Diamondback Energy, Inc. $FANG Shares Bought by Northwestern Mutual Wealth Management Co.

Northwestern Mutual Wealth Management Co. boosted its position in shares of Diamondback Energy, Inc. (NASDAQ:FANG - Free Report) by 236.4% in the fourth quarter, according to the company in its most recent filing with the SEC. The firm owned 88,478 shares of the oil and natural gas company's stock after acquiring an additional 62,180 shares during the quarter. Northwestern Mutual Wealth Management Co.'s holdings in Diamondback Energy were worth $13,301,000 at the end of the most recent reporting period.

Other institutional investors and hedge funds also recently added to or reduced their stakes in the company. Flagship Harbor Advisors LLC acquired a new stake in Diamondback Energy during the 4th quarter worth about $25,000. Richardson Financial Services Inc. lifted its position in Diamondback Energy by 245.1% during the 4th quarter. Richardson Financial Services Inc. now owns 176 shares of the oil and natural gas company's stock worth $26,000 after acquiring an additional 125 shares during the period. Laurel Wealth Advisors LLC acquired a new stake in Diamondback Energy during the 4th quarter worth about $26,000. JPL Wealth Management LLC acquired a new stake in Diamondback Energy during the 3rd quarter worth about $26,000. Finally, KERR FINANCIAL PLANNING Corp acquired a new stake in Diamondback Energy during the 3rd quarter worth about $38,000. Institutional investors and hedge funds own 90.01% of the company's stock.

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Diamondback Energy Stock Performance

NASDAQ FANG opened at $204.33 on Thursday. The stock has a 50-day simple moving average of $193.23 and a two-hundred day simple moving average of $169.27. The firm has a market capitalization of $57.48 billion, a P/E ratio of 237.60 and a beta of 0.46. Diamondback Energy, Inc. has a fifty-two week low of $132.20 and a fifty-two week high of $214.51. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.31, a quick ratio of 0.55 and a current ratio of 0.56.

Diamondback Energy (NASDAQ:FANG - Get Free Report) last released its quarterly earnings data on Monday, May 4th. The oil and natural gas company reported $4.23 earnings per share for the quarter, beating analysts' consensus estimates of $3.74 by $0.49. Diamondback Energy had a return on equity of 7.76% and a net margin of 1.87%.The business had revenue of $4.24 billion during the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $3.83 billion. During the same quarter last year, the business posted $4.54 EPS. The company's revenue was up 4.7% on a year-over-year basis. On average, equities analysts forecast that Diamondback Energy, Inc. will post 18.93 earnings per share for the current year.

Diamondback Energy Increases Dividend

The firm also recently declared a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Thursday, May 21st. Investors of record on Thursday, May 14th will be paid a $1.10 dividend. The ex-dividend date is Thursday, May 14th. This represents a $4.40 annualized dividend and a dividend yield of 2.2%. This is a boost from Diamondback Energy's previous quarterly dividend of $1.05. Diamondback Energy's dividend payout ratio (DPR) is presently 511.63%.

Insider Transactions at Diamondback Energy

In related news, Director Steven E. West sold 6,000 shares of Diamondback Energy stock in a transaction dated Wednesday, March 18th. The stock was sold at an average price of $188.35, for a total value of $1,130,100.00. Following the completion of the transaction, the director owned 4,484 shares in the company, valued at $844,561.40. The trade was a 57.23% decrease in their position. The sale was disclosed in a document filed with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is available at the SEC website. Also, EVP Matt Zmigrosky sold 20,899 shares of Diamondback Energy stock in a transaction dated Friday, March 13th. The shares were sold at an average price of $180.00, for a total value of $3,761,820.00. Following the completion of the transaction, the executive vice president owned 60,493 shares of the company's stock, valued at approximately $10,888,740. This represents a 25.68% decrease in their position. The disclosure for this sale is available in the SEC filing. Insiders have sold 169,321 shares of company stock worth $31,055,475 over the last quarter. Company insiders own 0.64% of the company's stock.

