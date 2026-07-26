Dickmeyer Boyce Financial Management Inc. Takes $1.15 Million Position in ExxonMobil Corporation $XOM

Dickmeyer Boyce Financial Management Inc. purchased a new position in ExxonMobil Corporation (NYSE:XOM - Free Report) during the first quarter, according to its most recent Form 13F filing with the SEC. The fund purchased 6,798 shares of the oil and gas company's stock, valued at approximately $1,153,000.

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A number of other institutional investors and hedge funds also recently added to or reduced their stakes in XOM. Capital Investment Advisors LLC grew its position in ExxonMobil by 6.6% in the 4th quarter. Capital Investment Advisors LLC now owns 231,488 shares of the oil and gas company's stock worth $27,857,000 after purchasing an additional 14,233 shares during the period. Assetmark Inc. raised its stake in ExxonMobil by 8.3% during the 1st quarter. Assetmark Inc. now owns 492,309 shares of the oil and gas company's stock valued at $83,525,000 after buying an additional 37,666 shares during the last quarter. Sanctuary Advisors LLC lifted its holdings in shares of ExxonMobil by 2.3% during the 4th quarter. Sanctuary Advisors LLC now owns 1,048,409 shares of the oil and gas company's stock valued at $126,166,000 after buying an additional 23,668 shares during the period. Midwest Trust Co lifted its holdings in shares of ExxonMobil by 3.9% during the 1st quarter. Midwest Trust Co now owns 710,969 shares of the oil and gas company's stock valued at $120,623,000 after buying an additional 26,411 shares during the period. Finally, King Luther Capital Management Corp boosted its stake in shares of ExxonMobil by 2.4% in the 4th quarter. King Luther Capital Management Corp now owns 1,664,995 shares of the oil and gas company's stock worth $200,366,000 after buying an additional 38,492 shares during the last quarter. Institutional investors own 61.80% of the company's stock.

Key Stories Impacting ExxonMobil

Here are the key news stories impacting ExxonMobil this week:

Analysts Set New Price Targets

Several analysts recently commented on the company. Morgan Stanley cut their price objective on ExxonMobil from $171.00 to $168.00 and set an "overweight" rating for the company in a report on Monday, June 29th. Jefferies Financial Group increased their target price on ExxonMobil from $178.00 to $184.00 and gave the company a "buy" rating in a report on Thursday, April 9th. DZ Bank raised ExxonMobil to a "strong-buy" rating in a research report on Monday, July 6th. Sanford C. Bernstein cut their price target on ExxonMobil from $195.00 to $182.00 and set an "outperform" rating for the company in a research note on Monday, May 11th. Finally, TD Cowen reduced their price target on shares of ExxonMobil from $172.00 to $155.00 and set a "buy" rating for the company in a research report on Thursday, July 2nd. One equities research analyst has rated the stock with a Strong Buy rating, ten have given a Buy rating and eleven have given a Hold rating to the company's stock. According to data from MarketBeat, the company has a consensus rating of "Moderate Buy" and an average target price of $163.25.

Check Out Our Latest Stock Report on ExxonMobil

ExxonMobil Price Performance

Shares of ExxonMobil stock opened at $156.88 on Friday. ExxonMobil Corporation has a one year low of $105.53 and a one year high of $176.41. The stock's fifty day moving average is $145.91 and its 200 day moving average is $147.45. The stock has a market cap of $650.28 billion, a P/E ratio of 26.46, a P/E/G ratio of 0.65 and a beta of 0.17. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.13, a quick ratio of 0.77 and a current ratio of 1.04.

ExxonMobil (NYSE:XOM - Get Free Report) last released its quarterly earnings results on Friday, May 1st. The oil and gas company reported $1.16 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, beating the consensus estimate of $0.98 by $0.18. ExxonMobil had a return on equity of 10.24% and a net margin of 7.57%.The business had revenue of $83.16 billion during the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $81.13 billion. During the same quarter in the previous year, the company posted $1.76 earnings per share. ExxonMobil's revenue for the quarter was up 2.4% on a year-over-year basis. Sell-side analysts anticipate that ExxonMobil Corporation will post 11.55 earnings per share for the current year.

ExxonMobil Dividend Announcement

The business also recently disclosed a quarterly dividend, which was paid on Wednesday, June 10th. Stockholders of record on Friday, May 15th were given a dividend of $1.03 per share. This represents a $4.12 dividend on an annualized basis and a dividend yield of 2.6%. The ex-dividend date of this dividend was Friday, May 15th. ExxonMobil's payout ratio is presently 69.48%.

About ExxonMobil

ExxonMobil Corporation NYSE: XOM is an integrated oil and gas company engaged in the exploration, production, refining, distribution and marketing of petroleum products and the manufacture and sale of petrochemicals. Its operations span the full energy value chain, including upstream exploration and development of crude oil and natural gas; midstream transportation and storage; and downstream refining, product distribution and retail. The company also produces a broad range of chemical products for industrial and consumer applications.

ExxonMobil markets fuels and lubricants under well-known brands such as Exxon, Mobil and Esso, and its Mobil 1 motor oil is a prominent consumer product.

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