Diamond Hill Capital Management Inc. Sells 12,199 Shares of Ventas, Inc. $VTR

Diamond Hill Capital Management Inc. cut its holdings in shares of Ventas, Inc. (NYSE:VTR - Free Report) by 8.3% during the fourth quarter, according to the company in its most recent 13F filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission (SEC). The fund owned 135,229 shares of the real estate investment trust's stock after selling 12,199 shares during the period. Diamond Hill Capital Management Inc.'s holdings in Ventas were worth $10,464,000 at the end of the most recent quarter.

A number of other large investors have also bought and sold shares of VTR. Vanguard Group Inc. boosted its position in Ventas by 3.2% in the 4th quarter. Vanguard Group Inc. now owns 75,948,003 shares of the real estate investment trust's stock valued at $5,876,856,000 after buying an additional 2,349,176 shares during the last quarter. UBS Group AG boosted its position in Ventas by 142.4% in the 3rd quarter. UBS Group AG now owns 3,507,841 shares of the real estate investment trust's stock valued at $245,514,000 after buying an additional 2,060,770 shares during the last quarter. Lasalle Investment Management Securities LLC boosted its position in Ventas by 1,135.1% in the 3rd quarter. Lasalle Investment Management Securities LLC now owns 1,552,880 shares of the real estate investment trust's stock valued at $108,686,000 after buying an additional 1,427,151 shares during the last quarter. Invesco Ltd. boosted its position in Ventas by 21.5% in the 3rd quarter. Invesco Ltd. now owns 5,847,604 shares of the real estate investment trust's stock valued at $409,274,000 after buying an additional 1,034,634 shares during the last quarter. Finally, State Street Corp boosted its position in Ventas by 3.3% in the 3rd quarter. State Street Corp now owns 28,927,015 shares of the real estate investment trust's stock valued at $2,038,176,000 after buying an additional 928,386 shares during the last quarter. 94.18% of the stock is currently owned by institutional investors.

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Ventas Stock Up 0.2%

NYSE:VTR opened at $88.22 on Friday. Ventas, Inc. has a 12-month low of $61.76 and a 12-month high of $91.06. The company has a quick ratio of 0.25, a current ratio of 0.25 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.95. The firm has a market capitalization of $42.89 billion, a P/E ratio of 160.40, a P/E/G ratio of 2.16 and a beta of 0.74. The stock's fifty day simple moving average is $85.32 and its 200-day simple moving average is $81.82.

Ventas (NYSE:VTR - Get Free Report) last posted its quarterly earnings results on Monday, April 27th. The real estate investment trust reported $0.11 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, missing the consensus estimate of $0.12 by ($0.01). Ventas had a return on equity of 2.09% and a net margin of 4.25%.The company had revenue of $1.65 billion during the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $1.59 billion. During the same quarter in the prior year, the business earned $0.84 earnings per share. The firm's revenue for the quarter was up 22.0% on a year-over-year basis. Ventas has set its FY 2026 guidance at 3.820-3.890 EPS. Equities research analysts expect that Ventas, Inc. will post 3.86 earnings per share for the current year.

Ventas Dividend Announcement

The business also recently declared a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Thursday, July 16th. Stockholders of record on Tuesday, June 30th will be given a $0.52 dividend. This represents a $2.08 annualized dividend and a dividend yield of 2.4%. The ex-dividend date is Tuesday, June 30th. Ventas's dividend payout ratio (DPR) is currently 378.18%.

Analyst Ratings Changes

A number of brokerages have commented on VTR. Morgan Stanley set a $90.00 price objective on Ventas in a research report on Friday, February 13th. Evercore reiterated an "outperform" rating and issued a $95.00 price objective on shares of Ventas in a research report on Wednesday, April 29th. Scotiabank increased their price objective on Ventas from $93.00 to $95.00 and gave the company a "sector perform" rating in a research report on Thursday. KeyCorp increased their price objective on Ventas from $90.00 to $95.00 and gave the company an "overweight" rating in a research report on Thursday, May 7th. Finally, UBS Group increased their price objective on Ventas from $85.00 to $93.00 and gave the company a "neutral" rating in a research report on Monday, May 4th. Fourteen equities research analysts have rated the stock with a Buy rating and three have given a Hold rating to the company's stock. According to MarketBeat, the company currently has an average rating of "Moderate Buy" and an average target price of $95.00.

Get Our Latest Research Report on VTR

Insider Activity

In other news, Director Walter C. Rakowich sold 1,152 shares of the firm's stock in a transaction on Thursday, May 14th. The stock was sold at an average price of $90.20, for a total value of $103,910.40. Following the transaction, the director directly owned 28,349 shares in the company, valued at $2,557,079.80. This trade represents a 3.90% decrease in their position. The transaction was disclosed in a document filed with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is available at this link. The transaction was executed under a pre-arranged Rule 10b5-1 trading plan. 0.53% of the stock is owned by corporate insiders.

Ventas Company Profile

Ventas, Inc NYSE: VTR is a real estate investment trust (REIT) that specializes in healthcare-related real estate. The company acquires, owns and manages a diversified portfolio of properties serving the healthcare continuum, including senior housing communities, skilled nursing facilities, medical office buildings, life science and research centers, and other properties leased to healthcare providers and operators. Ventas generates revenue through long-term leases, property management and selective development activities focused on meeting the real estate needs of the healthcare sector.

Ventas' business model combines property ownership with active asset management and capital markets activity.

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