Diamond Hill Capital Management Inc. Sells 256,298 Shares of Helios Technologies, Inc $HLIO

Diamond Hill Capital Management Inc. cut its holdings in shares of Helios Technologies, Inc (NYSE:HLIO - Free Report) by 88.0% during the 4th quarter, according to its most recent 13F filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission (SEC). The institutional investor owned 34,930 shares of the company's stock after selling 256,298 shares during the quarter. Diamond Hill Capital Management Inc. owned approximately 0.11% of Helios Technologies worth $1,868,000 at the end of the most recent reporting period.

Other institutional investors and hedge funds have also recently added to or reduced their stakes in the company. Aberdeen Group plc bought a new stake in Helios Technologies during the 4th quarter worth about $13,681,000. Jackson Creek Investment Advisors LLC bought a new stake in shares of Helios Technologies in the 3rd quarter valued at about $1,334,000. Thrivent Financial for Lutherans raised its holdings in shares of Helios Technologies by 7.9% in the 3rd quarter. Thrivent Financial for Lutherans now owns 1,530,525 shares of the company's stock valued at $79,787,000 after purchasing an additional 112,213 shares during the period. William Blair Investment Management LLC raised its holdings in shares of Helios Technologies by 16.7% in the 3rd quarter. William Blair Investment Management LLC now owns 735,721 shares of the company's stock valued at $38,353,000 after purchasing an additional 105,334 shares during the period. Finally, Victory Capital Management Inc. bought a new stake in shares of Helios Technologies in the 3rd quarter valued at about $14,598,000. 94.72% of the stock is owned by institutional investors.

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Wall Street Analyst Weigh In

A number of equities research analysts have recently issued reports on the stock. Wall Street Zen raised shares of Helios Technologies from a "buy" rating to a "strong-buy" rating in a report on Saturday, March 7th. JPMorgan Chase & Co. upped their target price on shares of Helios Technologies from $85.00 to $90.00 and gave the company an "overweight" rating in a report on Wednesday, May 13th. Stifel Nicolaus upped their target price on shares of Helios Technologies from $80.00 to $89.00 and gave the company a "buy" rating in a report on Thursday, May 14th. KeyCorp upped their target price on shares of Helios Technologies from $82.00 to $85.00 and gave the company an "overweight" rating in a report on Tuesday, May 12th. Finally, Zacks Research cut shares of Helios Technologies from a "strong-buy" rating to a "hold" rating in a report on Thursday, April 2nd. One analyst has rated the stock with a Strong Buy rating, four have issued a Buy rating and two have given a Hold rating to the company's stock. According to data from MarketBeat.com, Helios Technologies has a consensus rating of "Moderate Buy" and an average price target of $87.25.

Get Our Latest Analysis on Helios Technologies

Helios Technologies Stock Up 1.3%

Helios Technologies stock opened at $78.99 on Friday. The stock has a market cap of $2.61 billion, a P/E ratio of 43.40 and a beta of 1.23. The company has a quick ratio of 1.58, a current ratio of 2.86 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.37. Helios Technologies, Inc has a twelve month low of $28.79 and a twelve month high of $80.00. The company's 50-day moving average price is $69.11 and its two-hundred day moving average price is $64.07.

Helios Technologies (NYSE:HLIO - Get Free Report) last released its quarterly earnings results on Monday, May 11th. The company reported $0.80 earnings per share for the quarter, beating the consensus estimate of $0.68 by $0.12. The firm had revenue of $228.40 million for the quarter. Helios Technologies had a net margin of 6.98% and a return on equity of 10.49%. The firm's revenue was up 16.8% compared to the same quarter last year. During the same period in the prior year, the company earned $0.44 earnings per share. Helios Technologies has set its Q2 2026 guidance at 0.780-0.830 EPS and its FY 2026 guidance at 2.750-3.000 EPS. As a group, analysts expect that Helios Technologies, Inc will post 2.89 EPS for the current year.

Helios Technologies Increases Dividend

The business also recently declared a quarterly dividend, which was paid on Monday, April 27th. Shareholders of record on Monday, April 13th were issued a $0.12 dividend. The ex-dividend date of this dividend was Monday, April 13th. This represents a $0.48 annualized dividend and a yield of 0.6%. This is an increase from Helios Technologies's previous quarterly dividend of $0.09. Helios Technologies's payout ratio is currently 26.37%.

Insiders Place Their Bets

In other Helios Technologies news, insider Matteo Arduini sold 3,000 shares of the stock in a transaction dated Friday, May 15th. The shares were sold at an average price of $76.48, for a total value of $229,440.00. Following the transaction, the insider directly owned 15,317 shares of the company's stock, valued at $1,171,444.16. This represents a 16.38% decrease in their position. The transaction was disclosed in a legal filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is available through this hyperlink. 0.50% of the stock is currently owned by corporate insiders.

Helios Technologies Profile

Helios Technologies, Inc develops and manufactures engineered motion control and electronic control products for a wide range of industrial and mobile equipment applications. The company's Hydraulics segment designs and produces hydraulic cartridge valves, manifold systems, pumps and motors, filtration solutions and off-highway joysticks. Its Electronic Controls segment offers programmable electronic control units, wireless telematics, human-machine interfaces and software to optimize performance, efficiency and safety for equipment OEMs and end users.

Through its global network of manufacturing facilities, service centers and technology centers, Helios Technologies serves markets in agriculture, construction, material handling, mining, municipal and recreational vehicles, as well as industrial automation and infrastructure equipment.

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