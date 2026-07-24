Dickmeyer Boyce Financial Management Inc. Invests $1.15 Million in American Electric Power Company, Inc. $AEP

Dickmeyer Boyce Financial Management Inc. purchased a new position in shares of American Electric Power Company, Inc. (NASDAQ:AEP - Free Report) during the first quarter, according to its most recent 13F filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission. The fund purchased 8,769 shares of the company's stock, valued at approximately $1,149,000.

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A number of other hedge funds also recently bought and sold shares of the business. Costello Asset Management INC boosted its holdings in shares of American Electric Power by 100.0% during the 1st quarter. Costello Asset Management INC now owns 200 shares of the company's stock worth $26,000 after purchasing an additional 100 shares during the last quarter. Activest Wealth Management increased its holdings in shares of American Electric Power by 72.2% in the fourth quarter. Activest Wealth Management now owns 217 shares of the company's stock valued at $25,000 after purchasing an additional 91 shares during the last quarter. Rakuten Securities Inc. increased its holdings in shares of American Electric Power by 7,300.0% in the fourth quarter. Rakuten Securities Inc. now owns 222 shares of the company's stock valued at $26,000 after purchasing an additional 219 shares during the last quarter. Optima Capital LLC purchased a new position in American Electric Power during the fourth quarter worth approximately $26,000. Finally, Union Savings Bank purchased a new position in American Electric Power during the fourth quarter worth approximately $27,000. Institutional investors and hedge funds own 75.24% of the company's stock.

American Electric Power Stock Performance

NASDAQ:AEP opened at $134.92 on Friday. American Electric Power Company, Inc. has a fifty-two week low of $105.70 and a fifty-two week high of $140.58. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 1.42, a quick ratio of 0.39 and a current ratio of 0.53. The company has a 50 day moving average price of $131.49 and a 200 day moving average price of $129.18. The stock has a market capitalization of $73.41 billion, a P/E ratio of 19.81, a PEG ratio of 2.39 and a beta of 0.52.

American Electric Power (NASDAQ:AEP - Get Free Report) last announced its earnings results on Tuesday, May 5th. The company reported $1.64 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, beating analysts' consensus estimates of $1.57 by $0.07. American Electric Power had a return on equity of 10.21% and a net margin of 16.29%.The company had revenue of $6.02 billion for the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $5.72 billion. During the same quarter in the previous year, the company earned $1.54 earnings per share. The firm's quarterly revenue was up 10.2% compared to the same quarter last year. American Electric Power has set its FY 2026 guidance at 6.120-6.420 EPS. Equities research analysts forecast that American Electric Power Company, Inc. will post 6.35 EPS for the current year.

American Electric Power Dividend Announcement

The company also recently announced a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Thursday, September 10th. Investors of record on Monday, August 10th will be issued a dividend of $0.95 per share. This represents a $3.80 dividend on an annualized basis and a yield of 2.8%. The ex-dividend date is Monday, August 10th. American Electric Power's dividend payout ratio (DPR) is 55.80%.

Analyst Upgrades and Downgrades

AEP has been the subject of several analyst reports. BMO Capital Markets dropped their target price on American Electric Power from $141.00 to $139.00 and set a "market perform" rating for the company in a report on Wednesday. Barclays lifted their price target on American Electric Power from $136.00 to $138.00 and gave the stock an "equal weight" rating in a report on Monday, July 13th. Scotiabank boosted their price target on shares of American Electric Power from $131.00 to $140.00 and gave the company a "sector perform" rating in a research report on Wednesday, May 6th. Wall Street Zen lowered shares of American Electric Power from a "hold" rating to a "sell" rating in a report on Saturday, May 9th. Finally, Jefferies Financial Group raised their price objective on shares of American Electric Power from $147.00 to $154.00 and gave the stock a "buy" rating in a research report on Wednesday, July 1st. Thirteen investment analysts have rated the stock with a Buy rating and nine have assigned a Hold rating to the company. According to data from MarketBeat, the company has a consensus rating of "Moderate Buy" and a consensus target price of $141.71.

Check Out Our Latest Stock Analysis on AEP

Key Stories Impacting American Electric Power

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American Electric Power Company Profile

American Electric Power NASDAQ: AEP is a major investor-owned electric utility headquartered in Columbus, Ohio. The company is primarily engaged in the generation, transmission and distribution of electricity, operating a diverse portfolio of power plants and an extensive high-voltage transmission network. AEP serves retail customers through its regulated utility subsidiaries and provides wholesale power and grid services across multiple regional markets in the United States.

Operations span the full utility value chain: AEP owns and operates generation assets that include fossil-fuel, natural gas, nuclear and hydropower facilities, and it has been adding renewable resources to its mix.

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