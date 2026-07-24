Dickmeyer Boyce Financial Management Inc. Acquires Shares of 2,888 Amgen Inc. $AMGN

Dickmeyer Boyce Financial Management Inc. bought a new stake in Amgen Inc. (NASDAQ:AMGN - Free Report) in the first quarter, according to the company in its most recent 13F filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission. The firm bought 2,888 shares of the medical research company's stock, valued at approximately $1,016,000.

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A number of other institutional investors have also added to or reduced their stakes in the company. Sei Investments Co. grew its holdings in shares of Amgen by 1.5% during the first quarter. Sei Investments Co. now owns 356,625 shares of the medical research company's stock valued at $125,474,000 after buying an additional 5,320 shares during the last quarter. Cetera Investment Advisers lifted its position in Amgen by 0.8% in the 1st quarter. Cetera Investment Advisers now owns 345,260 shares of the medical research company's stock valued at $121,480,000 after acquiring an additional 2,800 shares in the last quarter. Wealthspire Retirement LLC lifted its position in Amgen by 1.8% in the 1st quarter. Wealthspire Retirement LLC now owns 5,737 shares of the medical research company's stock valued at $2,019,000 after acquiring an additional 101 shares in the last quarter. American Investment Services Inc. boosted its stake in Amgen by 13.2% during the 1st quarter. American Investment Services Inc. now owns 13,992 shares of the medical research company's stock valued at $4,923,000 after purchasing an additional 1,628 shares during the last quarter. Finally, Signature Equity Partners LLC increased its holdings in shares of Amgen by 75.1% in the 1st quarter. Signature Equity Partners LLC now owns 916 shares of the medical research company's stock worth $322,000 after purchasing an additional 393 shares in the last quarter. Institutional investors own 76.50% of the company's stock.

Amgen Stock Performance

Shares of NASDAQ AMGN opened at $371.50 on Friday. The firm has a 50 day moving average of $350.28 and a 200 day moving average of $351.63. The company has a current ratio of 1.26, a quick ratio of 1.01 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 5.65. The firm has a market capitalization of $200.50 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 25.85, a price-to-earnings-growth ratio of 3.70 and a beta of 0.41. Amgen Inc. has a 12-month low of $269.77 and a 12-month high of $391.29.

Amgen (NASDAQ:AMGN - Get Free Report) last released its quarterly earnings results on Thursday, April 30th. The medical research company reported $5.15 earnings per share for the quarter, topping the consensus estimate of $4.77 by $0.38. The business had revenue of $8.62 billion for the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $8.58 billion. Amgen had a net margin of 20.96% and a return on equity of 137.41%. The company's quarterly revenue was up 5.8% on a year-over-year basis. During the same period last year, the firm earned $4.90 earnings per share. Amgen has set its FY 2026 guidance at 21.700-23.100 EPS. On average, research analysts anticipate that Amgen Inc. will post 22.31 earnings per share for the current year.

Insider Activity at Amgen

In related news, SVP Nancy A. Grygiel sold 1,237 shares of the firm's stock in a transaction on Monday, May 4th. The stock was sold at an average price of $323.73, for a total value of $400,454.01. Following the transaction, the senior vice president directly owned 7,009 shares of the company's stock, valued at approximately $2,269,023.57. This trade represents a 15.00% decrease in their position. The sale was disclosed in a document filed with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which can be accessed through this link. 0.85% of the stock is owned by company insiders.

Wall Street Analysts Forecast Growth

A number of research analysts have recently issued reports on AMGN shares. Guggenheim upped their price target on Amgen from $340.00 to $343.00 and gave the company a "neutral" rating in a report on Monday, July 13th. Argus dropped their price target on shares of Amgen from $400.00 to $375.00 and set a "buy" rating on the stock in a report on Wednesday, May 20th. The Goldman Sachs Group set a $389.00 price target on shares of Amgen in a research note on Friday, June 5th. Canaccord Genuity Group initiated coverage on shares of Amgen in a report on Monday, April 20th. They set a "hold" rating and a $366.00 price objective for the company. Finally, Royal Bank Of Canada restated a "positive" rating on shares of Amgen in a research report on Thursday, June 18th. Two research analysts have rated the stock with a Strong Buy rating, eleven have issued a Buy rating, fifteen have assigned a Hold rating and two have assigned a Sell rating to the stock. According to data from MarketBeat, the stock has an average rating of "Hold" and an average price target of $356.62.

Read Our Latest Analysis on Amgen

Amgen Company Profile

Amgen Inc NASDAQ: AMGN is a global biotechnology company founded in 1980 and headquartered in Thousand Oaks, California. The company focuses on discovering, developing, manufacturing and delivering human therapeutics that address serious illnesses. Amgen's work centers on biologic medicines derived from cellular and molecular biology, with an emphasis on translating advances in human genetics and protein science into therapies for patients.

Amgen's commercial portfolio has historically included biologics used in oncology, supportive care, nephrology, bone health and cardiovascular disease.

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