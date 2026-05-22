Diamond Hill Capital Management Inc. Sells 15,626 Shares of Illumina, Inc. $ILMN

Diamond Hill Capital Management Inc. reduced its stake in shares of Illumina, Inc. (NASDAQ:ILMN - Free Report) by 4.6% during the 4th quarter, according to the company in its most recent Form 13F filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission (SEC). The institutional investor owned 327,331 shares of the life sciences company's stock after selling 15,626 shares during the period. Diamond Hill Capital Management Inc. owned 0.21% of Illumina worth $42,933,000 at the end of the most recent quarter.

Other institutional investors also recently bought and sold shares of the company. Elyxium Wealth LLC bought a new position in Illumina during the fourth quarter valued at about $25,000. Creative Capital Management Investments LLC raised its holdings in Illumina by 160.0% during the fourth quarter. Creative Capital Management Investments LLC now owns 195 shares of the life sciences company's stock valued at $26,000 after buying an additional 120 shares in the last quarter. Board of the Pension Protection Fund bought a new position in Illumina during the fourth quarter valued at about $26,000. TD Waterhouse Canada Inc. bought a new position in shares of Illumina in the fourth quarter worth about $26,000. Finally, Laurel Wealth Advisors LLC bought a new position in shares of Illumina in the fourth quarter worth about $26,000. 89.42% of the stock is currently owned by institutional investors.

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Analyst Ratings Changes

Several research firms recently weighed in on ILMN. Canaccord Genuity Group cut their price objective on Illumina from $150.00 to $140.00 and set a "hold" rating for the company in a research report on Friday, May 1st. JPMorgan Chase & Co. boosted their price objective on Illumina from $120.00 to $125.00 and gave the stock a "neutral" rating in a research report on Friday, May 1st. Piper Sandler cut their price objective on Illumina from $195.00 to $170.00 and set an "overweight" rating for the company in a research report on Monday, February 9th. Weiss Ratings cut Illumina from a "hold (c)" rating to a "hold (c-)" rating in a research report on Wednesday, April 29th. Finally, Wall Street Zen cut Illumina from a "strong-buy" rating to a "buy" rating in a research report on Saturday, May 9th. Seven investment analysts have rated the stock with a Buy rating, nine have given a Hold rating and two have issued a Sell rating to the company's stock. Based on data from MarketBeat, Illumina has a consensus rating of "Hold" and a consensus price target of $137.75.

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Illumina Trading Up 2.1%

Shares of ILMN opened at $144.83 on Friday. Illumina, Inc. has a 12-month low of $78.55 and a 12-month high of $155.53. The company has a quick ratio of 1.36, a current ratio of 1.75 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.56. The firm has a market capitalization of $21.91 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 26.33, a P/E/G ratio of 2.35 and a beta of 1.42. The stock's 50-day moving average price is $129.99 and its 200 day moving average price is $130.81.

Illumina (NASDAQ:ILMN - Get Free Report) last issued its quarterly earnings results on Thursday, April 30th. The life sciences company reported $1.15 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, beating the consensus estimate of $1.05 by $0.10. The firm had revenue of $1.09 billion for the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $1.07 billion. Illumina had a return on equity of 31.01% and a net margin of 19.42%.The company's quarterly revenue was up 4.8% compared to the same quarter last year. During the same period in the previous year, the company posted $0.97 earnings per share. Illumina has set its FY 2026 guidance at 5.150-5.300 EPS. As a group, research analysts predict that Illumina, Inc. will post 5.2 earnings per share for the current year.

Insider Buying and Selling

In other Illumina news, SVP Christensen Jakob Wedel sold 700 shares of Illumina stock in a transaction that occurred on Wednesday, May 6th. The stock was sold at an average price of $139.04, for a total transaction of $97,328.00. Following the sale, the senior vice president directly owned 15,056 shares of the company's stock, valued at approximately $2,093,386.24. The trade was a 4.44% decrease in their ownership of the stock. The transaction was disclosed in a document filed with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which can be accessed through this link. The transaction was executed under a pre-arranged Rule 10b5-1 trading plan. Also, Director Keith A. Meister sold 104,393 shares of Illumina stock in a transaction that occurred on Thursday, May 14th. The shares were sold at an average price of $145.34, for a total value of $15,172,478.62. Following the sale, the director directly owned 3,500,048 shares in the company, valued at $508,696,976.32. The trade was a 2.90% decrease in their ownership of the stock. The SEC filing for this sale provides additional information. Insiders have sold 330,160 shares of company stock worth $48,028,308 over the last ninety days. Company insiders own 2.90% of the company's stock.

Illumina Profile

Illumina, Inc NASDAQ: ILMN is a global life sciences company that develops, manufactures and markets integrated systems for the analysis of genetic variation and function. Headquartered in San Diego, California and founded in 1998, Illumina offers a range of sequencing and array-based technologies used by academic researchers, clinical laboratories, pharmaceutical and biotechnology companies, consumer genomics firms and agricultural researchers to enable discovery, translational research and clinical applications.

The company's product portfolio includes next-generation sequencing (NGS) platforms and associated consumables, microarrays for genotyping and methylation analysis, library preparation kits and targeted assays.

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