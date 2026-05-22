Diamond Hill Capital Management Inc. Sells 149,487 Shares of Diamondback Energy, Inc. $FANG

Diamond Hill Capital Management Inc. cut its position in shares of Diamondback Energy, Inc. (NASDAQ:FANG - Free Report) by 5.5% during the 4th quarter, according to its most recent 13F filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission. The fund owned 2,551,566 shares of the oil and natural gas company's stock after selling 149,487 shares during the quarter. Diamondback Energy makes up about 2.0% of Diamond Hill Capital Management Inc.'s investment portfolio, making the stock its 15th largest position. Diamond Hill Capital Management Inc. owned 0.89% of Diamondback Energy worth $383,577,000 at the end of the most recent reporting period.

A number of other large investors also recently modified their holdings of the company. Flagship Harbor Advisors LLC bought a new position in Diamondback Energy during the fourth quarter valued at approximately $25,000. Richardson Financial Services Inc. raised its stake in shares of Diamondback Energy by 245.1% during the fourth quarter. Richardson Financial Services Inc. now owns 176 shares of the oil and natural gas company's stock worth $26,000 after acquiring an additional 125 shares in the last quarter. Laurel Wealth Advisors LLC bought a new stake in shares of Diamondback Energy in the 4th quarter worth approximately $26,000. JPL Wealth Management LLC bought a new stake in shares of Diamondback Energy in the 3rd quarter worth approximately $26,000. Finally, KERR FINANCIAL PLANNING Corp purchased a new stake in shares of Diamondback Energy in the 3rd quarter valued at $38,000. 90.01% of the stock is owned by hedge funds and other institutional investors.

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Analyst Ratings Changes

Several equities analysts recently commented on FANG shares. Barclays increased their target price on shares of Diamondback Energy from $190.00 to $225.00 and gave the company an "overweight" rating in a report on Tuesday, May 5th. Zacks Research upgraded shares of Diamondback Energy from a "hold" rating to a "strong-buy" rating in a research report on Wednesday, April 29th. Wall Street Zen upgraded Diamondback Energy from a "sell" rating to a "hold" rating in a report on Saturday, May 9th. Susquehanna boosted their target price on Diamondback Energy from $231.00 to $245.00 and gave the company a "positive" rating in a research note on Wednesday, May 6th. Finally, UBS Group increased their target price on Diamondback Energy from $240.00 to $245.00 and gave the company a "buy" rating in a report on Friday, April 10th. Five research analysts have rated the stock with a Strong Buy rating, seventeen have issued a Buy rating and four have assigned a Hold rating to the company's stock. Based on data from MarketBeat.com, the stock currently has a consensus rating of "Buy" and an average price target of $219.00.

View Our Latest Research Report on Diamondback Energy

Key Diamondback Energy News

Here are the key news stories impacting Diamondback Energy this week:

Positive Sentiment: Zacks Research maintained a Strong-Buy rating and raised several near- to medium-term earnings estimates for Diamondback, including FY2026, Q2 2026, Q3 2026, Q4 2026 and FY2027. This suggests analysts still see solid profitability ahead. Zacks Research estimate updates

Zacks Research maintained a rating and raised several near- to medium-term earnings estimates for Diamondback, including FY2026, Q2 2026, Q3 2026, Q4 2026 and FY2027. This suggests analysts still see solid profitability ahead. Positive Sentiment: Bernstein reiterated an Outperform rating and lifted its price target on Diamondback, reinforcing the view that the company can benefit from ongoing oil supply concerns and favorable crude pricing. Bernstein Outperform note

Bernstein reiterated an rating and lifted its price target on Diamondback, reinforcing the view that the company can benefit from ongoing oil supply concerns and favorable crude pricing. Neutral Sentiment: News flow also highlighted that WTI crude remains above $100, which supports Permian Basin producers like Diamondback Energy, but this is more of an industry tailwind than a company-specific catalyst. Oil above $100 article

