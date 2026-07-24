Dickmeyer Boyce Financial Management Inc. Acquires Shares of 7,291 Intel Corporation $INTC

Dickmeyer Boyce Financial Management Inc. purchased a new position in shares of Intel Corporation (NASDAQ:INTC - Free Report) in the 1st quarter, according to its most recent disclosure with the Securities & Exchange Commission. The firm purchased 7,291 shares of the chip maker's stock, valued at approximately $322,000.

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Several other institutional investors also recently bought and sold shares of the company. Financial Life Planners purchased a new stake in shares of Intel during the 1st quarter worth $25,000. Financially Speaking Inc grew its position in Intel by 69.2% during the fourth quarter. Financially Speaking Inc now owns 682 shares of the chip maker's stock worth $25,000 after buying an additional 279 shares during the period. Legacy Bridge LLC purchased a new position in Intel in the fourth quarter valued at about $26,000. Raleigh Capital Management Inc. acquired a new stake in shares of Intel during the 4th quarter valued at approximately $29,000. Finally, Swiss RE Ltd. purchased a new stake in shares of Intel during the 4th quarter worth approximately $29,000. 64.53% of the stock is owned by institutional investors and hedge funds.

Intel Trading Down 2.3%

Intel stock opened at $100.23 on Friday. The stock has a 50-day moving average price of $116.17 and a 200 day moving average price of $77.97. Intel Corporation has a 52 week low of $18.97 and a 52 week high of $142.35. The stock has a market cap of $503.76 billion, a PE ratio of -161.66 and a beta of 2.18. The company has a current ratio of 2.31, a quick ratio of 1.85 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.34.

Intel (NASDAQ:INTC - Get Free Report) last issued its quarterly earnings results on Thursday, July 23rd. The chip maker reported $0.42 EPS for the quarter, topping analysts' consensus estimates of $0.21 by $0.21. The business had revenue of $16.13 billion during the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $14.43 billion. Intel had a negative net margin of 5.90% and a positive return on equity of 0.39%. The company's quarterly revenue was up 25.2% compared to the same quarter last year. During the same period in the previous year, the firm posted ($0.10) earnings per share. Intel has set its Q3 2026 guidance at 0.380-0.380 EPS. Equities research analysts predict that Intel Corporation will post 0.65 earnings per share for the current fiscal year.

Analyst Upgrades and Downgrades

INTC has been the subject of several research analyst reports. Deutsche Bank Aktiengesellschaft reaffirmed a "hold" rating and issued a $100.00 price objective on shares of Intel in a research note on Tuesday, May 12th. BNP Paribas Exane raised Intel from an "underperform" rating to a "buy" rating and set a $60.00 target price on the stock in a report on Tuesday, April 21st. HC Wainwright set a $150.00 price target on Intel in a research report on Monday, June 29th. The Goldman Sachs Group reaffirmed a "neutral" rating on shares of Intel in a research note on Thursday. Finally, Mizuho set a $135.00 price objective on shares of Intel in a research report on Sunday, June 21st. Two investment analysts have rated the stock with a Strong Buy rating, fifteen have given a Buy rating, twenty-nine have issued a Hold rating and three have assigned a Sell rating to the company. According to data from MarketBeat, the stock currently has a consensus rating of "Hold" and a consensus price target of $102.77.

Read Our Latest Research Report on Intel

Key Stories Impacting Intel

Here are the key news stories impacting Intel this week:

Insider Activity at Intel

In other news, EVP Boise April Miller sold 40,256 shares of the stock in a transaction dated Friday, May 1st. The shares were sold at an average price of $99.53, for a total transaction of $4,006,679.68. Following the transaction, the executive vice president directly owned 105,077 shares in the company, valued at $10,458,313.81. This represents a 27.70% decrease in their position. The sale was disclosed in a legal filing with the SEC, which is available at this link. 0.05% of the stock is currently owned by corporate insiders.

About Intel

Intel Corporation, founded in 1968 by Robert Noyce and Gordon E. Moore and headquartered in Santa Clara, California, is a leading global designer and manufacturer of semiconductor products. The company is historically notable for introducing the first commercial microprocessor and for driving the x86 architecture that underpins many personal computers and servers. Intel's core business spans the design, fabrication and marketing of processors, chipsets and related components for a wide range of computing applications.

Intel's product portfolio includes client and mobile processors marketed under brands such as Intel Core and Pentium, as well as high-performance Xeon processors for data centers and cloud infrastructure.

Further Reading

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