Dickmeyer Boyce Financial Management Inc. Buys New Shares in Chevron Corporation $CVX

Dickmeyer Boyce Financial Management Inc. purchased a new stake in Chevron Corporation (NYSE:CVX - Free Report) in the 1st quarter, according to the company in its most recent disclosure with the Securities and Exchange Commission. The institutional investor purchased 6,658 shares of the oil and gas company's stock, valued at approximately $1,378,000.

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Other hedge funds also recently modified their holdings of the company. Cornerstone Advisory LLC increased its stake in Chevron by 0.9% in the first quarter. Cornerstone Advisory LLC now owns 5,625 shares of the oil and gas company's stock valued at $1,164,000 after acquiring an additional 52 shares during the period. Compton Financial Group LLC lifted its stake in Chevron by 1.9% during the first quarter. Compton Financial Group LLC now owns 2,944 shares of the oil and gas company's stock worth $609,000 after purchasing an additional 56 shares during the period. Quantum Portfolio Management LLC boosted its holdings in Chevron by 2.7% during the first quarter. Quantum Portfolio Management LLC now owns 2,101 shares of the oil and gas company's stock valued at $435,000 after purchasing an additional 56 shares in the last quarter. Wealthspire Retirement LLC boosted its holdings in Chevron by 0.9% during the first quarter. Wealthspire Retirement LLC now owns 6,530 shares of the oil and gas company's stock valued at $1,351,000 after purchasing an additional 56 shares in the last quarter. Finally, D.B. Root & Company LLC grew its stake in shares of Chevron by 1.0% in the 4th quarter. D.B. Root & Company LLC now owns 5,552 shares of the oil and gas company's stock valued at $846,000 after purchasing an additional 57 shares during the period. Institutional investors own 72.42% of the company's stock.

Wall Street Analyst Weigh In

Several analysts recently commented on CVX shares. Jefferies Financial Group reaffirmed a "buy" rating and issued a $216.00 price target on shares of Chevron in a research note on Friday, July 10th. Citigroup lifted their price objective on Chevron from $210.00 to $235.00 and gave the company a "buy" rating in a report on Thursday, April 2nd. Wells Fargo & Company boosted their target price on shares of Chevron from $204.00 to $222.00 and gave the company an "overweight" rating in a research note on Thursday, April 9th. Mizuho increased their target price on shares of Chevron from $225.00 to $230.00 and gave the stock an "outperform" rating in a research report on Wednesday, May 27th. Finally, Weiss Ratings downgraded shares of Chevron from a "hold (c+)" rating to a "hold (c)" rating in a report on Tuesday, June 2nd. Nineteen analysts have rated the stock with a Buy rating, six have assigned a Hold rating and one has assigned a Sell rating to the stock. Based on data from MarketBeat, Chevron has a consensus rating of "Moderate Buy" and an average target price of $205.17.

View Our Latest Research Report on Chevron

Insider Transactions at Chevron

In other Chevron news, Director John B. Hess sold 380,000 shares of the stock in a transaction on Wednesday, May 20th. The stock was sold at an average price of $193.20, for a total value of $73,416,000.00. Following the transaction, the director directly owned 278,045 shares in the company, valued at approximately $53,718,294. This trade represents a 57.75% decrease in their position. The sale was disclosed in a filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is accessible through this hyperlink. Corporate insiders own 0.56% of the company's stock.

Chevron Trading Up 0.7%

CVX opened at $194.39 on Friday. The company has a current ratio of 1.09, a quick ratio of 0.84 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.21. The stock has a market capitalization of $387.15 billion, a PE ratio of 33.69, a PEG ratio of 0.68 and a beta of 0.50. Chevron Corporation has a 1-year low of $146.49 and a 1-year high of $214.71. The firm has a 50-day moving average price of $182.04 and a two-hundred day moving average price of $183.75.

Chevron (NYSE:CVX - Get Free Report) last announced its earnings results on Friday, May 1st. The oil and gas company reported $1.41 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, topping analysts' consensus estimates of $1.00 by $0.41. Chevron had a net margin of 5.79% and a return on equity of 6.90%. The company had revenue of $47.56 billion for the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $51.86 billion. During the same period in the prior year, the business earned $2.18 earnings per share. Chevron's quarterly revenue was up 2.1% on a year-over-year basis. As a group, equities analysts anticipate that Chevron Corporation will post 14.75 earnings per share for the current fiscal year.

Chevron Dividend Announcement

The company also recently disclosed a quarterly dividend, which was paid on Wednesday, June 10th. Shareholders of record on Tuesday, May 19th were issued a dividend of $1.78 per share. The ex-dividend date of this dividend was Tuesday, May 19th. This represents a $7.12 annualized dividend and a yield of 3.7%. Chevron's dividend payout ratio is currently 123.40%.

Chevron News Summary

Here are the key news stories impacting Chevron this week:

Chevron Profile

Chevron Corporation NYSE: CVX is an American multinational energy company engaged in virtually all aspects of the oil and gas industry. As an integrated energy firm, Chevron's core activities include upstream oil and natural gas exploration and production, midstream transportation and storage, downstream refining and marketing of fuels and lubricants, and petrochemical manufacturing through joint ventures and subsidiaries. The company markets fuels under brands such as Chevron, Texaco and Caltex and supplies a range of products and services to retail customers, industrial users and commercial fleets worldwide.

Chevron traces its corporate lineage to the early petroleum companies that eventually became Standard Oil of California and has evolved through significant mergers and restructurings, including the acquisitions of Gulf Oil and Texaco.

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