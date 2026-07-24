Dickmeyer Boyce Financial Management Inc. Makes New Investment in Starbucks Corporation $SBUX

Dickmeyer Boyce Financial Management Inc. bought a new position in Starbucks Corporation (NASDAQ:SBUX - Free Report) in the 1st quarter, according to its most recent filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission (SEC). The firm bought 28,249 shares of the coffee company's stock, valued at approximately $2,531,000. Starbucks accounts for approximately 1.5% of Dickmeyer Boyce Financial Management Inc.'s holdings, making the stock its 20th biggest position.

Get Starbucks alerts: Sign Up

Several other institutional investors have also made changes to their positions in SBUX. Oak Thistle LLC purchased a new stake in Starbucks during the fourth quarter worth $1,149,000. Czech National Bank increased its holdings in shares of Starbucks by 3.9% in the 4th quarter. Czech National Bank now owns 299,833 shares of the coffee company's stock valued at $25,249,000 after acquiring an additional 11,135 shares during the period. Wealth Enhancement Trust Services Inc. bought a new position in shares of Starbucks in the 4th quarter worth $875,000. Third View Private Wealth LLC bought a new stake in Starbucks during the fourth quarter valued at about $3,135,000. Finally, B. Metzler seel. Sohn & Co. AG boosted its position in Starbucks by 36.4% during the fourth quarter. B. Metzler seel. Sohn & Co. AG now owns 88,374 shares of the coffee company's stock valued at $7,442,000 after purchasing an additional 23,589 shares in the last quarter. 72.29% of the stock is owned by hedge funds and other institutional investors.

Starbucks Stock Down 0.7%

Shares of NASDAQ SBUX opened at $103.21 on Friday. The firm has a 50-day simple moving average of $102.40 and a 200-day simple moving average of $98.47. Starbucks Corporation has a 52 week low of $77.99 and a 52 week high of $109.23. The stock has a market capitalization of $117.63 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 78.19, a price-to-earnings-growth ratio of 2.07 and a beta of 0.98.

Starbucks (NASDAQ:SBUX - Get Free Report) last posted its quarterly earnings results on Tuesday, April 28th. The coffee company reported $0.50 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, beating analysts' consensus estimates of $0.44 by $0.06. Starbucks had a negative return on equity of 29.24% and a net margin of 3.89%.The business had revenue of $9.53 billion during the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $9.17 billion. During the same period in the prior year, the business earned $0.41 earnings per share. The business's revenue was up 8.8% compared to the same quarter last year. Starbucks has set its FY 2026 guidance at 2.250-2.450 EPS. As a group, equities research analysts expect that Starbucks Corporation will post 2.41 EPS for the current year.

Starbucks Dividend Announcement

The firm also recently disclosed a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Friday, August 28th. Investors of record on Friday, August 14th will be issued a $0.62 dividend. The ex-dividend date is Friday, August 14th. This represents a $2.48 dividend on an annualized basis and a yield of 2.4%. Starbucks's dividend payout ratio is currently 187.88%.

Analyst Ratings Changes

SBUX has been the subject of a number of recent research reports. JPMorgan Chase & Co. boosted their target price on shares of Starbucks from $95.00 to $100.00 and gave the stock an "overweight" rating in a report on Friday, April 24th. Weiss Ratings restated a "hold (c)" rating on shares of Starbucks in a research note on Monday. Evercore increased their price target on shares of Starbucks from $110.00 to $115.00 and gave the stock an "outperform" rating in a report on Wednesday, April 29th. Guggenheim reiterated a "neutral" rating and set a $97.00 price target (up from $95.00) on shares of Starbucks in a research report on Wednesday, April 29th. Finally, Jefferies Financial Group assumed coverage on shares of Starbucks in a research note on Thursday, May 14th. They set a "buy" rating on the stock. Nineteen analysts have rated the stock with a Buy rating, ten have issued a Hold rating and two have assigned a Sell rating to the stock. Based on data from MarketBeat, the company has a consensus rating of "Moderate Buy" and an average target price of $109.42.

View Our Latest Stock Analysis on SBUX

Insider Activity at Starbucks

In other Starbucks news, EVP Sara Kelly sold 2,000 shares of the stock in a transaction dated Wednesday, April 29th. The shares were sold at an average price of $105.00, for a total transaction of $210,000.00. Following the completion of the transaction, the executive vice president owned 57,653 shares of the company's stock, valued at $6,053,565. This trade represents a 3.35% decrease in their ownership of the stock. The sale was disclosed in a filing with the SEC, which is available through the SEC website. The transaction was executed under a pre-arranged Rule 10b5-1 trading plan. Also, CEO Brady Brewer sold 2,229 shares of the company's stock in a transaction that occurred on Monday, July 6th. The stock was sold at an average price of $104.00, for a total transaction of $231,816.00. Following the completion of the transaction, the chief executive officer owned 77,364 shares in the company, valued at approximately $8,045,856. This represents a 2.80% decrease in their ownership of the stock. Additional details regarding this sale are available in the official SEC disclosure. The transaction was executed under a pre-arranged Rule 10b5-1 trading plan. Insiders sold 8,687 shares of company stock valued at $889,033 over the last quarter. 0.03% of the stock is currently owned by company insiders.

About Starbucks

Starbucks Corporation is a global coffeehouse chain and roaster that operates, licenses and franchises coffee shops and related retail businesses. Founded in Seattle, Washington in 1971 by Jerry Baldwin, Zev Siegl and Gordon Bowker, the company grew from a single store focused on whole-bean coffee and equipment into a broad consumer-facing brand. Howard Schultz, who joined the company later and served in senior leadership roles, is widely credited with transforming Starbucks into a mass-market specialty coffee retailer and expanding its footprint internationally.

Starbucks' core activities center on the retail sale of hot and cold specialty beverages, whole-bean and packaged coffees, teas and ready-to-drink products, along with complementary food items and merchandise such as mugs and brewing equipment.

See Also

This instant news alert was generated by narrative science technology and financial data from MarketBeat in order to provide readers with the fastest reporting and unbiased coverage. Please send any questions or comments about this story to contact@marketbeat.com.

Before you consider Starbucks, you'll want to hear this.

MarketBeat keeps track of Wall Street's top-rated and best performing research analysts and the stocks they recommend to their clients on a daily basis. MarketBeat has identified the five stocks that top analysts are quietly whispering to their clients to buy now before the broader market catches on... and Starbucks wasn't on the list.

While Starbucks currently has a Moderate Buy rating among analysts, top-rated analysts believe these five stocks are better buys.

View The Five Stocks Here