Key Stories Impacting Diamondback Energy

Here are the key news stories impacting Diamondback Energy this week:

Positive Sentiment: Zacks Research raised earnings estimates for Diamondback Energy for Q2, Q3, Q4 2026 and FY2027, and kept a Strong-Buy rating, signaling confidence in the company’s profit outlook. Diamondback Energy earnings estimate updates

Zacks Research raised earnings estimates for Diamondback Energy for Q2, Q3, Q4 2026 and FY2027, and kept a rating, signaling confidence in the company’s profit outlook. Positive Sentiment: Bernstein reiterated an Outperform rating and raised its price target to $241, suggesting Wall Street still sees upside if oil supply concerns keep crude prices firm. Bernstein reiterates outperform on Diamondback Energy

Bernstein reiterated an rating and raised its price target to $241, suggesting Wall Street still sees upside if oil supply concerns keep crude prices firm. Positive Sentiment: Multiple articles highlighted that WTI crude remains above $100 and that Permian producers like Diamondback may benefit from strong commodity pricing and efficiency gains, which supports upstream earnings expectations. Oil remains above 100 Permian stocks article

Multiple articles highlighted that WTI crude remains above $100 and that Permian producers like Diamondback may benefit from strong commodity pricing and efficiency gains, which supports upstream earnings expectations. Positive Sentiment: Diamondback announced a planned leadership transition with board backing, which can reduce uncertainty if investors view it as orderly and strategic. Leadership transition announcement

Diamondback announced a planned leadership transition with board backing, which can reduce uncertainty if investors view it as orderly and strategic. Neutral Sentiment: Brokerage-summary articles repeatedly cited Diamondback as a low-beta energy name and one that screens well for steadier portfolios, but these pieces were largely general commentary rather than new company-specific catalysts.

Brokerage-summary articles repeatedly cited Diamondback as a low-beta energy name and one that screens well for steadier portfolios, but these pieces were largely general commentary rather than new company-specific catalysts. Neutral Sentiment: A MarketWatch note said Diamondback outperformed peers despite losses in the broader session, indicating relative resilience rather than a new fundamental catalyst. MarketWatch stock outperforms competitors

Analyst Ratings Changes

A number of equities analysts have weighed in on FANG shares. UBS Group lifted their price objective on Diamondback Energy from $240.00 to $245.00 and gave the company a "buy" rating in a research note on Friday, April 10th. Scotiabank lifted their price objective on Diamondback Energy from $175.00 to $195.00 and gave the company a "sector outperform" rating in a research note on Wednesday, April 22nd. Barclays lifted their price objective on Diamondback Energy from $190.00 to $225.00 and gave the company an "overweight" rating in a research note on Tuesday, May 5th. Wall Street Zen upgraded Diamondback Energy from a "sell" rating to a "hold" rating in a research note on Saturday, May 9th. Finally, Piper Sandler lifted their price objective on Diamondback Energy from $215.00 to $248.00 and gave the company an "overweight" rating in a research note on Thursday, March 12th. Five investment analysts have rated the stock with a Strong Buy rating, seventeen have assigned a Buy rating and four have given a Hold rating to the company. Based on data from MarketBeat, the company has an average rating of "Buy" and a consensus price target of $219.00.

Check Out Our Latest Stock Report on FANG

About Diamondback Energy

Diamondback Energy, Inc NASDAQ: FANG is an independent oil and natural gas company focused on the development, exploration and production of unconventional resources in the Permian Basin. Headquartered in Midland, Texas, the company concentrates its operations in the core Midland and Delaware sub‑basins of West Texas and southeastern New Mexico, where it pursues contiguous acreage positions to support repeatable drilling programs.

Diamondback's activities span the upstream value chain, including leasehold acquisition, well planning, drilling, completion and production optimization.

Further Reading

This instant news alert was generated by narrative science technology and financial data from MarketBeat in order to provide readers with the fastest reporting and unbiased coverage. Please send any questions or comments about this story to contact@marketbeat.com.

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