News flow also highlighted that WTI crude remains above $100, which supports Permian Basin producers like Diamondback Energy, but this is more of an industry tailwind than a company-specific catalyst. Negative Sentiment: Diamondback’s CAO, Teresa L. Dick, sold 5,000 shares at about $207 each, a modest insider sale that can weigh on sentiment even if it does not necessarily signal a change in fundamentals. SEC insider filing

Diamondback’s CAO, Teresa L. Dick, sold 5,000 shares at about $207 each, a modest insider sale that can weigh on sentiment even if it does not necessarily signal a change in fundamentals. Negative Sentiment: Zacks also trimmed some longer-dated earnings forecasts, including Q1 2028, Q2 2027, Q3 2027 and FY2028, which may have contributed to a cautious tone around future growth. Zacks lower estimate updates

Insider Buying and Selling

In other Diamondback Energy news, CAO Teresa L. Dick sold 5,000 shares of the stock in a transaction that occurred on Tuesday, May 19th. The stock was sold at an average price of $207.00, for a total value of $1,035,000.00. Following the completion of the sale, the chief accounting officer owned 92,755 shares in the company, valued at approximately $19,200,285. This trade represents a 5.11% decrease in their position. The transaction was disclosed in a filing with the SEC, which can be accessed through the SEC website. Also, EVP Matt Zmigrosky sold 5,000 shares of Diamondback Energy stock in a transaction that occurred on Wednesday, May 13th. The stock was sold at an average price of $200.10, for a total value of $1,000,500.00. Following the completion of the sale, the executive vice president owned 51,392 shares in the company, valued at approximately $10,283,539.20. This represents a 8.87% decrease in their ownership of the stock. Additional details regarding this sale are available in the official SEC disclosure. Insiders sold 174,321 shares of company stock valued at $32,090,475 over the last ninety days. Corporate insiders own 0.64% of the company's stock.

Diamondback Energy Trading Down 1.6%

NASDAQ:FANG opened at $200.97 on Friday. The firm has a market capitalization of $56.53 billion, a P/E ratio of 233.69 and a beta of 0.46. The company has a quick ratio of 0.55, a current ratio of 0.56 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.31. The company has a fifty day moving average of $193.68 and a 200 day moving average of $169.68. Diamondback Energy, Inc. has a 52 week low of $132.20 and a 52 week high of $214.51.

Diamondback Energy (NASDAQ:FANG - Get Free Report) last announced its quarterly earnings results on Monday, May 4th. The oil and natural gas company reported $4.23 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, topping analysts' consensus estimates of $3.74 by $0.49. Diamondback Energy had a net margin of 1.87% and a return on equity of 7.76%. The business had revenue of $4.24 billion for the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $3.83 billion. During the same quarter last year, the firm earned $4.54 EPS. The company's revenue was up 4.7% on a year-over-year basis. On average, research analysts predict that Diamondback Energy, Inc. will post 19.08 earnings per share for the current year.

Diamondback Energy Increases Dividend

The firm also recently announced a quarterly dividend, which was paid on Thursday, May 21st. Investors of record on Thursday, May 14th were paid a $1.10 dividend. The ex-dividend date of this dividend was Thursday, May 14th. This is a boost from Diamondback Energy's previous quarterly dividend of $1.05. This represents a $4.40 annualized dividend and a dividend yield of 2.2%. Diamondback Energy's payout ratio is 511.63%.

About Diamondback Energy

Diamondback Energy, Inc NASDAQ: FANG is an independent oil and natural gas company focused on the development, exploration and production of unconventional resources in the Permian Basin. Headquartered in Midland, Texas, the company concentrates its operations in the core Midland and Delaware sub‑basins of West Texas and southeastern New Mexico, where it pursues contiguous acreage positions to support repeatable drilling programs.

Diamondback's activities span the upstream value chain, including leasehold acquisition, well planning, drilling, completion and production optimization.

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