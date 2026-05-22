Diamond Hill Capital Management Inc. Boosts Position in Teleflex Incorporated $TFX

Diamond Hill Capital Management Inc. lifted its stake in shares of Teleflex Incorporated (NYSE:TFX - Free Report) by 6.3% during the 4th quarter, according to the company in its most recent filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission. The firm owned 349,809 shares of the medical technology company's stock after acquiring an additional 20,773 shares during the period. Diamond Hill Capital Management Inc. owned 0.79% of Teleflex worth $42,691,000 as of its most recent filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission.

Several other institutional investors have also modified their holdings of TFX. Empowered Funds LLC raised its holdings in shares of Teleflex by 15.8% during the 1st quarter. Empowered Funds LLC now owns 1,684 shares of the medical technology company's stock worth $233,000 after acquiring an additional 230 shares during the period. Jane Street Group LLC raised its holdings in shares of Teleflex by 42.6% during the 1st quarter. Jane Street Group LLC now owns 6,343 shares of the medical technology company's stock worth $877,000 after acquiring an additional 1,895 shares during the period. American Century Companies Inc. raised its holdings in shares of Teleflex by 32.7% during the 2nd quarter. American Century Companies Inc. now owns 13,640 shares of the medical technology company's stock worth $1,614,000 after acquiring an additional 3,360 shares during the period. Invesco Ltd. raised its holdings in shares of Teleflex by 1.2% during the 2nd quarter. Invesco Ltd. now owns 135,516 shares of the medical technology company's stock worth $16,040,000 after acquiring an additional 1,659 shares during the period. Finally, EverSource Wealth Advisors LLC raised its holdings in shares of Teleflex by 108.1% during the 2nd quarter. EverSource Wealth Advisors LLC now owns 1,003 shares of the medical technology company's stock worth $119,000 after acquiring an additional 521 shares during the period. Hedge funds and other institutional investors own 95.62% of the company's stock.

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Analyst Ratings Changes

Several analysts recently issued reports on the stock. Wall Street Zen lowered shares of Teleflex from a "hold" rating to a "sell" rating in a report on Saturday, May 9th. Mizuho set a $140.00 price objective on shares of Teleflex in a report on Friday, May 8th. Royal Bank Of Canada upgraded shares of Teleflex from a "sector perform" rating to an "outperform" rating and boosted their price objective for the company from $135.00 to $155.00 in a report on Friday, May 8th. Needham & Company LLC boosted their price objective on shares of Teleflex from $138.00 to $147.00 and gave the company a "buy" rating in a report on Thursday, February 26th. Finally, Bank of America upgraded shares of Teleflex from an "underperform" rating to a "neutral" rating and set a $135.00 price objective on the stock in a report on Monday, April 13th. Three investment analysts have rated the stock with a Buy rating, five have given a Hold rating and one has issued a Sell rating to the stock. According to data from MarketBeat, the stock presently has a consensus rating of "Hold" and an average target price of $144.00.

Check Out Our Latest Stock Report on Teleflex

Teleflex Stock Performance

NYSE TFX opened at $131.77 on Friday. The company has a market cap of $5.83 billion, a P/E ratio of -5.78, a P/E/G ratio of 1.01 and a beta of 0.82. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.82, a current ratio of 2.55 and a quick ratio of 2.03. The stock has a 50-day moving average of $122.22 and a two-hundred day moving average of $116.82. Teleflex Incorporated has a 1-year low of $100.18 and a 1-year high of $139.67.

Teleflex (NYSE:TFX - Get Free Report) last released its earnings results on Thursday, May 7th. The medical technology company reported $1.39 earnings per share for the quarter, beating the consensus estimate of $1.21 by $0.18. The company had revenue of $548.30 million during the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $536.91 million. Teleflex had a positive return on equity of 13.29% and a negative net margin of 35.88%.Teleflex's revenue was up 32.3% compared to the same quarter last year. During the same period in the previous year, the company posted $1.44 EPS. Teleflex has set its FY 2026 guidance at 6.250-6.550 EPS. As a group, analysts anticipate that Teleflex Incorporated will post 6.7 EPS for the current year.

Teleflex Dividend Announcement

The business also recently disclosed a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Tuesday, June 30th. Stockholders of record on Monday, May 25th will be given a dividend of $0.34 per share. The ex-dividend date of this dividend is Friday, May 22nd. This represents a $1.36 dividend on an annualized basis and a dividend yield of 1.0%. Teleflex's payout ratio is currently -5.96%.

Teleflex Profile

Teleflex Incorporated is a diversified global provider of medical technologies, specializing in critical care and surgery. Headquartered in Wayne, Pennsylvania, the company designs, manufactures and distributes devices and solutions used by healthcare professionals in hospital, ambulatory and alternate site settings. Teleflex focuses on delivering products that support complex interventional procedures and improve patient outcomes.

The company's offerings span several key segments, including Interventional Urology, Respiratory & Anesthesia, Surgical, Cardiac Care, Vascular and Original Equipment Manufacturer (OEM) solutions.

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