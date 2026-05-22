Diamond Hill Capital Management Inc. Sells 39,639 Shares of Thermo Fisher Scientific Inc. $TMO

Diamond Hill Capital Management Inc. trimmed its holdings in Thermo Fisher Scientific Inc. (NYSE:TMO - Free Report) by 7.9% in the 4th quarter, according to its most recent filing with the SEC. The institutional investor owned 460,301 shares of the medical research company's stock after selling 39,639 shares during the quarter. Thermo Fisher Scientific comprises approximately 1.4% of Diamond Hill Capital Management Inc.'s portfolio, making the stock its 27th biggest position. Diamond Hill Capital Management Inc. owned about 0.12% of Thermo Fisher Scientific worth $266,721,000 as of its most recent SEC filing.

Several other institutional investors and hedge funds have also bought and sold shares of TMO. High Note Wealth LLC boosted its position in Thermo Fisher Scientific by 170.6% in the fourth quarter. High Note Wealth LLC now owns 46 shares of the medical research company's stock worth $27,000 after purchasing an additional 29 shares during the last quarter. JPL Wealth Management LLC purchased a new position in Thermo Fisher Scientific in the third quarter worth about $28,000. Beacon Financial Strategies CORP purchased a new position in Thermo Fisher Scientific in the fourth quarter worth about $29,000. Olistico Wealth LLC bought a new position in shares of Thermo Fisher Scientific during the 4th quarter valued at approximately $29,000. Finally, Cloud Capital Management LLC bought a new position in shares of Thermo Fisher Scientific during the 3rd quarter valued at approximately $31,000. 89.23% of the stock is owned by hedge funds and other institutional investors.

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Thermo Fisher Scientific Stock Performance

Shares of Thermo Fisher Scientific stock opened at $449.43 on Friday. Thermo Fisher Scientific Inc. has a 52 week low of $385.46 and a 52 week high of $643.99. The company has a quick ratio of 1.15, a current ratio of 1.53 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.77. The stock's fifty day moving average is $481.20 and its two-hundred day moving average is $538.80. The company has a market capitalization of $167.02 billion, a PE ratio of 24.71, a price-to-earnings-growth ratio of 2.00 and a beta of 0.88.

Thermo Fisher Scientific (NYSE:TMO - Get Free Report) last posted its quarterly earnings results on Thursday, April 23rd. The medical research company reported $5.44 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, topping analysts' consensus estimates of $5.25 by $0.19. Thermo Fisher Scientific had a return on equity of 16.86% and a net margin of 15.15%.The business had revenue of $11.01 billion for the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $10.86 billion. During the same quarter in the prior year, the company earned $5.15 EPS. The business's revenue was up 6.2% compared to the same quarter last year. Thermo Fisher Scientific has set its FY 2026 guidance at 24.640-25.120 EPS. As a group, analysts expect that Thermo Fisher Scientific Inc. will post 24.86 earnings per share for the current year.

Thermo Fisher Scientific Announces Dividend

The business also recently disclosed a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Wednesday, July 15th. Investors of record on Monday, June 15th will be paid a dividend of $0.47 per share. This represents a $1.88 dividend on an annualized basis and a dividend yield of 0.4%. The ex-dividend date is Monday, June 15th. Thermo Fisher Scientific's dividend payout ratio is 10.34%.

Analyst Upgrades and Downgrades

TMO has been the subject of a number of recent research reports. Morgan Stanley reissued an "overweight" rating and issued a $620.00 price target on shares of Thermo Fisher Scientific in a report on Monday, April 27th. UBS Group reissued a "neutral" rating and issued a $615.00 price target on shares of Thermo Fisher Scientific in a report on Friday, January 30th. Wells Fargo & Company lowered their price target on Thermo Fisher Scientific from $675.00 to $615.00 and set an "overweight" rating on the stock in a report on Friday, May 8th. Citigroup boosted their price target on Thermo Fisher Scientific from $660.00 to $685.00 and gave the stock a "buy" rating in a report on Friday, January 30th. Finally, DZ Bank began coverage on Thermo Fisher Scientific in a report on Friday, March 27th. They set a "buy" rating and a $610.00 price objective on the stock. Two equities research analysts have rated the stock with a Strong Buy rating, eighteen have given a Buy rating and three have given a Hold rating to the stock. Based on data from MarketBeat.com, Thermo Fisher Scientific has an average rating of "Moderate Buy" and a consensus target price of $616.10.

Check Out Our Latest Stock Analysis on Thermo Fisher Scientific

Insiders Place Their Bets

In other Thermo Fisher Scientific news, CEO Marc N. Casper sold 5,000 shares of the stock in a transaction dated Wednesday, March 4th. The stock was sold at an average price of $512.40, for a total value of $2,562,000.00. Following the completion of the sale, the chief executive officer directly owned 123,925 shares in the company, valued at approximately $63,499,170. This trade represents a 3.88% decrease in their ownership of the stock. The transaction was disclosed in a filing with the SEC, which can be accessed through the SEC website. Also, COO Gianluca Pettiti sold 400 shares of the stock in a transaction dated Monday, April 27th. The shares were sold at an average price of $462.66, for a total value of $185,064.00. Following the completion of the sale, the chief operating officer owned 25,051 shares of the company's stock, valued at approximately $11,590,095.66. This trade represents a 1.57% decrease in their ownership of the stock. The SEC filing for this sale provides additional information. The transaction was executed under a pre-arranged Rule 10b5-1 trading plan. Corporate insiders own 0.33% of the company's stock.

Thermo Fisher Scientific Company Profile

Thermo Fisher Scientific NYSE: TMO is a global provider of scientific instrumentation, reagents and consumables, software, and services that support research, clinical, and industrial laboratories. The company supplies analytical instruments and laboratory equipment, life sciences reagents and kits, specialty diagnostics, and a broad range of consumables used by researchers, clinicians, and manufacturers. Its offerings also include laboratory information management and data-analysis software, as well as service solutions such as instrument maintenance, validation, and logistics that help customers run complex workflows efficiently.

Thermo Fisher operates through multiple business areas that broadly cover life sciences solutions, analytical instruments, specialty diagnostics, and laboratory products and biopharma services, including contract development and manufacturing for pharmaceutical and biotechnology companies.

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