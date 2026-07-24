Dickmeyer Boyce Financial Management Inc. Invests $1.49 Million in PepsiCo, Inc. $PEP

Dickmeyer Boyce Financial Management Inc. purchased a new position in shares of PepsiCo, Inc. (NASDAQ:PEP - Free Report) during the first quarter, according to its most recent 13F filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission. The fund purchased 9,599 shares of the company's stock, valued at approximately $1,491,000. PepsiCo comprises 0.9% of Dickmeyer Boyce Financial Management Inc.'s portfolio, making the stock its 29th biggest position.

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A number of other hedge funds also recently bought and sold shares of the business. Gibbs Wealth Management lifted its stake in PepsiCo by 19.1% in the 1st quarter. Gibbs Wealth Management now owns 12,572 shares of the company's stock worth $1,952,000 after purchasing an additional 2,016 shares in the last quarter. Sei Investments Co. lifted its position in PepsiCo by 21.1% during the first quarter. Sei Investments Co. now owns 857,567 shares of the company's stock worth $133,176,000 after buying an additional 149,480 shares in the last quarter. MWA Asset Management acquired a new position in PepsiCo during the first quarter worth $211,000. Alamar Capital Management LLC purchased a new stake in PepsiCo in the 1st quarter valued at $538,000. Finally, Ascension Capital Advisors Inc. acquired a new stake in shares of PepsiCo in the 1st quarter worth $232,000. Institutional investors and hedge funds own 73.07% of the company's stock.

PepsiCo Price Performance

PEP opened at $134.95 on Friday. The stock's 50-day moving average price is $142.36 and its 200 day moving average price is $151.03. PepsiCo, Inc. has a 12-month low of $133.73 and a 12-month high of $171.48. The firm has a market cap of $184.19 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 17.69, a PEG ratio of 2.98 and a beta of 0.36. The company has a current ratio of 0.93, a quick ratio of 0.74 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 1.91.

PepsiCo (NASDAQ:PEP - Get Free Report) last issued its quarterly earnings results on Thursday, July 9th. The company reported $2.20 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, topping analysts' consensus estimates of $2.19 by $0.01. PepsiCo had a net margin of 10.78% and a return on equity of 54.63%. The company had revenue of $24.18 billion for the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $23.95 billion. During the same period in the prior year, the firm earned $0.92 earnings per share. The business's revenue for the quarter was up 6.4% compared to the same quarter last year. PepsiCo has set its FY 2026 guidance at 8.550-8.710 EPS. As a group, sell-side analysts expect that PepsiCo, Inc. will post 8.58 earnings per share for the current year.

PepsiCo Announces Dividend

The firm also recently declared a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Wednesday, September 30th. Shareholders of record on Friday, September 4th will be paid a $1.48 dividend. The ex-dividend date is Friday, September 4th. This represents a $5.92 annualized dividend and a dividend yield of 4.4%. PepsiCo's payout ratio is 77.59%.

Wall Street Analysts Forecast Growth

A number of equities research analysts recently issued reports on the stock. Bank of America dropped their price objective on shares of PepsiCo from $173.00 to $164.00 and set a "neutral" rating for the company in a report on Thursday, June 25th. Rothschild & Co Redburn raised their price target on shares of PepsiCo from $130.00 to $132.00 in a report on Monday, May 11th. Sanford C. Bernstein set a $134.00 price objective on PepsiCo in a report on Friday, July 10th. Wall Street Zen lowered PepsiCo from a "buy" rating to a "hold" rating in a research report on Saturday, April 18th. Finally, The Goldman Sachs Group lifted their target price on PepsiCo from $180.00 to $183.00 and gave the company a "buy" rating in a research report on Friday, April 17th. Seven investment analysts have rated the stock with a Buy rating, twelve have issued a Hold rating and one has given a Sell rating to the stock. According to MarketBeat, the stock presently has an average rating of "Hold" and an average price target of $157.90.

Check Out Our Latest Stock Analysis on PepsiCo

PepsiCo Profile

PepsiCo, Inc NASDAQ: PEP is a multinational food and beverage company headquartered in Purchase, New York. The company develops, manufactures, markets and sells a broad portfolio of branded food and beverage products, including carbonated and noncarbonated soft drinks, bottled water, sports drinks, juices, ready-to-drink teas and coffees, salty snacks, cereals, and other convenient foods. Its leading consumer brands include Pepsi, Mountain Dew, Gatorade, Tropicana, Quaker, Lay's, Doritos and Cheetos, among others.

Formed through the 1965 merger of Pepsi-Cola and Frito-Lay, PepsiCo has grown into a global business with integrated manufacturing, distribution and marketing operations.

Further Reading

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