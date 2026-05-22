Diamond Hill Capital Management Inc. Has $187.82 Million Holdings in General Motors Company $GM

Diamond Hill Capital Management Inc. lessened its holdings in shares of General Motors Company (NYSE:GM - Free Report) TSE: GMM.U by 64.0% during the fourth quarter, according to the company in its most recent filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission. The institutional investor owned 2,309,683 shares of the auto manufacturer's stock after selling 4,103,036 shares during the period. Diamond Hill Capital Management Inc. owned about 0.26% of General Motors worth $187,823,000 at the end of the most recent quarter.

A number of other institutional investors and hedge funds have also recently made changes to their positions in GM. Laurel Wealth Advisors LLC acquired a new stake in shares of General Motors during the 4th quarter worth approximately $25,000. Elevation Wealth Partners LLC boosted its position in shares of General Motors by 500.0% during the 4th quarter. Elevation Wealth Partners LLC now owns 330 shares of the auto manufacturer's stock worth $27,000 after acquiring an additional 275 shares in the last quarter. Kelleher Financial Advisors acquired a new stake in shares of General Motors during the 3rd quarter worth approximately $29,000. Founders Capital Management acquired a new stake in shares of General Motors during the 4th quarter worth approximately $31,000. Finally, JPL Wealth Management LLC acquired a new stake in shares of General Motors during the 3rd quarter worth approximately $32,000. Institutional investors and hedge funds own 92.67% of the company's stock.

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General Motors News Summary

Here are the key news stories impacting General Motors this week:

Analyst Ratings Changes

Several research firms recently issued reports on GM. Barclays reduced their price target on shares of General Motors from $110.00 to $105.00 and set an "overweight" rating on the stock in a research report on Monday, March 30th. Wedbush reiterated an "outperform" rating and set a $95.00 price target on shares of General Motors in a research report on Monday, May 11th. Bank of America began coverage on shares of General Motors in a research report on Wednesday, March 4th. They set a "buy" rating and a $105.00 price target on the stock. Citigroup increased their price target on shares of General Motors from $105.00 to $108.00 and gave the stock a "buy" rating in a research report on Wednesday, April 29th. Finally, Deutsche Bank Aktiengesellschaft upgraded shares of General Motors from a "hold" rating to a "buy" rating and increased their price target for the stock from $83.00 to $90.00 in a research report on Tuesday, April 14th. One analyst has rated the stock with a Strong Buy rating, seventeen have issued a Buy rating, four have assigned a Hold rating and one has given a Sell rating to the company. According to MarketBeat.com, the stock presently has an average rating of "Moderate Buy" and an average price target of $94.65.

Check Out Our Latest Report on General Motors

General Motors Price Performance

Shares of NYSE:GM opened at $77.28 on Friday. The company has a market cap of $69.68 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 31.16, a PEG ratio of 0.38 and a beta of 1.29. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 1.41, a current ratio of 1.15 and a quick ratio of 0.99. The firm has a 50 day simple moving average of $75.96 and a 200 day simple moving average of $77.59. General Motors Company has a one year low of $46.81 and a one year high of $87.62.

General Motors (NYSE:GM - Get Free Report) TSE: GMM.U last issued its quarterly earnings data on Tuesday, April 28th. The auto manufacturer reported $3.70 EPS for the quarter, beating the consensus estimate of $2.61 by $1.09. The business had revenue of $43.62 billion during the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $43.51 billion. General Motors had a net margin of 1.38% and a return on equity of 16.68%. The firm's revenue was down .9% compared to the same quarter last year. During the same quarter in the prior year, the firm earned $2.78 EPS. General Motors has set its FY 2026 guidance at 10.620-12.620 EPS. Research analysts predict that General Motors Company will post 12.85 earnings per share for the current fiscal year.

General Motors Dividend Announcement

The business also recently disclosed a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Thursday, June 18th. Investors of record on Friday, June 5th will be paid a $0.18 dividend. The ex-dividend date of this dividend is Friday, June 5th. This represents a $0.72 annualized dividend and a yield of 0.9%. General Motors's dividend payout ratio is presently 29.03%.

General Motors declared that its board has initiated a stock buyback plan on Tuesday, January 27th that allows the company to buyback $6.00 billion in shares. This buyback authorization allows the auto manufacturer to reacquire up to 8.1% of its shares through open market purchases. Shares buyback plans are typically a sign that the company's board believes its shares are undervalued.

General Motors Profile

General Motors Company NYSE: GM is a global automotive manufacturer headquartered in Detroit, Michigan, that designs, builds and sells cars, trucks, crossovers and electric vehicles, and provides related parts and services. Founded in 1908, GM has long been one of the world's largest automakers and has evolved into a multi-brand company whose primary marques include Chevrolet, GMC, Cadillac and Buick. Beyond vehicle manufacturing, GM's operations encompass vehicle financing, connected services and advanced mobility initiatives.

GM develops and markets a broad portfolio of products and technologies, including internal-combustion and battery-electric vehicles, vehicle components and on-board connectivity services.

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