FTI Consulting by 9.1% during the 2nd quarter. Ameriprise Financial Inc. now owns 318,061 shares of the business services provider's stock valued at $51,367,000 after buying an additional 26,461 shares during the last quarter. 99.36% of the stock is owned by institutional investors.

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FTI Consulting Trading Down 0.8%

Shares of FCN stock opened at $153.25 on Friday. FTI Consulting, Inc. has a 52-week low of $140.84 and a 52-week high of $189.30. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.45, a quick ratio of 2.30 and a current ratio of 2.30. The firm has a market capitalization of $4.62 billion and a PE ratio of 18.22. The stock has a fifty day simple moving average of $170.96 and a two-hundred day simple moving average of $170.16.

FTI Consulting (NYSE:FCN - Get Free Report) last issued its quarterly earnings results on Thursday, April 30th. The business services provider reported $1.90 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, missing analysts' consensus estimates of $2.11 by ($0.21). FTI Consulting had a return on equity of 15.14% and a net margin of 6.88%.The business had revenue of $983.35 million during the quarter, compared to analysts' expectations of $971.17 million. During the same quarter in the previous year, the company posted $2.29 EPS. The company's quarterly revenue was up 9.5% on a year-over-year basis. FTI Consulting has set its FY 2026 guidance at 8.900-9.600 EPS. On average, analysts predict that FTI Consulting, Inc. will post 9.1 EPS for the current fiscal year.

Insider Activity

In other news, CFO Eun Nam acquired 2,000 shares of the business's stock in a transaction dated Wednesday, May 13th. The stock was purchased at an average price of $144.59 per share, for a total transaction of $289,180.00. Following the completion of the transaction, the chief financial officer directly owned 21,592 shares in the company, valued at approximately $3,121,987.28. This trade represents a 10.21% increase in their position. The acquisition was disclosed in a filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is available through the SEC website. Also, insider Paul Alderman Linton acquired 2,400 shares of the business's stock in a transaction dated Wednesday, May 13th. The shares were purchased at an average price of $144.04 per share, with a total value of $345,696.00. Following the transaction, the insider owned 92,824 shares of the company's stock, valued at approximately $13,370,368.96. This represents a 2.65% increase in their ownership of the stock. The SEC filing for this purchase provides additional information. Insiders bought a total of 14,400 shares of company stock worth $2,076,576 over the last 90 days. Corporate insiders own 1.79% of the company's stock.

Analyst Ratings Changes

FCN has been the subject of a number of research reports. Wall Street Zen lowered shares of FTI Consulting from a "buy" rating to a "hold" rating in a research note on Saturday, May 2nd. The Goldman Sachs Group set a $169.00 target price on shares of FTI Consulting in a research note on Tuesday. Truist Financial boosted their target price on shares of FTI Consulting from $165.00 to $180.00 and gave the company a "hold" rating in a research note on Monday, May 4th. Finally, Weiss Ratings reiterated a "hold (c)" rating on shares of FTI Consulting in a research note on Monday, March 23rd. Two analysts have rated the stock with a Hold rating, According to data from MarketBeat, the company presently has a consensus rating of "Hold" and an average target price of $174.50.

View Our Latest Stock Report on FTI Consulting

FTI Consulting Company Profile

FTI Consulting, Inc is a global business advisory firm providing multidisciplinary solutions designed to address complex challenges and strategic opportunities. The company's primary service offerings encompass corporate finance & restructuring, economic consulting, forensic & litigation consulting, strategic communications, and technology. These capabilities enable clients to manage financial distress, navigate regulatory environments, resolve disputes, build trust with stakeholders, and leverage data-driven insights.

In its corporate finance & restructuring practice, FTI delivers restructuring, interim management, and transaction advisory services to companies facing operational or financial pressures.

See Also

Want to see what other hedge funds are holding FCN? Visit HoldingsChannel.com to get the latest 13F filings and insider trades for FTI Consulting, Inc. (NYSE:FCN - Free Report).

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