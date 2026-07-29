Dianthus Therapeutics, Inc. $DNTH Shares Acquired by Swiss National Bank

Swiss National Bank increased its holdings in Dianthus Therapeutics, Inc. (NASDAQ:DNTH - Free Report) by 119.7% during the 1st quarter, according to its most recent 13F filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission. The institutional investor owned 69,000 shares of the company's stock after buying an additional 37,600 shares during the period. Swiss National Bank owned about 0.13% of Dianthus Therapeutics worth $5,790,000 as of its most recent SEC filing.

A number of other large investors have also recently added to or reduced their stakes in DNTH. First Horizon Corp purchased a new position in Dianthus Therapeutics during the 1st quarter valued at about $32,000. Virtus Investment Advisers LLC raised its position in Dianthus Therapeutics by 7.1% during the fourth quarter. Virtus Investment Advisers LLC now owns 6,315 shares of the company's stock worth $260,000 after acquiring an additional 416 shares during the last quarter. Royal Bank of Canada lifted its holdings in shares of Dianthus Therapeutics by 36.9% in the fourth quarter. Royal Bank of Canada now owns 2,012 shares of the company's stock valued at $82,000 after purchasing an additional 542 shares in the last quarter. MIRAE ASSET GLOBAL ETFS HOLDINGS Ltd. lifted its holdings in shares of Dianthus Therapeutics by 4.2% in the first quarter. MIRAE ASSET GLOBAL ETFS HOLDINGS Ltd. now owns 15,334 shares of the company's stock valued at $280,000 after purchasing an additional 618 shares in the last quarter. Finally, Caitong International Asset Management Co. Ltd acquired a new stake in shares of Dianthus Therapeutics in the fourth quarter valued at approximately $40,000. 47.53% of the stock is owned by institutional investors and hedge funds.

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Wall Street Analysts Forecast Growth

A number of research analysts have recently weighed in on DNTH shares. Wall Street Zen raised shares of Dianthus Therapeutics from a "sell" rating to a "hold" rating in a research note on Saturday, May 9th. Wedbush upped their target price on Dianthus Therapeutics from $103.00 to $105.00 and gave the company an "outperform" rating in a research note on Wednesday, May 6th. TD Cowen reiterated a "buy" rating on shares of Dianthus Therapeutics in a report on Wednesday, June 10th. Wolfe Research reissued an "outperform" rating on shares of Dianthus Therapeutics in a research report on Wednesday, June 10th. Finally, Raymond James Financial reissued a "strong-buy" rating on shares of Dianthus Therapeutics in a report on Wednesday, June 10th. One analyst has rated the stock with a Strong Buy rating, twelve have given a Buy rating and one has given a Sell rating to the company. According to MarketBeat, the company currently has an average rating of "Moderate Buy" and an average target price of $117.82.

View Our Latest Stock Analysis on DNTH

Insiders Place Their Bets

In other Dianthus Therapeutics news, SVP Adam M. Veness sold 30,000 shares of Dianthus Therapeutics stock in a transaction that occurred on Wednesday, June 17th. The shares were sold at an average price of $80.80, for a total value of $2,424,000.00. Following the completion of the sale, the senior vice president directly owned 30,000 shares of the company's stock, valued at approximately $2,424,000. The trade was a 50.00% decrease in their position. The transaction was disclosed in a legal filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is accessible through this hyperlink. Also, EVP Ryan Savitz sold 31,249 shares of the business's stock in a transaction on Thursday, July 9th. The shares were sold at an average price of $101.03, for a total value of $3,157,086.47. Following the completion of the transaction, the executive vice president owned 31,249 shares of the company's stock, valued at $3,157,086.47. This trade represents a 50.00% decrease in their ownership of the stock. The disclosure for this sale is available in the SEC filing. In the last three months, insiders sold 87,779 shares of company stock valued at $7,985,235. Company insiders own 3.02% of the company's stock.

Dianthus Therapeutics Price Performance

Dianthus Therapeutics stock opened at $101.61 on Wednesday. The stock has a market capitalization of $5.56 billion, a P/E ratio of -24.60 and a beta of 1.20. Dianthus Therapeutics, Inc. has a 12-month low of $18.08 and a 12-month high of $107.99. The firm's 50-day moving average is $91.46 and its two-hundred day moving average is $77.15.

Dianthus Therapeutics (NASDAQ:DNTH - Get Free Report) last posted its quarterly earnings data on Tuesday, May 5th. The company reported ($0.85) earnings per share for the quarter, beating analysts' consensus estimates of ($1.07) by $0.22. The business had revenue of $0.46 million during the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $0.40 million. Dianthus Therapeutics had a negative net margin of 12,998.50% and a negative return on equity of 27.30%. As a group, analysts forecast that Dianthus Therapeutics, Inc. will post -3.82 EPS for the current year.

Dianthus Therapeutics Company Profile

Dianthus Therapeutics, Inc, a clinical-stage biotechnology company, develops complement therapeutics for patients with severe autoimmune and inflammatory diseases. It is developing DNTH103, a monoclonal antibody, which is in Phase 2 clinical trial, for the treatment of generalized myasthenia gravis, multifocal motor neuropathy, and chronic inflammatory demyelinating polyneuropathy. Dianthus Therapeutics, Inc was founded in 2019 and is headquartered in New York, New York.

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