First Trust Advisors LP grew its stake in shares of Diamondback Energy, Inc. (NASDAQ:FANG - Free Report) by 45.2% during the third quarter, according to the company in its most recent 13F filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission. The institutional investor owned 500,199 shares of the oil and natural gas company's stock after buying an additional 155,617 shares during the period. First Trust Advisors LP owned 0.18% of Diamondback Energy worth $91,942,000 at the end of the most recent reporting period.

Other hedge funds and other institutional investors have also added to or reduced their stakes in the company. Waverly Advisors LLC lifted its stake in Diamondback Energy by 347.1% in the second quarter. Waverly Advisors LLC now owns 164,536 shares of the oil and natural gas company's stock worth $28,922,000 after purchasing an additional 127,732 shares during the last quarter. USA Financial Formulas acquired a new stake in shares of Diamondback Energy during the third quarter worth about $1,141,000. Envestnet Asset Management Inc. grew its position in Diamondback Energy by 3.3% during the 2nd quarter. Envestnet Asset Management Inc. now owns 512,271 shares of the oil and natural gas company's stock worth $90,047,000 after purchasing an additional 16,424 shares during the period. Robinhood Asset Management LLC purchased a new position in Diamondback Energy during the second quarter valued at approximately $11,307,000. Finally, Aurora Investment Counsel acquired a new stake in Diamondback Energy in the second quarter valued at approximately $1,314,000. 90.01% of the stock is currently owned by institutional investors.

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Insiders Place Their Bets

In other Diamondback Energy news, Director Travis Stice sold 75,000 shares of the business's stock in a transaction that occurred on Friday, September 11th. The stock was sold at an average price of $204.31, for a total transaction of $15,323,250.00. Following the transaction, the director owned 49,727 shares of the company's stock, valued at $10,159,723.37. The trade was a 60.13% decrease in their ownership of the stock. The sale was disclosed in a filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is available through this hyperlink. Also, Director Charles Meloy sold 33,333 shares of the stock in a transaction on Monday, October 5th. The stock was sold at an average price of $183.74, for a total value of $6,124,605.42. Following the transaction, the director owned 759,864 shares in the company, valued at $139,617,411.36. The trade was a 4.20% decrease in their position. The disclosure for this sale is available in the SEC filing. The transaction was executed under a pre-arranged Rule 10b5-1 trading plan. 0.64% of the stock is currently owned by insiders.

Analyst Ratings Changes

Several research analysts have recently weighed in on FANG shares. BMO Capital Markets boosted their target price on Diamondback Energy from $215.00 to $224.00 and gave the stock an "outperform" rating in a report on Friday, October 2nd. Susquehanna raised their price objective on Diamondback Energy from $255.00 to $265.00 in a report on Wednesday, August 5th. JPMorgan Chase & Co. boosted their target price on Diamondback Energy from $211.00 to $233.00 in a report on Wednesday, August 5th. Scotiabank started coverage on Diamondback Energy in a report on Wednesday, October 14th. They issued a "sector outperform" rating and a $250.00 price target on the stock. Finally, Zacks Research raised shares of Diamondback Energy from a "hold" rating to a "strong-buy" rating in a research note on Thursday, November 5th. Three analysts have rated the stock with a Strong Buy rating, twenty-three have issued a Buy rating and five have assigned a Hold rating to the company's stock. According to MarketBeat, the stock presently has a consensus rating of "Moderate Buy" and an average price target of $227.29.

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Diamondback Energy Stock Performance

Shares of NASDAQ FANG opened at $180.15 on Thursday. The company has a market cap of $50.29 billion, a P/E ratio of 24.64 and a beta of 0.49. Diamondback Energy, Inc. has a 12 month low of $139.41 and a 12 month high of $216.90. The business's 50 day moving average is $189.39 and its two-hundred day moving average is $191.12. The company has a quick ratio of 0.54, a current ratio of 0.55 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.26.

Diamondback Energy (NASDAQ:FANG - Get Free Report) last announced its earnings results on Monday, November 2nd. The oil and natural gas company reported $5.86 earnings per share for the quarter, beating analysts' consensus estimates of $5.72 by $0.14. The company had revenue of $5.43 billion during the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $4.60 billion. Diamondback Energy had a return on equity of 11.86% and a net margin of 11.03%. The firm's quarterly revenue was up 38.4% compared to the same quarter last year. During the same period last year, the company posted $3.08 earnings per share. On average, equities analysts expect that Diamondback Energy, Inc. will post 22.90 EPS for the current year.

Diamondback Energy Increases Dividend

The business also recently announced a quarterly dividend, which was paid on Thursday, November 19th. Investors of record on Thursday, November 12th were given a $1.18 dividend. This is an increase from Diamondback Energy's previous quarterly dividend of $1.10. This represents a $4.72 dividend on an annualized basis and a dividend yield of 2.6%. The ex-dividend date of this dividend was Thursday, November 12th. Diamondback Energy's dividend payout ratio (DPR) is presently 64.57%.

About Diamondback Energy

Diamondback Energy, Inc. is an independent oil and natural gas company focused on acquiring, developing, exploring and producing unconventional onshore reserves. Its operations are concentrated in the Permian Basin of West Texas and southeastern New Mexico, including the Midland and Delaware Basins. The company produces crude oil, natural gas and natural gas liquids from properties developed primarily with horizontal drilling and hydraulic fracturing. Diamondback was founded in 2007 and has expanded its Permian Basin operations through development and acquisitions.

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