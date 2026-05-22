Diamond Hill Capital Management Inc. Has $29.07 Million Stock Holdings in Fidelity National Information Services, Inc. $FIS

Diamond Hill Capital Management Inc. grew its position in Fidelity National Information Services, Inc. (NYSE:FIS - Free Report) by 13.3% during the 4th quarter, according to the company in its most recent disclosure with the SEC. The firm owned 437,370 shares of the information technology services provider's stock after purchasing an additional 51,275 shares during the period. Diamond Hill Capital Management Inc. owned about 0.08% of Fidelity National Information Services worth $29,068,000 at the end of the most recent reporting period.

Other hedge funds also recently bought and sold shares of the company. Nordea Investment Management AB raised its holdings in Fidelity National Information Services by 15.4% in the fourth quarter. Nordea Investment Management AB now owns 1,440,210 shares of the information technology services provider's stock worth $96,048,000 after purchasing an additional 191,957 shares during the period. AGF Management Ltd. bought a new stake in shares of Fidelity National Information Services during the third quarter worth $3,096,000. Clear Trail Advisors LLC bought a new stake in shares of Fidelity National Information Services during the fourth quarter worth $2,590,000. Independent Advisor Alliance increased its position in shares of Fidelity National Information Services by 177.8% during the third quarter. Independent Advisor Alliance now owns 39,987 shares of the information technology services provider's stock worth $2,637,000 after acquiring an additional 25,593 shares in the last quarter. Finally, Assetmark Inc. increased its position in shares of Fidelity National Information Services by 45.1% during the third quarter. Assetmark Inc. now owns 265,518 shares of the information technology services provider's stock worth $17,508,000 after acquiring an additional 82,518 shares in the last quarter. 96.23% of the stock is currently owned by institutional investors and hedge funds.

Get FIS alerts: Sign Up

Fidelity National Information Services Stock Performance

Shares of FIS opened at $43.69 on Friday. The firm has a 50-day moving average of $46.52 and a 200-day moving average of $55.42. Fidelity National Information Services, Inc. has a one year low of $41.33 and a one year high of $82.74. The company has a market cap of $22.58 billion, a PE ratio of 8.47, a price-to-earnings-growth ratio of 0.42 and a beta of 0.82. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 1.05, a current ratio of 0.59 and a quick ratio of 0.59.

Fidelity National Information Services (NYSE:FIS - Get Free Report) last announced its quarterly earnings data on Friday, May 8th. The information technology services provider reported $1.36 EPS for the quarter, beating analysts' consensus estimates of $1.28 by $0.08. Fidelity National Information Services had a net margin of 23.35% and a return on equity of 21.30%. The company had revenue of $3.30 billion during the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $3.28 billion. During the same quarter last year, the firm posted $1.21 EPS. The company's quarterly revenue was up 30.1% on a year-over-year basis. Fidelity National Information Services has set its FY 2026 guidance at 6.220-6.320 EPS and its Q2 2026 guidance at 1.450-1.490 EPS. As a group, equities analysts forecast that Fidelity National Information Services, Inc. will post 6.27 earnings per share for the current year.

Fidelity National Information Services Dividend Announcement

The company also recently disclosed a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Thursday, June 25th. Stockholders of record on Thursday, June 11th will be given a $0.44 dividend. This represents a $1.76 dividend on an annualized basis and a dividend yield of 4.0%. The ex-dividend date of this dividend is Thursday, June 11th. Fidelity National Information Services's dividend payout ratio (DPR) is 34.11%.

Analyst Upgrades and Downgrades

FIS has been the subject of several research reports. TD Cowen lowered their price objective on shares of Fidelity National Information Services from $78.00 to $62.00 and set a "buy" rating for the company in a research report on Tuesday, May 12th. Keefe, Bruyette & Woods lowered their price objective on shares of Fidelity National Information Services from $72.00 to $68.00 and set an "outperform" rating for the company in a research report on Tuesday, April 7th. The Goldman Sachs Group lowered their price objective on shares of Fidelity National Information Services from $65.00 to $57.00 and set a "buy" rating for the company in a research report on Monday, May 11th. BNP Paribas Exane lowered their price objective on shares of Fidelity National Information Services from $40.00 to $37.00 and set an "underperform" rating for the company in a research report on Thursday, May 14th. Finally, Citigroup lowered their price objective on shares of Fidelity National Information Services from $53.00 to $48.00 in a research report on Friday, May 8th. Thirteen analysts have rated the stock with a Buy rating, eight have assigned a Hold rating and one has given a Sell rating to the stock. According to MarketBeat.com, the company has an average rating of "Moderate Buy" and a consensus price target of $61.57.

Get Our Latest Research Report on FIS

Insider Activity at Fidelity National Information Services

In other news, CEO Stephanie Ferris acquired 19,846 shares of the firm's stock in a transaction dated Thursday, March 5th. The stock was bought at an average price of $50.39 per share, with a total value of $1,000,039.94. Following the transaction, the chief executive officer directly owned 281,458 shares in the company, valued at approximately $14,182,668.62. The trade was a 7.59% increase in their position. The purchase was disclosed in a legal filing with the SEC, which is accessible through this hyperlink. 0.28% of the stock is currently owned by company insiders.

Fidelity National Information Services Company Profile

Fidelity National Information Services NYSE: FIS is a global provider of financial technology solutions and services for banks, capital markets firms, merchants and corporations. The company develops and delivers software, processing, and outsourcing services that support core banking, payments and merchant acquiring, wealth and retirement platforms, risk and compliance, and trading and capital markets operations. Its offerings include cloud-based and on-premises core banking systems, card processing and gateway services, e-commerce and point-of-sale payment solutions, and a range of back-office and advisory services designed to automate and modernize financial operations.

FIS serves a broad international client base across North America, Europe, Latin America, and the Asia-Pacific region through a combination of direct clients and partner channels.

Further Reading

Want to see what other hedge funds are holding FIS? Visit HoldingsChannel.com to get the latest 13F filings and insider trades for Fidelity National Information Services, Inc. (NYSE:FIS - Free Report).

This instant news alert was generated by narrative science technology and financial data from MarketBeat in order to provide readers with the fastest reporting and unbiased coverage. Please send any questions or comments about this story to contact@marketbeat.com.

Before you consider Fidelity National Information Services, you'll want to hear this.

MarketBeat keeps track of Wall Street's top-rated and best performing research analysts and the stocks they recommend to their clients on a daily basis. MarketBeat has identified the five stocks that top analysts are quietly whispering to their clients to buy now before the broader market catches on... and Fidelity National Information Services wasn't on the list.

While Fidelity National Information Services currently has a Moderate Buy rating among analysts, top-rated analysts believe these five stocks are better buys.

View The Five Stocks Here